Duke St., 5000 block, 7:50 a.m. Oct. 7. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5000 block, 9:41 p.m. Oct. 1. An assault was reported.

Howard St. N., 600 block, 1:30 a.m. Oct. 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 4:11 p.m. Oct. 7. An assault was reported.

King St., 700 block, 1:20 a.m. Oct. 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

King St., 2700 block, 8:33 a.m. Oct. 5. An assault was reported.

King St., unit block, 8:22 a.m. Oct. 2. An assault was reported.

King St., unit block, 11:15 a.m. Oct. 5. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

King St., unit block, 11:07 p.m. Oct. 6. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Madison St., 1000 block, 4:45 p.m. Oct. 1. An assault was reported.

Martin Lane, 100 block, 7:07 a.m. Sept. 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 8:26 p.m. Sept. 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Nelson Ave. E., 500 block, 4:20 p.m. Oct. 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Rayburn Ave., 5600 block, 9:20 a.m. Oct. 3. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 7:52 p.m. Oct. 8. An assault was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 6:15 p.m. Oct. 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 8:07 a.m. Oct. 7. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 10:57 a.m. Oct. 8. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 7:38 p.m. Oct. 8. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 12:45 a.m. Oct. 3. An assault was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 4:45 p.m. Oct. 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 1:54 p.m. Oct. 4. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

West St. N., 500 block, 2:20 p.m. Oct. 4. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Oronoco St., 300 block, 5:35 a.m. Oct. 2. Indecent exposure was reported. An arrest was made.

WEAPON

Oronoco St., 300 block, 2:25 p.m. Oct. 3. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERY

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 2:11 p.m. Oct. 3. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ascot Ct., 5500 block, 6:56 p.m. Oct. 3. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Coryell Lane, 3300 block, 8:24 p.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 2700 block, 4:08 p.m. Oct. 4. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 4. Trespassing was reported.

AD

Duke St., 4600 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 4. Trespassing was reported.

Duncan Ave., 400 block, 1:25 p.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4500 block, 11:05 a.m. Sept. 30. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 7:28 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

Fayette St. N., 800 block, 8:42 a.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 1:36 a.m. Oct. 5. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Fontaine St., 600 block, 11:55 a.m. Oct. 6. A theft was reported.

Henry St. N., 900 block, 7:29 p.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Holland Lane, 400 block, 8:06 p.m. Oct. 7. A theft was reported.

AD

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.

AD

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 1:31 p.m. Oct. 4. A theft was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 4:42 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

Howard St. N., 600 block, 8:19 a.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 5:40 p.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 9:34 p.m. Oct. 6. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 10:01 p.m. Oct. 5. A theft was reported.

King St., 3300 block, 8:47 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 6:50 a.m. Oct. 5. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 4600 block, 7:15 a.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.

King St., 4600 block, 9:25 a.m. Oct. 6. A theft was reported.

AD

King St., unit block, 11:09 p.m. Oct. 6. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Madison St., 1000 block, 9:58 p.m. Oct. 4. A theft was reported.

Oakville St., 2500 block, 2:32 a.m. Oct. 6. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 3000 block, 2:11 a.m. Oct. 7. A theft was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Raleigh Ave., 4400 block, 11:33 p.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Raleigh Ave., 4500 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 1. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 3:29 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 3:48 p.m. Oct. 5. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 8:10 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 12:30 a.m. Oct. 6. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Union St. N., 100 block, 2:59 p.m. Oct. 2. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 10:44 a.m. Oct. 7. A vehicle was stolen.

AD

Madison St., 1000 block, 9:58 p.m. Oct. 4. A vehicle was stolen.

Morgan St. N., 5500 block, 12:58 a.m. Oct. 7. A vehicle was stolen.

Notabene Dr., 600 block, 8:26 a.m. Oct. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 9:22 p.m. Oct. 3. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Dawes Ave., 5200 block, 12:05 p.m. Oct. 3. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 2900 block, 1:35 p.m. Oct. 2. Property was damaged.

Duke St., unit block, 1:26 a.m. Oct. 6. Property was damaged.

