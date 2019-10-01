Cameron St., 1700 block, 11:13 p.m. Sept. 23. An assault was reported.

Courthouse Sq., 400 block, 3:42 p.m. Sept. 19. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 4:09 p.m. Sept. 22. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., unit block, 9:41 p.m. Sept. 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 3:04 a.m. Sept. 20. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 10:41 p.m. Sept. 22. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 11:13 p.m. Sept. 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Fayette St. N., 700 block, 4:56 p.m. Sept. 21. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 12:21 p.m. Sept. 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Garnett Dr., 2400 block, 8:45 a.m. Sept. 23. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 2:18 a.m. Sept. 22. An assault was reported.

King St., 100 block, 2:20 a.m. Sept. 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Lincolnia Rd., unit block, 10:47 p.m. Sept. 22. An assault was reported.

Luna Park Dr., 200 block, 5:50 p.m. Sept. 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Lynhaven Dr., 200 block, 1:30 a.m. Sept. 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1800 block, 1:29 a.m. Sept. 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 8:20 p.m. Sept. 17. An assault was reported and property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Pendleton St., 300 block, 9:18 p.m. Sept. 20. An assault was reported.

Pickett St. S., unit block, 1:08 a.m. Sept. 22. An assault was reported.

Reed Ave. W., unit block, 7:56 a.m. Sept. 18. An assault was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3800 block, 9:14 p.m. Sept. 22. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Ripley St. N., 700 block, 11:08 p.m. Sept. 19. An assault was reported.

Russell Rd., 600 block, 3:32 p.m. Sept. 19. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 23. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 5:52 p.m. Sept. 18. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 6:40 p.m. Sept. 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

KIDNAPPING

Luna Park Dr., 200 block, 5:50 p.m. Sept. 17. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERIES

Duke St., 6000 block, 5:39 p.m. Sept. 19. A robbery was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., unit block, 10:47 p.m. Sept. 22. A robbery was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 9:19 p.m. Sept. 17. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 9:16 p.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 9:45 p.m. Sept. 20. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., unit block, 2:31 a.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Chetworth Pl., 800 block, 6:47 p.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 2900 block, 10:21 a.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 2:56 p.m. Sept. 18. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 10:25 p.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5300 block, 8:04 p.m. Sept. 18. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 6:48 p.m. Sept. 18. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 11:01 p.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 10:25 p.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.

Henry St. N., 800 block, 10:58 p.m. Sept. 20. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 3600 block, 1:03 p.m. Sept. 24. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 4:13 p.m. Sept. 21. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 4:59 p.m. Sept. 24. A theft was reported.

Linden St. W., unit block, 12:17 p.m. Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 1000 block, 10:19 a.m. Sept. 17. A theft was reported.

Maskell St., 600 block, 6:21 p.m. Sept. 20. A theft was reported.

Melrose St., 600 block, 10:12 a.m. Sept. 22. A theft was reported.

Merton Ct., 5700 block, 10:50 a.m. Sept. 18. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 11:20 a.m. Sept. 24. A theft was reported.

Morgan St. N., 6000 block, 10:10 p.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 3:20 p.m. Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

Quaker Lane N., 1200 block, 10:38 a.m. Sept. 19. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 10:48 p.m. Sept. 20. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 2:20 p.m. Sept. 19. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Russell Rd., 800 block, 12:11 p.m. Sept. 22. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 12:33 p.m. Sept. 22. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 7:27 a.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 4:11 p.m. Sept. 22. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 400 block, 4:06 p.m. Sept. 22. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 400 block, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19. An employee theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 9:50 a.m. Sept. 24. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 8:48 p.m. Sept. 18. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Abingdon Dr. W., 1700 block, 10:39 a.m. Sept. 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Holland Lane, 600 block, 5:52 a.m. Sept. 21. A vehicle was stolen.

King St., 1000 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 22. A vehicle was stolen.

Payne St. N., 500 block, 7:36 a.m. Sept. 20. A vehicle was stolen.

First St., 1000 block, 2:07 p.m. Sept. 20. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 12:25 p.m. Sept. 19. Property was damaged.

