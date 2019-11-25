Commonwealth Ave., 1700 block, 10:55 p.m. Nov. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 1:42 p.m. Nov. 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Fairbanks Ave., 5100 block, 10 a.m. Nov. 17. An assault was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 5100 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 15. An assault was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 2:05 a.m. Nov. 15. An assault was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 7:10 p.m. Nov. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. W., 800 block, 7:37 a.m. Nov. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Howard St. N., 500 block, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 6:41 p.m. Nov. 13. An assault was reported.

King St., unit block, 1:01 a.m. Nov. 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 7:45 p.m. Nov. 15. An assault was reported.

Peyton St. S., 200 block, 10:41 a.m. Nov. 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Powhatan St., 900 block, 12:21 a.m. Nov. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 7:37 a.m. Nov. 18. An assault was reported.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 6:05 p.m. Nov. 17. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 11:40 p.m. Nov. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 2:38 p.m. Nov. 15. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 6 p.m. Nov. 11. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 1:51 p.m. Nov. 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Shirlington Rd., 2800 block, 2:20 p.m. Nov. 12. An assault was reported.

Union St. N., 100 block, 11:47 p.m. Nov. 16. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 19. An assault was reported.

28th St. S., 3100 block, 11:55 p.m. Nov. 18. An assault was reported.

WEAPONS

Braddock Rd. W., unit block, 11:26 p.m. Nov. 17. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

Seay St., 2900 block, 10:11 p.m. Nov. 15. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERY

Madison St., unit block, 3:28 p.m. Nov. 19. A robbery was reported. An arrest was made.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alexandria Ave. E., 500 block, 4:28 p.m. Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 3:02 p.m. Nov. 18. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 1:35 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 6:09 p.m. Nov. 16. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 12:21 p.m. Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

Belle Pre Way, unit block, 5 p.m. Nov. 15. Trespassing was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 3800 block, 11 a.m. Nov. 15. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 3800 block, noon Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 3800 block, 12:56 p.m. Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 8:05 a.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Church St., 900 block, 12:56 p.m. Nov. 18. A theft was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 2600 block, 8:37 p.m. Nov. 15. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Sq., 400 block, 11:37 a.m. Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

Dawes Ave., 5200 block, 4:20 p.m. Nov. 15. An employee theft was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 9 a.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 10:32 a.m. Nov. 14. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5200 block, 10:48 p.m. Nov. 18. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 2:53 p.m. Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2700 block, 9:21 a.m. Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4900 block, 2:35 p.m. Nov. 14. An employee theft was reported.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 10:11 a.m. Nov. 18. A theft was reported.

Fairfax St. N., 700 block, 9:50 a.m. Nov. 18. A theft was reported.

Fairfax St. N., 700 block, 10:35 a.m. Nov. 18. A theft was reported.

Green St., unit block, 10:34 a.m. Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

Gunston Rd., 3400 block, 11:12 a.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Gunston Rd., unit block, 10:53 a.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Henry St. N., 1000 block, 9:16 a.m. Nov. 18. A theft was reported.

Highview Lane N., 1500 block, 9:06 a.m. Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

Howell Ave. E., 300 block, 7 a.m. Nov. 14. A theft was reported.

King St., 400 block, 2:14 p.m. Nov. 15. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 5:57 a.m. Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

King St., 600 block, 2:34 p.m. Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

King St., 600 block, 5:50 p.m. Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

King St., 1600 block, 11:34 a.m. Nov. 19. A theft was reported.

King St., 3300 block, 9:38 a.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Leslie Ave., 1500 block, 10:32 a.m. Nov. 14. An employee theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 9:03 a.m. Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

Maple St. E., unit block, 12:16 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Martha Custis Dr., unit block, 6:26 p.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 4:40 p.m. Nov. 14. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Nelson Ave. E., 400 block, 11:32 a.m. Nov. 17. A theft was reported.

Oak St. E., unit block, 11:22 p.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Patrick St. N., 800 block, 6:47 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 2:22 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Prince St., 500 block, 12:10 p.m. Nov. 18. A theft was reported.

Rayburn Ave., 5700 block, 11:35 a.m. Nov. 15. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Reading Ave., 5800 block, 11:44 p.m. Nov. 11. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 9:29 a.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 11:19 a.m. Nov. 13. Trespassing was reported.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 7:08 a.m. Nov. 17. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 11:28 a.m. Nov. 16. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 3:20 p.m. Nov. 19. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 3:57 p.m. Nov. 17. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:05 p.m. Nov. 17. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 6:08 p.m. Nov. 19. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3600 block, 11:34 a.m. Nov. 18. A theft was reported.

Roanoke Ave., 5400 block, 12:05 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 3:58 p.m. Nov. 12. Property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Spring St. E., 200 block, 7:23 a.m. Nov. 13. A theft was reported.

Trent Ct., 5500 block, 9:53 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Union St. S., 400 block, 4:48 a.m. Nov. 18. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 6:36 p.m. Nov. 12. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 300 block, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Trespassing was reported.

Wythe St., 900 block, 3:36 p.m. Nov. 18. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 4:20 p.m. Nov. 18. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 10:28 a.m. Nov. 18. A vehicle was stolen.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 12:41 p.m. Nov. 12. A vehicle was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4600 block, 8:05 a.m. Nov. 12. A vehicle was stolen.