AD

Duke St., unit block, 8:55 a.m. Oct. 3. Property was damaged.

King St., 1100 block, 9:47 a.m. Oct. 4. Property was damaged.

King St., 3200 block, 3:26 p.m. Oct. 8. Property was damaged.

King St., unit block, 11:15 a.m. Oct. 5. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., unit block, 4:18 p.m. Oct. 6. Property was damaged.

Yoakum Pkwy., 400 block, 10:46 p.m. Oct. 1. Property was damaged.

AD

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Arlington Blvd., 2900 block, 5:41 p.m. Oct. 3. Threats were reported.

Columbia Pike, 3100 block. An assault was reported.

Eads St. S., 1200 block, 10:16 a.m. Oct. 5. Police responding to a report of trespassing located a man who attempted to strike two officers. A 33-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Fairfax Dr., 4100 block. An assault was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4800 block, 10:20 to 10:25 p.m. Oct. 2. A man grabbed and touched a female pedestrian inappropriately and after a brief struggle, the female fell to the ground and sustained minor injuries. The man fled the scene.

Glebe Rd. N., unit block. An assault was reported.

AD

Kenmore St. S., 2100 block. An assault was reported.

Nelson St. N., 900 block, 10:30 p.m. Oct. 4. Two people fought.

Washington Blvd., 5200 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 7. Two people fought.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 1:14 a.m. Oct. 5. An assault was reported.

Eighth St. S., 2700 block, 12:26 a.m. Oct. 4. Two people fought.

31st St. S., 4800 block. Harassment was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 2200 block. A theft was reported.

Arlington Blvd., 4500 block, 11:59 p.m. Oct. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clark St. S., 1200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 2100 block, 3:44 p.m. Oct. 8. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Courthouse Rd. N., 2100 block, 4:05 p.m. Oct. 8. A residence was entered by force and property was damaged.

Fairfax Dr. and N. Quincy St., 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7. A theft was reported.

Fillmore St. N., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Fort Myer Dr., 1900 block. Trespassing was reported.

Garfield St. N., unit block, 2 a.m. Oct. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

George Mason Dr. S., 1500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 1100 block, 7:15 p.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block, 200 block, 9:15 a.m. Oct. 4. Shoplifting was reported.

Harrison St. N., 3600 block, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 to 8 a.m. Oct. 5. A residence was entered and property was damage.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Three thefts were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hudson St. S., 100 block, 4:45 p.m. Oct. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Jackson St. N., 1300 block, midnight Oct. 3 to 8:46 p.m. Oct. 6. A residence was entered by force causing damage. Nothing was reported missing.

Johnson St. N., 1500 block, 3:51 p.m. Oct. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 2500 block, 10:39 p.m. Oct. 4. Vehicle keys were stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 2500 block, 11:48 p.m. Oct. 5. Property was stolen from a building entered by force.

Lee Hwy., 5000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 5100 block, 12:45 to 1:15 a.m. Oct. 3. An attempt was made to enter a business causing damage.

Lee Hwy., 5100 block, 2:30 to 9:06 a.m. Oct. 5. Cash was stolen from a business entered by force.

McKinley Rd., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Monroe St. N., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Quincy St. N., 1000 block, 7:50 p.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.

Trenton St. N., 100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3900 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4700 block, 12:39 a.m. Oct. 8. Property was stolen from a residence.

Fourth St. N., 3000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Eighth St. S., 2100 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 3. A theft was reported.

35th St. N., 4600 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Lee Hwy., 2500 block, Oct. 4. A black 2011 Jaguar was stolen.

16th St. N., 6500 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Fairfax Dr., 3500 block, 5:50 a.m. Oct. 4. Property was damaged.

Oak Ct. N., 2200 block. Property and a vehicle were damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 2300 block, 12:34 p.m. Oct. 7. Property was damaged.

11th St. N., 4200 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 1 to 8:30 a.m. Oct. 2. Ten vehicles were scratched and tires were also slashed.

11th St. N., 6100 block. A vehicle was damaged.

12th Rd. S., 4200 block. A vehicle was damaged.

23rd St. S., 900 block. Property was damaged.