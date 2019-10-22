Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 11:06 a.m. Oct. 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 5200 block, 2:41 p.m. Oct. 10. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 2:17 p.m. Oct. 9. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 800 block, 5:34 p.m. Oct. 12. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

King St., 400 block, 11:10 p.m. Oct. 13. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3700 block, 3:11 a.m. Oct. 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Princess St., 300 block, 12:46 a.m. Oct. 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 2:04 p.m. Oct. 8. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 11:52 p.m. Oct. 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 2:56 a.m. Oct. 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 9:06 a.m. Oct. 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 11:54 a.m. Oct. 11. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 3:57 p.m. Oct. 15. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 4:32 p.m. Oct. 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 8:33 p.m. Oct. 8. An assault was reported.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 1:33 a.m. Oct. 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2600 block, 7:22 p.m. Oct. 8. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 4:17 p.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 300 block, 11:44 a.m. Oct. 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 300 block, 6:13 p.m. Oct. 9. An assault was reported.

Washington St. S., 800 block, 4:15 p.m. Oct. 15. An assault was reported.

Wesmond Dr., 200 block, noon Oct. 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 1:39 a.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 4:48 a.m. Oct. 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

28th St. S., 3300 block, 4:35 p.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPINGS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 4:56 p.m. Oct. 11. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

Jefferson St., 1100 block, 10:39 a.m. Oct. 12. Kidnapping was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 300 block, 11:44 a.m. Oct. 10. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 12:03 p.m. Oct. 14. Indecent exposure was reported.

ROBBERY

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 1:09 a.m. Oct. 15. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 2:26 p.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported.

Boyce Dr., 5500 block, 3:27 p.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. E., 300 block, 7:36 p.m. Oct. 15. A theft was reported.

Breckinridge Pl. N., 200 block, 10:52 a.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported.

Breckinridge Pl. N., 200 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 14. A theft was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 3700 block, 2:30 a.m. Oct. 12. Property was entered and weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

Custis Ave. E., 500 block, 8:46 p.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.

Dewitt and E. Howell avenues, 10:52 a.m. Oct. 14. A theft was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1800 block, 5:20 p.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4400 block, 11:23 a.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5400 block, 7:57 a.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5900 block, 3:29 p.m. Oct. 11. An employee theft was reported.

Dunster Ct., 5600 block, 6:50 a.m. Oct. 14. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 7:49 p.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 7:16 p.m. Oct. 14. A theft was reported.

Fairfax St., 1100 block, 1:33 p.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported.

Fairfax St., 1100 block, 8:05 p.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 2:46 p.m. Oct. 15. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 12:28 p.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 100 block, 4:45 p.m. Oct. 11. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Harrison Cir., 900 block, 1:16 a.m. Oct. 15. A theft was reported.

Highview Lane S., 1400 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 14. A theft was reported.

Jamieson Ave., 2000 block, 6:50 a.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Jamieson Ave., 2000 block, 5:15 p.m. Oct. 14. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 10:15 p.m. Oct. 8. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 7:09 a.m. Oct. 15. A theft was reported.

King St., 1300 block, 4:44 p.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 10:15 a.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported.

Main Line Blvd., 1200 block, 12:04 a.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 8:33 p.m. Oct. 15. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported.

Nelson Ave. W., 100 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 14. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2600 block, 3:16 p.m. Oct. 15. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. N., 200 block, 10:43 a.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 100 block, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Pickett St. S., 200 block, 9:08 a.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported.

Quaker Lane N., 1500 block, 5:08 p.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 9:35 a.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported.

Royal St. S., 500 block, 4:17 p.m. Oct. 15. A theft was reported.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 12:13 a.m. Oct. 13. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 1:16 a.m. Oct. 11. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 11:06 a.m. Oct. 9. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 12:59 a.m. Oct. 10. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2600 block, 7:22 p.m. Oct. 8. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 2600 block, 7:29 p.m. Oct. 15. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Duke St., 5400 block, 7:11 a.m. Oct. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

Pickett St. S., 500 block, 3:58 p.m. Oct. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

Washington St. N., 800 block, 10:13 a.m. Oct. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

Wheeler Ave., 3600 block, 2:26 p.m. Oct. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Bessley Pl., 5200 block, 12:36 p.m. Oct. 10. Property was damaged.