Braddock Rd. W., unit block, 11:26 p.m. Nov. 17. A vehicle was stolen. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 5800 block, 9:09 p.m. Nov. 16. A vehicle was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 8:55 a.m. Nov. 16. A vehicle was stolen.

Pickett St. S., 500 block, 5:20 p.m. Nov. 18. A vehicle was stolen.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 7:31 p.m. Nov. 13. A vehicle was reported.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 3:02 p.m. Nov. 18. Property was damaged.

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 5:23 p.m. Nov. 15. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4600 block, 9:56 a.m. Nov. 11. Property was damaged.

Green St., unit block, 10:34 a.m. Nov. 17. Property was damaged.

Gunston Rd., 3400 block, 11:12 a.m. Nov. 13. Property was damaged.

Gunston Rd., 3600 block, 6:41 p.m. Nov. 14. Property was damaged.

Gunston Rd., unit block, 10:53 a.m. Nov. 13. Property was damaged.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 4:27 p.m. Nov. 18. Property was damaged.

King St., 2900 block, 10:15 a.m. Nov. 15. Property was damaged.

Martha Custis Dr., unit block, 6:26 p.m. Nov. 13. Property was damaged.

Mason Ave. E., 200 block, 6:40 p.m. Nov. 18. Property was damaged.

Merton Ct., 5700 block, 11:45 a.m. Nov. 16. Property was damaged.

Moncure Dr., 100 block, 9:37 p.m. Nov. 11. Property was damaged.

Oak St. E., unit block, 11:22 p.m. Nov. 11. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Pitt St. S., 400 block, 1:32 p.m. Nov. 12. Property was damaged.

Rayburn Ave., 5700 block, 11:35 a.m. Nov. 15. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Roanoke Ave., 5400 block, 12:05 p.m. Nov. 12. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 3:58 p.m. Nov. 12. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Union St. S., 400 block, 4:48 a.m. Nov. 18. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Abingdon St. N., 100 block. Threats were reported.

Carlin Springs Rd. S., 200 block. Threats were reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2200 block, 5:22 p.m. Nov. 18. An assault was reported.

Eads St. S., 2400 block. An assault was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1700 block. Threats were reported.

Lee Hwy., 4800 block. An assault was reported.

Lowell St. S., 2400 block. An assault was reported.

Moore St. N., 1800 block. An assault was reported.

Randolph St. N., 700 block, 10:30 p.m. Nov. 15. An assault was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2600 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 3:45 to 3:50 p.m. Nov. 18. A man reached around a female and grabbed her buttocks. When she turned around, the man fled the scene.

Second and S. Adams streets. An assault was reported.

Fifth Rd. S., 5900 block. An assault was reported.

20th Rd. N., 2500 block. Harassment was reported.

20th St. S., 200 block. An assault was reported.

ROBBERY

Highland St. N., 1800 block, 3:36 a.m. Nov. 16. Three males robbed a man of personal belongings at gunpoint and fled from the scene.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block, 1:09 p.m. Nov. 18. Construction material was stolen from a construction site.

Clark St. S., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

Clark St. S., 3500 block. Property was stolen.

Columbia Pike, 2600 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Dr., 3700 block, 8:16 p.m. Nov. 12. Cash and property were stolen from a business.

Fairfax Dr., 3800 block, 7:15 p.m. Nov. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4100 block. A theft was reported.

George Mason Dr. S., 1500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 15. A theft at a shopping mall was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Four thefts were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was reported stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting incident was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Highland St. N., 1100 block, 12:25 p.m. Nov. 16. Pocket-picking was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 2500 block. Trespassing was reported.

Lee Hwy., 5100 block. A theft was reported.

Quincy St. S., 2700 block; Veitch St. S., and Glebe Rd. S.; Glebe Rd. S., 2700 block, 7:38 a.m. Nov. 13. Air bags were stolen from nine vehicles entered by smashing windows.

Randolph St. N., 2000 block. A theft was reported.

Rolfe St. N., 1200 block, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 5. Property was stolen from a residence. Items were also tampered with.

Taft St. N., 1200 block, 1:56 p.m. Nov. 17. Four males were observed tampering with vehicles. One of the males broke a vehicle window and all four of the males entered and fled in the vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered in the District.

Tuckahoe St. N., 1800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Vermont St. N., 1100 block, noon Nov. 16. Property was stolen from a building.

Wayne St. N., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, 3:35 p.m. Nov. 15. Two males concealed merchandise in bags and left a store without paying. An employee confronted the males and after a brief scuffle, both males fled on foot. Two District males, ages 19 and 21, were arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 12:41 p.m. Nov. 17. Shoplifting from a grocery was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 8:45 p.m. Nov. 18. Property was stolen from a restaurant.

15th St. N., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

15th St. N., 2100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

31st St. S., 4400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fairfax Dr., 4100 block, Nov. 13. A black 2014 Honda Accord was stolen.

Nelson St. N., 900 block, Nov. 13. A white 2016 Jeep Compass was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 3800 block, Nov. 13. A gray 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, Nov. 18. A white 2007 Nissan Altima was stolen.

VANDALISM

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Fillmore St. N., 1200 block, 2 a.m. Nov. 17. Property was damaged.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Taylor St. S., 1300 block. Property was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 1300 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block, 11:19 a.m. Nov. 15. Property was damaged.

16th St. and N. George Mason Dr., Property was damaged.

31st St. N., 6300 block. A vehicle was tampered with.