Duke St., 1400 block, 5:42 a.m. Oct. 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Fillmore Ave., 5100 block, 9:25 a.m. Nov. 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Imboden St. N., 600 block, 8:18 p.m. Nov. 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Madison St., 1000 block, 3:40 a.m. Nov. 4. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Oronoco St., 300 block, 9:49 p.m. Oct. 29. An assault was reported.

Saint Asaph St. S., 700 block, 5:54 a.m. Nov. 1. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 11:30 p.m. Nov. 2. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 400 block, 4:33 p.m. Nov. 4. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 100 block, 2:04 a.m. Oct. 30. An assault was reported.

Wolfe St., 900 block, 8:07 p.m. Oct. 31. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

KIDNAPPING

Wolfe St., 900 block, 8:07 p.m. Oct. 31. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

WEAPONS

Taney Ave., 4400 block, 8:06 p.m. Oct. 30. Weapon violation was reported.

Peyton St. S., 200 block, 1 p.m. Oct. 31. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 12:40 a.m. Oct. 31. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 1:43 p.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 6:17 p.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 7:02 p.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 10:45 p.m. Nov. 1. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 11:46 p.m. Oct. 30. A theft was reported.

Browns Mill Dr., 100 block, 9:01 a.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Colonial Ave., 1100 block, 12:18 p.m. Nov. 3. A theft was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 3300 block, 11:37 a.m. Nov. 1. A theft was reported.

Crescent Dr., 800 block, 11:57 a.m. Nov. 2. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 2800 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 1. Property was stolen.

Duke St., 3100 block, 10:15 a.m. Oct. 30. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4200 block, 3:56 p.m. Nov. 3. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5200 block, 5:10 p.m. Oct. 30. A theft was reported.

Duncan Ave., 200 block, 3:26 p.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.

Gibbon St., 500 block, 9:28 p.m. Oct. 31. A theft was reported.

Guthrie Ave., 200 block, 9:48 p.m. Oct. 30. A theft was reported.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 6:03 p.m. Nov. 1. Trespassing was reported.

Helmuth Lane, 300 block, 1:09 p.m. Oct. 31. A theft was reported.

Helmuth Lane, 300 block, 6:26 p.m. Nov. 1. A theft was reported.

Holland Lane, 400 block, 8:37 a.m. Oct. 31. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 4:32 p.m. Nov. 1. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 7:50 p.m. Oct. 31. A theft was reported.

King St., 400 block, 3:08 p.m. Oct. 30. A theft was reported.

King St., 1600 block, 7:57 a.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

King St., 3300 block, 6:57 p.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 5:07 p.m. Nov. 3. A theft was reported.

King St., unit block, 3:35 p.m. Oct. 30. A theft was reported.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 3 a.m. Oct. 30. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 1200 block, 1:34 p.m. Oct. 29. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Meadows Lane, 100 block, 7:54 a.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Montgomery St., 500 block, 3:12 p.m. Oct. 31. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 3 p.m. Oct. 29. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 5:36 p.m. Oct. 30. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 2:57 p.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 6:28 p.m. Nov. 1. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Pickett St. S., 700 block, 5:53 p.m. Nov. 2. A theft was reported.

Pitt St. N., 800 block, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Trespassing was reported.

Prince St., 1600 block, 5:29 p.m. Nov. 1. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:38 p.m. Nov. 3. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 7:06 p.m. Oct. 30. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 7:26 p.m. Nov. 1. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3300 block, 9:23 a.m. Nov. 5. An employee theft was reported.

Ricketts Walk, 6000 block, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 1. A theft was reported.

Royal St. S., 400 block, 12:13 p.m. Nov. 2. Trespassing was reported.

Sibley St. N., 2300 block, 7:20 p.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 5900 block, 6:45 p.m. Oct. 31. A theft was reported.

Valley Dr., 3400 block, 4:36 p.m. Nov. 2. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2200 block, 8:03 a.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., unit block, 12:47 p.m. Nov. 1. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 4:10 p.m. Oct. 30. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 8:37 p.m. Nov. 3. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 400 block, 10:51 a.m. Nov. 1. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 7:19 a.m. Oct. 31. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 1200 block, 1:33 p.m. Oct. 31. Trespassing was reported.

