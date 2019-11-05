Duke St., 3100 block, 11:18 a.m. Oct. 24. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Duke St., 4200 block, 8:03 p.m. Oct. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5800 block, 4:50 p.m. Oct. 27. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5900 block, 8:28 p.m. Oct. 25. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2000 block, 1:06 a.m. Oct. 23. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 11:42 a.m. Oct. 27. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 2:21 a.m. Oct. 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 1:24 p.m. Oct. 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Iverson St. N., 800 block, 11:16 p.m. Oct. 26. An assault was reported.

Iverson St. N., 900 block, 11:33 p.m. Oct. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 800 block, 10:15 a.m. Oct. 27. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Madison St., 1200 block, 1:34 p.m. Oct. 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 5:42 p.m. Oct. 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3000 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 24. An assault was reported.

Notabene Dr., 600 block, 9:27 p.m. Oct. 28. An assault was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2700 block, 9:07 p.m. Oct. 27. An assault was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2700 block, 10:17 p.m. Oct. 27. An assault was reported.

Patrick St. N., 900 block, 11:34 a.m. Oct. 29. An assault was reported.

Queen St., 1000 block, 4:35 a.m. Oct. 22. An assault was reported and property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 1:49 a.m. Oct. 24. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 9:38 p.m. Oct. 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 6:35 a.m. Oct. 27. An assault was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2100 block, 2:29 p.m. Oct. 28. An assault was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3400 block, 9:37 p.m. Oct. 26. An assault was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3800 block, 12:43 p.m. Oct. 25. An assault was reported.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 9:02 a.m. Oct. 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Sanger Ave., 5700 block, 11:07 p.m. Oct. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seay St., 2900 block, 3:17 a.m. Oct. 23. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 11:59 p.m. Oct. 22. An assault was reported.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 12:20 a.m. Oct. 29. An assault was reported.

Trent Ct., 5500 block, 2:20 p.m. Oct. 25. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 6:59 p.m. Oct. 23. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPINGS

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 2:21 a.m. Oct. 26. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

Sanger Ave., 5700 block, 11:07 p.m. Oct. 25. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 6:59 p.m. Oct. 23. Kidnapping was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 11:41 a.m. Oct. 22. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Braddock Rd. W., 3800 block, 2:56 p.m. Oct. 24. Indecent exposure was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERIES

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 10:53 p.m. Oct. 25. A robbery was reported.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 1:04 a.m. Oct. 29. A robbery was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5200 block, 8:33 p.m. Oct. 23. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alfred St. S., 300 block, 11:49 a.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 23. A theft was reported.

Bellefonte Ave. E., 200 block, 9:21 a.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

Cameron St., 1500 block, 4:37 p.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4500 block, 11:22 a.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4500 block, 4:46 p.m. Oct. 25. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 10:28 a.m. Oct. 28. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6200 block, 10:02 p.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2100 block, 4:52 p.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 5000 block, 6:31 p.m. Oct. 23. A theft was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 9:06 a.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 6:08 p.m. Oct. 26. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 100 block, 6:52 p.m. Oct. 23. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Highview Lane N., 1400 block, 4:57 p.m. Oct. 23. A theft was reported.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 2:10 a.m. Oct. 25. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 6:15 a.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 12:45 a.m. Oct. 28. A theft was reported.

King St., 600 block, 4:16 p.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.

King St., 1300 block, 1:41 p.m. Oct. 24. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 3500 block, 5:20 p.m. Oct. 26. A theft was reported.

Lee St. S., 700 block, 10:14 a.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 10:43 p.m. Oct. 25. A theft was reported.

Medlock Lane, 200 block, 9:48 p.m. Oct. 25. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 11:24 p.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 10:20 a.m. Oct. 21. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1500 block, 2:57 p.m. Oct. 27. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1500 block, 3:47 p.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 7:49 p.m. Oct. 23. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 9:15 a.m. Oct. 24. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 11:25 p.m. Oct. 28. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Prince St., 1300 block, 10:47 a.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

Quaker Lane N., 1600 block, 2:11 a.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

Rayburn Ave., 5600 block, 6:31 p.m. Oct. 23. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 8:18 a.m. Oct. 28. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 10:16 p.m. Oct. 28. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2100 block, 2:29 p.m. Oct. 28. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 8:09 p.m. Oct. 23. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 3:41 a.m. Oct. 27. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 9:07 a.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 6:09 p.m. Oct. 22. A theft was reported.

