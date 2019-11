Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 4:16 a.m. Nov. 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Howard St. N., 500 block, 9:36 a.m. Nov. 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 400 block, 4:37 a.m. Nov. 11. An assault was reported.

Leverett Ct., 5700 block, 8:25 p.m. Nov. 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Lloyds Lane, 200 block, 8:20 p.m. Nov. 9. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Merton Ct., 5800 block, 6:16 a.m. Nov. 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 10:05 a.m. Nov. 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Nelson Ave. E., 500 block, 9:31 a.m. Nov. 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reading Ave., 5800 block, 11:44 p.m. Nov. 11. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 6:05 p.m. Nov. 10. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 4:14 a.m. Nov. 8. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 7:50 p.m. Nov. 5. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Saint Asaph St. N., 800 block, 12:11 a.m. Nov. 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 3:40 p.m. Nov. 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Washington St. S., 800 block, 12:13 p.m. Nov. 6. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 400 block, 7:13 p.m. Nov. 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 8:50 a.m. Nov. 9. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPINGS

Iverson St. N., 800 block, 11:39 a.m. Nov. 6. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 4:14 a.m. Nov. 8. Kidnapping was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 12:56 p.m. Nov. 9. Kidnapping was reported.

WEAPON

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 4:37 p.m. Nov. 7. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alexandria Ave. W., 200 block, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 4:54 p.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. E., unit block, 1:43 p.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 3800 block, 1:34 p.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4600 block, 8:05 a.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 9:58 a.m. Nov. 9. A theft was reported.

Church St., 900 block, 8:39 a.m. Nov. 8. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. N., unit block, 11:09 a.m. Nov. 6. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3000 block, 1:50 a.m. Nov. 9. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3000 block, 2:47 a.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 4:54 p.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 6:52 p.m. Nov. 10. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4300 block, 12:29 p.m. Nov. 10. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 3:36 a.m. Nov. 10. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5900 block, 6:18 a.m. Nov. 6. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 2900 block, 11:21 a.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Henry St. S., 600 block, 10:53 a.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Jackson Pl., 400 block, 11:55 a.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

King St., 100 block, 5:16 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 4:45 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 7:34 p.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 9:31 p.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 600 block, 1:23 p.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 600 block, 3:08 p.m. Nov. 9. A theft was reported.

King St., 600 block, 6:58 p.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

King St., 1600 block, 2:24 a.m. Nov. 10. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

King St., 3300 block, 6:57 p.m. Nov. 4. A theft was reported.

Library Lane, unit block, 4:12 p.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 7:15 p.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported.

Malcolm Pl., 600 block, 2:13 p.m. Nov. 10. A theft was reported.

Menokin Dr., 2400 block, 9:44 a.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

Merton Ct., 5700 block, 7:37 p.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported.

Moncure Dr., 200 block, 11:05 a.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 8:56 p.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 11:46 a.m. Nov. 6. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1500 block, 6:56 p.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2200 block, 11:27 a.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 12:13 p.m. Nov. 10. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 10:36 p.m. Nov. 9. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Oak St. E., unit block, 11:22 p.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3800 block, 12:09 p.m. Nov. 10. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. N., 800 block, 6:47 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. N., 600 block, 4:52 p.m. Nov. 8. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 2:22 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 6:21 p.m. Nov. 8. A theft was reported.

Pitt St. N., 300 block, 9:01 a.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

Polk Ave., 4700 block, 6:43 p.m. Nov. 10. A theft was reported.

Princess St., 200 block, 11:18 a.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 4:02 p.m. Nov. 8. Trespassing was reported.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 1:32 a.m. Nov. 6. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 6:07 p.m. Nov. 5. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 8:53 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 9:15 p.m. Nov. 9. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3800 block, 6:48 p.m. Nov. 7. A theft was reported.

Roundhouse Lane, 1400 block, 10:34 a.m. Nov. 10. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 600 block, 9:57 a.m. Nov. 9. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Summit Ave., 1200 block, 5:14 a.m. Nov. 10. A theft was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Union St. S., 300 block, 7:59 p.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 400 block, 7:49 p.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 400 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 9. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Armistead St. N., unit block, 2:53 p.m. Nov. 11. A vehicle was stolen.

Dawes Ave., unit block, 7:29 a.m. Nov. 6. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 12:04 p.m. Nov. 10. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., 5800 block, 10 a.m. Nov. 6. Property was damaged.

Swamp Fox Rd., 200 block, 12:44 a.m. Nov. 7. Property was damaged.

Tower Ct., 6000 block, 6:47 p.m. Nov. 7. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 700 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 5. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 400 block, 10:01 a.m. Nov. 6. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 400 block, 10:02 a.m. Nov. 6. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ARSON

Washington Blvd. and N. Quincy St., 6:22 a.m. Nov. 9. Arson in a playground was reported.

ASSAULTS

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. An assault was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block, 12:17 p.m. Nov. 7. Two people fought.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. Threats were reported.

Quincy St. and N. Glebe Rd., 3:20 a.m. Nov. 9. An assault was reported.

Shirlington Rd., 2600 block. An assault was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block. Threats were reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2900 block, 11:50 p.m. Nov. 9. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3200 block. Threats were reported.

12th St. S., 500 block, 1:47 p.m. Nov. 7. A male stole cash from a tip jar in a business and two employees gave chase when he fled. Two bystanders caught the male and after a struggle, the male bit one of the bystanders before fleeing the scene.

ROBBERIES

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, 2:36 p.m. Nov. 6. A man wearing a mask robbed a male of personal property at gunpoint.

Columbia Pike and S. Joyce St., 5:28 p.m. Nov. 11. A male and a female robbed a woman of a cellphone and personal belongings at gunpoint.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, 8:51 a.m. Nov. 11. Two males robbed a business of merchandise and threatened an employee when they were confronted.

Wilson Blvd., 6100 block, 1:15 p.m. Nov. 6. Two male juveniles assaulted and robbed a male acquaintance of personal property. Both fled in a vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2700 block. Property was stolen.

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 4900 block. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block, 5:40 p.m. Nov. 7. Property was stolen from a business.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1100 block, midnight Sept. 27 to 2:45 p.m. Nov. 11. A residence was entered by force and person’s personal belongings were found.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was removed.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Wayne St. N., 700 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 6:10 p.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported.

Ninth Rd. S., 2500 block. Shoplifting was reported.

23rd St. S., 200 block. Trespassing was reported.

36th St. S., 4600 block. An item was removed from a vehicle.

36th St. S., 4600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Richmond Hwy., 2100 block, Nov. 11. A gray 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk was stolen.

13th St. N., 3500 block, Nov. 10. A black 2013 Mercedes-Benz C300 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. Property was damaged.

Richmond Hwy., 2000 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Sycamore St. N., 2600 block. Property was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 1200 block. Property was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9. Property was damaged.

14th and S. Columbus streets. Graffiti was reported.