Wythe St., 1300 block, 12:17 a.m. Nov. 2. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 6:44 a.m. Oct. 31. A vehicle was stolen.

Ascot Ct., 5500 block, 11:15 a.m. Nov. 1. A vehicle was stolen.

Martha Custis Dr., 3300 block, 7:48 p.m. Oct. 30. A vehicle was stolen.

Richmond Hwy., 3700 block, 2:08 p.m. Oct. 30. A vehicle was stolen.

Richmond Hwy., 3700 block, 5:44 p.m. Nov. 4. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Alexandria Ave. E., 200 block, 12:31 p.m. Nov. 3. Property was damaged.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 6:44 a.m. Oct. 31. Property was damaged.

Braddock Rd. W., 3900 block, 9:04 p.m. Nov. 4. Property was damaged.

Fillmore Ave., 5000 block, 6:22 p.m. Nov. 1. Property was damaged.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 6:03 p.m. Nov. 1. Property was damaged.

King St., 3400 block, 10:36 p.m. Oct. 31. Property was damaged.

Leverett Ct., 5700 block, 6:06 p.m. Oct. 30. Property was damaged.

Raleigh Ave., 4500 block, 7:37 p.m. Nov. 2. Property was damaged.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 9:37 p.m. Nov. 1. Property was damaged.

Union St. N., 100 block, 9:40 a.m. Oct. 29. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 400 block, 12:37 p.m. Nov. 1. Property was damaged.

Wesmond Dr., 100 block, 7:55 p.m. Oct. 31. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 400 block, 12:38 p.m. Nov. 1. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Chesterfield Rd., 5000 block. An assault was reported.

Clarendon Blvd. and N. Highland St., 7:12 p.m. Nov. 1. A female attempted to ride a bus without paying and sprayed a bus driver with pepper spray when she was asked to pay the fare. The female fled from the scene. The driver was treated by medics for minor injuries.

Dinwiddie St. S., 900 block. An assault was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 700 block, 7:53 p.m. Nov. 2. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2100 block. Threats were reported.

Pierce St. N., 2100 block. An assault was reported.

Veitch St. S., 2700 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block, 1:27 a.m. Oct. 31. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3800 block, 10 a.m. Nov. 2. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3800 block. An assault was reported.

Fourth St. N., 3000 block, 8:16 a.m. Nov. 3. Two people fought.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Veitch St. N., 1200 block, 4:13 p.m. Oct. 31. A male driver pulled up alongside a female pedestrian and attempted to start a conversation while exposing himself.

PEEPING TOM

Washington Blvd., 4000 block, 10:17 p.m. Oct. 31. A man was observed peering into a window of a residence.

ROBBERIES

Columbia Pike, 2300 block, 8:11 a.m. Nov. 5. A man implied he had a weapon and robbed a business of merchandise. The man fled from the scene.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 3:48 p.m. Oct. 31. Three juveniles threatened and robbed a male of a cellphone.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Bell St. S., 1600 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 2400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Crystal Dr., 2200 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. An item was stolen.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block, A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2600 block. Trespassing was reported.

Moore St. N., 1900 block. Trespassing was reported.

Quincy St. N., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Wakefield St. N., 800 block, 8:32 a.m. Oct. 31. Property was stolen from a building.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2200 block. An employee theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 11:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Pocket picking was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4000 block, 9:55 p.m. Nov. 3. A female entered a residence without permission. A 37-year-old Arlington female was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Second Rd. N., 3100 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

11th St. N., 2300 block, 7:15 p.m. Nov. 1. Property was stolen from a building.

15th and S. Joyce streets. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

16th St. S., 3500 block, 2 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Property was stolen from a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Garfield St. N., 1000 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 2. A vehicle was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Randolph St. N., 900 block, Oct. 31. A silver 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen.

VANDALISM

McKinley Rd., 1600 block. Property was damaged.

Oakland St. N., 700 block, 1 a.m. Nov. 1. Property was damaged.