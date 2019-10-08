Alexandria

These were among incidents reported by the Alexandria Police Department. For information, call 703-746-4444 or visit apps.alexandriava.gov/crimereport.

ASSAULTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 8:29 p.m. Sept. 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Braddock Pl., unit block, 6:22 p.m. Sept. 26. An assault was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 3800 block, 2:39 p.m. Sept. 28. An assault was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 6:31 p.m. Sept. 29. An assault was reported.

Duncan Ave., 300 block, 8:09 a.m. Sept. 30. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 12:14 a.m. Sept. 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 8:31 a.m. Oct. 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 700 block, 9:56 p.m. Sept. 27. An assault was reported.

Henry St. N., 700 block, 10:01 p.m. Sept. 28. An assault was reported.

King St., 900 block, 1:56 a.m. Sept. 29. An assault was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Martin Lane, 100 block, 7:07 a.m. Sept. 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 8:26 p.m. Sept. 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 8:51 p.m. Sept. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 5:33 p.m. Sept. 30. An assault was reported.

Payne St. N., unit block, 11:31 p.m. Sept. 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Potomac Ave., 600 block, 6:05 p.m. Sept. 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Prince St., unit block, 9:21 p.m. Sept. 27. An assault was reported.

Princess St., 300 block, 9:39 a.m. Sept. 27. An assault was reported.

Reed Ave. E., 100 block, 8:20 p.m. Sept. 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 3:01 a.m. Sept. 25. An assault was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 3:23 p.m. Sept. 27. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 2:29 a.m. Sept. 29. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5400 block, 6:57 a.m. Sept. 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Swann Ave., 600 block, 4:07 a.m. Sept. 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 4:43 p.m. Sept. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

KIDNAPPINGS

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 7:46 a.m. Sept. 25. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

Reed Ave. E., 100 block, 8:20 p.m. Sept. 29. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Eisenhower Ave., 2300 block, 9:49 p.m. Sept. 30. Indecent exposure was reported. An arrest was made.

WEAPON

Henry St. N., 800 block, 10:05 p.m. Sept. 27. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERY

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 5:18 p.m. Sept. 28. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abingdon Dr. W., 1700 block, 8:24 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

Abingdon Dr. W., 1700 block, 8:27 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

Alfred St. S., 300 block, 4:45 p.m. Sept. 29. Trespassing was reported.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 10:21 a.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 1400 block, 4:39 p.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., unit block, 2:31 a.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Cameron St., 1500 block, 4:43 p.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Colecroft Ct., 500 block, 11:53 a.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 8:26 p.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1700 block, 9:02 p.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4200 block, 2:52 p.m. Sept. 30. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 6:19 p.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 1:55 a.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2000 block, 9:48 a.m. Sept. 30. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2300 block, 9:49 p.m. Sept. 30. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 4500 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.

Fairfax St. S., 100 block, 3:13 p.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.

Fayette St. N., 700 block, 6:39 p.m. Sept. 26. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Fulton St., 3000 block, 12:25 p.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 10:05 p.m. Sept. 27. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 100 block, 4:50 p.m. Sept. 30. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 10:10 p.m. Sept. 24. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Henry St. N., 1000 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 24. A theft was reported.

Iverson St. N., 800 block, 4:57 p.m. Sept. 24. A theft was reported.

King St., 400 block, 12:44 a.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 5:41 p.m. Sept. 30. A theft was reported.

King St., 3300 block, 10:01 a.m. Sept. 30. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 1:25 a.m. Sept. 25. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., unit block, 10:47 p.m. Sept. 22. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Luna Park Dr., 200 block, 5:16 p.m. Sept. 30. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 300 block, 2:14 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 1200 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 25. Trespassing was reported.

Madison St., unit block, 7:53 p.m. Sept. 26. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Morgan St. N., 6000 block, 10:10 p.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 6:44 p.m. Sept. 27. A theft was reported.

Pearson Lane, 5800 block, 7:26 a.m. Sept. 30. A theft was reported.

Pendleton St., 300 block, 1:26 p.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 1:41 p.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 3:23 p.m. Sept. 27. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3800 block, 9:14 p.m. Sept. 22. A theft was reported.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 8:37 p.m. Sept. 27. A theft was reported.

Seay St., 2800 block, 5:57 p.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 10:28 a.m. Sept. 23. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Shillings St., 600 block, 6:27 a.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 4:25 p.m. Sept. 26. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 400 block, 6:31 p.m. Sept. 28. A theft was reported.