Brawner Pl., 5100 block, 10:45 a.m. Sept. 19. Property was damaged.

Fern St., 1700 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 23. Property was damaged.

Pitt St. N., unit block, 1:18 a.m. Sept. 21. Property was damaged.

Saint Asaph St. S., 700 block, 9:11 p.m. Sept. 21. Property was damaged.

Seay St., 2900 block, 8:59 p.m. Sept. 23. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 4:41 a.m. Sept. 22. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Buchanan St. S., 900 block, 12:07 a.m. Sept. 19. A man struck a male pedestrian several times with a metal pole and attempted to steal his property. The man fled from the scene after the male pushed him away. The male was taken to the hospital where he was treated for injuries.

Clark St. S., 3500 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., unit block, 9:46 p.m. Sept. 20. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1700 block. An assault was reported.

Quinn St. N., 1400 block, 9:15 a.m. Sept. 19. Two people fought.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Veitch St., 3:14 p.m. Sept. 21. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1400 block. Threats were reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block, 1 a.m. Sept. 21. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block. Threats were reported.

Second St. N., 4500 block, 12:43 p.m. Sept. 22. Two people fought.

Fourth and N. Garfield streets. An assault was reported.

18th St. S., 200 block. An assault was reported.

23rd St. S., 400 block. An assault was reported.

MISSILE INTO OCCUPIED DWELLING

17th St. N., 4300 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 21. A firearm was discharged at a residence.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Buchanan St. N., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Buchanan St. N., 1500 block, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Calvert St. N., 1900 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2200 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 22. Property was stolen from a garage.

Cleveland St. N., 200 block, 3:56 a.m. Sept. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fillmore St. N., 1200 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 21. Property was stolen from a building.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

George Mason Dr. S., 900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. S., 2400 block. A theft was reported.

Harrison St. N., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Lee Hwy., 3100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Lee Hwy., 4800 block. A theft was reported.

Lynn St. N., 1800 block, 10:15 to 10:20 p.m. Sept. 22. Cash was stolen from a business.

Monroe St. N., 2000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Moore St. N., 1700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Moore St. N., 1900 block. A theft was reported.

Nelson St. N., 900 block, 10:46 a.m. Shoplifting was reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 2200 block. A theft was reported.

Quebec St. N., 1800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Rhodes St. N., 1400 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 19. Property was stolen from a garage.

Washington Blvd., 4600 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 22. Property was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 3900 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 20. Property was stolen.

12th St. N., 1500 block, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 19. Property was stolen from a residence.

12th St. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

15th St. N., 2100 block, 5:24 p.m. Sept. 23. Shoplifting was reported.

15th St. N., 2100 block, 10:41 p.m. Sept. 22. Shoplifting was reported.

28th Rd. S., 4500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Adams St. S., 2500 block, Sept. 23. A black 2019 Honda CBR motorcycle was stolen.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4000 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Round Hill Rd., 4000 block, Sept. 22. A silver 2015 BMW X5 was stolen.

Washington Blvd., 2800 block, Sept. 18. A gray 2012 Honda Accord reported stolen was recovered.

Wilson Blvd., 3200 block, midnight Sept. 19. A blue 2019 Piaggio Liberty 150 IGET was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 3200 block, Sept. 19. A red 2019 Piaggio Liberty S50 IGET was stolen.

28th St. S., 1400 block, Sept. 23. An orange 2019 KTM motorcycle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Abingdon St. S., 3000 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Clarendon Blvd., 2400 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 20. Property was damaged.

Fairfax Dr. and N. Harrison St., 7:20 a.m. Sept. 23. Property was damaged.

Fenwick St. S., 400 block. Property was damaged.

Quantico St. N., 1100 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Spout Run Pkwy. and Lorcom Lane. Graffiti was reported.

Fifth Rd. S., 5900 block. A vehicle was damaged.

10th St. N., 3200 block. Property was damaged.

16th and N. Quinn streets. Graffiti was reported.

27th St. S., 3600 block. Property was damaged.

28th St. S., 1500 block. A vehicle was damaged.

28th St. S., 1500 block. Two vehicles were damaged.