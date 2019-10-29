Fayette St. N., 700 block, 5:55 p.m. Oct. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 7:20 a.m. Oct. 20. An assault was reported.

Gordon St. N., 300 block, 12:53 a.m. Oct. 20. An assault was reported.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 3:16 a.m. Oct. 20. An assault was reported.

AD

Howard St. N., 500 block, 3:01 p.m. Oct. 18. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 9:10 a.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 6:15 a.m. Oct. 21. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

King St., 1300 block, 2:07 a.m. Oct. 19. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 5:10 a.m. Oct. 20. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Quaker Lane N., 1200 block, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 17. An assault was reported.

Rayburn Ave., 5700 block, 10:50 p.m. Oct. 19. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Slaters Lane, 800 block, 8:35 p.m. Oct. 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Washington St. N., unit block, 3:31 p.m. Oct. 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 4:58 a.m. Oct. 21. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 4:01 p.m. Oct. 16. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

AD

KIDNAPPINGS

Farm Rd., 2700 block, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 4:58 a.m. Oct. 21. Kidnapping was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allison St., 600 block, 7:53 a.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 10:35 p.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

Bellefonte Ave. E., 200 block, noon Oct. 21. A theft was reported.

AD

Braddock Rd. W., 700 block, 8:20 a.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

Comay Terr., unit block, 8:38 p.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

Crescent Dr., 800 block, 5:14 p.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

Crestwood Dr., 1600 block, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19. A theft was reported.

Cross Dr., 1100 block, 9:24 a.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

Crown View Dr., 500 block, 9:51 a.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 7:52 a.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

AD

Duke St., 1700 block, 2:20 p.m. Oct. 19. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5300 block, 6:40 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Duncan Ave., 500 block, 8:10 a.m. Oct. 17. A theft was reported.

AD

Duncan Ave., 500 block, 12:23 p.m. Oct. 17. A theft was reported.

Edgehill Dr., 3100 block, 8:20 a.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 8:35 a.m. Oct. 16. Trespassing was reported.

Fayette St. S., unit block, 2:07 p.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.

Fort Ward parking lot area, 5:29 p.m. Oct. 19. A theft was reported.

Gibbon St., 500 block, 1:39 p.m. Oct. 17. A theft was reported.

Hume Ave., 400 block, 10:36 p.m. Oct. 17. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 11:59 a.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 11:35 a.m. Oct. 16. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

King St., 1600 block, 7:57 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

AD

King St., 2500 block, 9:14 a.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

King St., 2500 block, 10:30 p.m. Oct. 19. A theft was reported.

Lloyds Lane, 200 block, 8:47 a.m. Oct. 16. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Madison St., 1000 block, 12:09 p.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 1000 block, 3:05 p.m. Oct. 17. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 1300 block, 4:38 p.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 3:40 p.m. Oct. 19. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 9:40 p.m. Oct. 15. A theft was reported.

Mount Ida Ave. E., 200 block, 9:26 a.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 11:21 a.m. Oct. 16. A theft was reported.

AD

Notabene Dr., 600 block, 2:46 p.m. Oct. 19. A theft was reported.

AD

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 5:33 p.m. Oct. 19. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Putnam Pl., 700 block, 9:56 a.m. Oct. 19. A theft was reported.

Quaker Lane N., 1200 block, 8:47 p.m. Oct. 16. A theft was reported.

Quaker Lane N., 1600 block, 2:51 p.m. Oct. 16. A theft was reported.

Raleigh Ave., 4300 block, 8:44 a.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Raleigh Ave., 4300 block, 8:50 a.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 10:31 a.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 1:42 p.m. Oct. 16. A theft was reported.

AD

Richmond Hwy., 3700 block, 10:57 a.m. Oct. 20. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 2:12 p.m. Oct. 19. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 19. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Taylor Ave., 2400 block, 4:04 p.m. Oct. 18. A theft was reported.

Trinity Dr., 3500 block, 7:32 p.m. Oct. 19. A theft was reported.

Vasser Pl., 200 block, 5:59 p.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 9:37 p.m. Oct. 17. A theft was reported.

Wolfe St., 900 block, 2:19 p.m. Oct. 16. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 4:01 p.m. Oct. 16. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

AD

First St., 600 block, 12:30 a.m. Oct. 18. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Gunston Rd., 3600 block, 9:45 a.m. Oct. 20. A vehicle was stolen.