Strand St., 200 block, 4:41 p.m. Oct. 27. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 7:07 a.m. Oct. 24. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 11 p.m. Oct. 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Medlock Lane, 200 block, 7:39 a.m. Oct. 25. A vehicle was stolen.

First St., 900 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 26. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 9:12 p.m. Oct. 25. Property was damaged.

Braddock Pl., 1200 block, 12:20 p.m. Oct. 29. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 8:44 p.m. Oct. 27. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 10:28 a.m. Oct. 28. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 2700 block, 4:42 p.m. Oct. 24. Property was damaged.

Mason Ave. E., 200 block, 7:15 a.m. Oct. 28. Property was damaged.

Mason Ave. E., 200 block, 4:52 p.m. Oct. 28. Property was damaged.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1200 block, 6:54 p.m. Oct. 22. Property was damaged.

Raleigh Ave., 4300 block, 8:50 a.m. Oct. 21. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 400 block, 9:13 a.m. Oct. 29. Property was damaged.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 4:58 a.m. Oct. 21. Property was damaged.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 4:56 p.m. Oct. 27. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block, 1:11 a.m. Oct. 27. An assault was reported.

Courthouse Rd. S., 700 block, 12:06 a.m. Oct. 25. An assault was reported.

Courthouse Rd. S., 700 block. Threats were reported.

Eads St. S., 1400 block. An assault was reported.

Fillmore St. S., 300 block, 5:55 p.m. Oct. 27. An assault was reported.

Inglewood Rd. N., 1400 block. An assault was reported.

Lee Hwy., 3900 block, 2:20 p.m. Oct. 27. An assault was reported.

Lee Hwy., 5000 block, 10:20 a.m. Oct. 26. An assault was reported.

Quincy St. S., 1100 block. Threats were reported.

Wakefield St. S., 2800 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2100 block, 1:48 p.m. Oct. 25. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2400 block, 2:33 a.m. Oct. 28. An assault was reported.

Third and N. Glebe roads, 10:54 a.m. Oct. 26. An assault was reported.

Third Rd. S., 5400 block. An assault was reported.

11th St. N., 2300 block. An assault was reported.

20th Rd. N., 2500 block. Harassment was reported.

STRANGULATION

Quincy St. N., 600 block, 1:55 a.m. Oct. 27. Strangulation was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Clark St. S., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike and Southgate Rd. Identity theft was reported.

Columbus St. N., 3200 block. A theft was reported.

Dittmar Rd., 4500 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Fort Myer Dr., 1900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block. Trespassing was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1700 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block, 1:51 p.m. Oct. 25. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block, 4:35 p.m. Oct. 25. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Harrison St. N., 2400 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. An employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. An employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1600 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 3800 block, 1:30 a.m. Oct. 24. Property was stolen from a business entered by force.

Lee Hwy., 4800 block, 1:30 a.m. Oct. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 5100 block, 2:19 a.m. Oct. 23. Property was stolen from a business entered by force.

Lee Hwy., 5100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Oakland St. S., 2100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Oxford St. S., 2600 block. A theft was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block, 1:40 p.m. Oct. 26. A theft was reported.

Sycamore St. N. area. Property was stolen.

Washington and Arlington boulevards, 10:47 p.m. Oct. 25. Property was stolen.

Washington Blvd., 2100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

14th St. N., 2000 block, 9:35 a.m. Oct. 25. A theft was reported.

15th St. S., 600 block, 1:18 p.m. Oct. 29. Eight vehicles were entered by damaging windows. Property was stolen from two vehicles. A 20-year-old District male was arrested and charged.

19th Rd. N., 4400 block, 10:30 p.m. Oct. 27 to 7:30 a.m. Oct. 28. Cash and property were stolen from a residence.

26th St. S., 6500 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Columbia Pike, 4300 block, Oct. 29. A black and yellow 2003 Suzuki GSX-R750 was stolen.

Meade St. N., 1400 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Piedmont St. N., 500 block, Oct. 27. A gray 2012 Infiniti G37 was stolen.

Taylor St. N., 900 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 24. A vehicle was stolen.

Washington and Arlington boulevards, Oct. 28. A blue 2002 Vespa moped was stolen.

VANDALISM

Fairfax Dr., 3900 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Quincy St. N., 1000 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 24. Graffiti was reported.

Vernon St. N., 1200 block, 3:08 p.m. Oct. 26. Property was damaged.

Eighth Rd. S., 4700 block. A vehicle was damaged.

19th St. N., 4300 block. Property was damaged.