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 3:49 a.m. Oct. 11. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 5000 block, 12:13 p.m. Oct. 9. Property was damaged.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 9:50 a.m. Oct. 10. Property was damaged.

Green St., 900 block, 4:50 p.m. Oct. 11. Property was damaged.

Gunston Rd., 3700 block, 9:16 a.m. Oct. 15. Property was damaged.

King St., 1400 block, 9:58 a.m. Oct. 14. Property was damaged.

Martha Custis Dr., 1100 block, 10:07 a.m. Oct. 11. Property was damaged.

Royal St. S., 800 block, 8:51 a.m. Oct. 15. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Carlin Springs Rd. S., 500 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3100 block. An assault was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 2500 block, 5:40 a.m. Oct. 13. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600 block. An assault was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block, 1:07 a.m. Oct. 12. An assault was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1700 block. An assault was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Moore St. N., 1800 block. An assault was reported.

Quinn St. N., 1200 block. Threats were reported.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 10. Two people fought.

Wayne St. S., 1000 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block, 9:45 p.m. Oct. 12. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 12:36 a.m. Oct. 12. An assault was reported.

Sixth St. S., 3500 block, 12:54 a.m. Oct. 10. An assault was reported.

12th Rd. S., 4200 block. Threats were reported.

16th St. S., 2900 block. An assault was reported.

BRANDISHING

Lee Hwy., 5700 block, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10. A man brandished a firearm at a store employee when he was asked for identification at the front counter. The man yelled at the employee and fled in a vehicle.

PEEPING TOM

Troy St. N., 1700 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 13. A male was observed peering into a window of a residence. When a resident attempted to confront the male, he fled the scene on foot.

ROBBERIES

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block, 8:20 to 8:24 p.m. Oct. 13. A man asked a male pedestrian for money and when he declined, they engaged in a brief struggle. The man assaulted the male and robbed him of a phone. The male sustained minor injuries.

Fairfax Dr. and N. Harrison St., 4:50 p.m. Oct. 9. A man on a bicycle attempted to grab another male cyclist’s property. The male was able to kick the man’s bicycle before leaving the scene.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block, 3:23 p.m. Oct. 14. A man attempted to leave a business without paying for merchandise and struck an employee in the arm when he was confronted. A 27-year-old Washington man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 4900 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block, 6:15 to 9 p.m. Oct. 9. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Harrison St. N., 2400 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1700 block. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Johnson St. N., 1900 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 11. A male and a female entered a garage by force and both fled the scene when a resident approached them.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Key Blvd., 2800 block, noon Oct. 10. A residence was entered.

Key Blvd., 2800 block, Oct. 10 to Oct. 12. Property on a porch of a residence was stolen.

Washington Blvd., 3400 block, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 9. Fleece jackets were stolen from a business.

Wilson Blvd., 2900 block, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 15. An employee found a man looking through items in a room of a business. The man fled the scene.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 7:35 a.m. Oct. 12. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3300 block, midnight Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 2:15 p.m. Oct. 11. Shoplifting was reported.

12th Rd. N., 3400 block, 1 a.m. Oct. 11. Property was stolen from a residence.

14th St. N., 2000 block. Trespassing was reported.

19th Rd. N., 3200 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 10. Property was stolen from a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Colonial Terr., 1600 block, Oct. 15. A beige 2017 Toyota Tacoma was stolen.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, Oct. 9. A black 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 was stolen.

Piedmont St. N., 200 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 14. A yellow 2017 moped was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 2400 block, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 13. A red 2017 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

28th St. S., 1400 block, Oct. 14. A red Honda CB-300R was stolen.

VANDALISM

Pershing Dr. N., 3900 block, 5:15 p.m. Oct. 12. Property was damaged.

Pierce St. N., 1300 block. Property was damaged.

Vermont St. N., 1000 block, 5:56 p.m. Oct. 12. Property was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 3000 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 13. A vehicle was damaged.

First Rd. N., 5900 block. A vehicle was damaged.

21st St. N., 1600 block. Two vehicles were damaged.

35th St. N., 6100 block. A vehicle was tampered with.