Kenwood Ave., 1600 block, 2:20 p.m. Oct. 18. A vehicle was stolen.

King St., 1600 block, 3:16 a.m. Oct. 19. A vehicle was stolen.

AD

Ridge Road Dr., 2700 block, 2:19 p.m. Oct. 18. A vehicle was stolen.

Tyler Pl., 400 block, 10:26 a.m. Oct. 18. A vehicle was stolen.

Yale Dr., 300 block, 7:43 a.m. Oct. 20. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 5:43 p.m. Oct. 18. Property was damaged.

King St., 600 block, 7:26 p.m. Oct. 16. Property was damaged.

Stevenson Ave., 5900 block, 2:47 p.m. Oct. 16. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 10:39 a.m. Oct. 21. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Buchanan St. S., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Buchanan St. S., 900 block. Two people fought.

Campbell Ave., 4000 block. An assault was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3700 block, 2:40 p.m. Oct. 20. An assault was reported.

AD

George Mason Dr. N., 300 block, 4:08 p.m. Oct. 20. An assault was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block, 2 p.m. Oct. 18. An assault was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block, 4:50 a.m. Oct. 20. Two people fought.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Two people fought.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Henderson Rd., 4400 block, 3:20 p.m. Oct. 17. Harassment was reported.

Key Blvd., 2300 block. An assault was reported.

Quincy St. N., 1000 block. An assault was reported.

Randolph St. N., 600 block. An assault was reported.

Wayne St. S., 1000 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block. An assault was reported.

Eighth Rd. S., 5100 block. An assault was reported.

20th Rd. N., 2500 block. Harassment was reported.

24th St. N., 2500 block. An assault was reported.

ROBBERY

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, 3:14 p.m. Oct. 18. A male and a female took merchandise and attempted to leave a business without paying. An employee confronted both individuals and after a brief struggle, the male threatened to use pepper spray while the female fled with merchandise. Both entered the Metro where the female was arrested and charged. The male fled on a train leaving the station.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abingdon St. N., 600 block, 8:20 a.m. Oct. 17. Property was stolen from a residence.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. Property was stolen.

Clark St. S., 1200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block, Oct. 1 to Oct. 20. Property was stolen from a residence and items were tampered with.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Culpeper St. N., 1900 block, noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 18. Cash was stolen from a residence and items were tampered with.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Two shoplifting incidents were reported.

Fillmore St. N., 1000 block, 8:50 p.m. Oct. 17. A man entered a residence and fled before police arrived. Nothing was reported missing.

Fort Myer Dr., 1900 block. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4100 block. An employee theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 9 a.m. Oct. 17. Property was stolen from a building.

Grove St. S., 2700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Two shoplifting incidents were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Five thefts were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Two shoplifting incidents were reported.

Key Blvd., 2300 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 5100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lynn St. N., 1800 block. Trespassing was reported.

Piedmont St. N., 200 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 17 to 8:05 a.m. Oct. 18. A laundry room was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing but electronic equipment was damaged.

Pollard St. N., 1700 block, midnight Oct. 19. Property was stolen.

Quincy St. N., 1900 block, 2:08 to 7:37 a.m. Oct. 19. Cash and credit cards were stolen from a residence and items were tampered with. A vehicle was also entered but nothing was reported missing.

Richmond Hwy., 2600 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Randolph St., 5:50 a.m. Oct. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 2200 block, 11:16 a.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.

Eighth Rd. and S. Dickerson St. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

17th St. N., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

18th St. S., 200 block. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Highland St. S., 600 block, 8:43 a.m. Oct. 18. A vehicle was stolen.

Highland St. S., 800 block. Oct. 21. A gold 2007 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

Interstate 66 and Lee Hwy. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Lee Hwy., 4000 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

23rd St. S., 400 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Henderson Rd., 4400 block, 8 a.m. Oct. 18. Property was damaged.

Lee Hwy. and N. Lynn St. Property was damaged.

Richmond Hwy., 2700 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Second Rd. and N. Abingdon St., 8:20 a.m. Oct. 17. Property was damaged.

21st St. N., 1600 block. A vehicle was damaged.

22nd St. N., 1500 block. A vehicle was damaged.