First St., 1200 block, 2:51 p.m. Sept. 29. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 9:50 a.m. Sept. 29. A vehicle was stolen.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 11:42 a.m. Sept. 25. A vehicle was stolen. An arrest was made.

Fulton St., 3000 block, 12:25 p.m. Sept. 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 4:22 p.m. Sept. 26. A vehicle was stolen.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 6:31 a.m. Oct. 1. A vehicle was stolen.

Seay St., 2800 block, 5:43 p.m. Sept. 28. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 2:20 a.m. Sept. 29. Property was damaged.

Beauregard St. N., 1900 block, 11:41 a.m. Sept. 30. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 27. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 5100 block, 9:03 a.m. Sept. 28. Property was damaged.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 5:18 p.m. Sept. 28. Property was damaged.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 10:50 p.m. Sept. 30. Property was damaged.

Gunston Rd., 3700 block, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Property was damaged.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 10:10 p.m. Sept. 24. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Kenwood Ave., 1600 block, 6 a.m. Sept. 24. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Kenwood Ave., 1600 block, 7:41 a.m. Sept. 24. Property was damaged.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 6:58 p.m. Sept. 25. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 23. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Sibley St. N., 2300 block, 10:53 a.m. Sept. 30. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 7:27 a.m. Sept. 23. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Bedford St. N., unit block, 4:30 a.m. Sept. 30. Two people fought.

Bell St. S., 1800 block. An assault was reported.

Clark St. S., 2500 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 800 block, 5:28 p.m. Sept. 26. Two people fought.

Harrison St. N., 2600 block. An assault was reported.

Washington Blvd., 5400 block. Threats were reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2900 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3000 block, 10:49 p.m. Sept. 28. An assault was reported.

First St. N., 4800 block. An assault was reported.

10th St. S., 300 block. Harassment was reported.

13th and N. Hartford streets. An assault was reported.

20th Rd. N., 2500 block. Harassment was reported.

23rd St. S., 300 block. An assault was reported.

27th Rd. N., 5200 block. Threats were reported.

ROBBERIES

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block, 1:30 to 1:49 a.m. Sept. 28. During a fight, an individual robbed a person of personal belongings and fled from the area. The person sustained minor injuries that did not require medical treatment.

Wilson Blvd., 2700 block, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 28. A man robbed a woman of a purse and two bystanders were able to stop the man and recover the purse. After a chase, the man was able to flee from the scene.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 1500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Campbell Ave., 4200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block, 12:53 p.m. Sept. 26. Property was stolen from a building.

Columbia Pike, 3400 block. A theft was reported.

Eads St. S., 2000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block, midnight Sept. 26. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4300 block, 2:50 p.m. Sept. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 1:34 p.m. Sept. 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 1600 block, 11:15 p.m. Sept. 28 to 1:10 a.m. Sept. 29. Property was stolen from a business entered by force.

Glebe Rd. S., 2400 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. An employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 4500 block. A theft was reported.

Piedmont St. N., 200 block, 3 p.m. Sept. 28. Property was stolen from a building.

Quincy St. S., 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2600 block. Property was entered.

Richmond Hwy., 2700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Stafford St. S., 3400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. Property was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 3900 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 28. Property was stolen from a building.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 4:55 p.m. Sept. 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Woodrow St. S., 3000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

First Rd. N., 2800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

19th St. S., 900 block. A theft was reported.

31st St. S., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

35th St. N., 5900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Adams St. N., 2000 block, Sept. 27. A maroon 2007 Ford Explorer was stolen.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 26. A vehicle was stolen.

Wayne St. N., 100 block, 8:53 a.m. Sept. 30. A 2011 Chevrolet HHR was stolen.

Ninth and N. Stafford streets, 10:37 p.m. Sept. 26. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

19th St. S., 700 block, Oct. 1. A silver 2005 Toyota Prius was stolen.

19th St. S., 900 block, Sept. 30. A 2018 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

28th St. S., 1500 block, Feb. 29. A black 2007 Suzuki DR650 SE was stolen.

VANDALISM

Greenbrier St. N., 800 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 27. A vehicle was damaged.

Stafford St. N., 1100 block, 9:45 a.m. Sept. 28. A vehicle was damaged.

Walter Reed and S. Four Mile Run drives. A vehicle was damaged.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 600 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Wayne St. N., 100 block, 7 a.m. Sept. 26. Property was damaged.