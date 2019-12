Canal Center Plaza, unit block, 9:05 a.m. Nov. 25. An assault was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 9:34 a.m. Nov. 20. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 8:53 p.m. Nov. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 9:11 a.m. Nov. 20. An assault was reported.

Fayette St. N., 700 block, 10:22 p.m. Nov. 19. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 12:28 a.m. Nov. 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 1:54 p.m. Nov. 23. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 4:38 p.m. Nov. 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 8:25 a.m. Nov. 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 11:48 p.m. Nov. 22. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Montgomery St., 500 block, 7:18 a.m. Nov. 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 1:47 p.m. Nov. 22. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 20. An assault was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23. An assault was reported.

Pegram St. N., unit block, 9:56 p.m. Nov. 22. An assault was reported.

Reading Ave., 5700 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 19. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Ripley St. N., 300 block, 11:37 a.m. Nov. 21. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Ripley St. N., 600 block, 9:48 p.m. Nov. 20. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Rosser St. N., 2700 block, 5:57 a.m. Nov. 24. An assault was reported.

Saint Stephens Rd., 1000 block, 12:10 p.m. Nov. 21. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 4:13 p.m. Nov. 24. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 22. An assault was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 9:39 a.m. Nov. 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 3:27 a.m. Nov. 21. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 4:28 p.m. Nov. 22. An assault was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 2:49 a.m. Nov. 22. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Wyndham Cir., 3300 block, 5:33 a.m. Nov. 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 11:41 a.m. Nov. 23. An assault was reported.

First St., 1200 block, 2:37 p.m. Nov. 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ascot Ct., 5500 block, 1:34 p.m. Nov. 21. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 4:22 p.m. Nov. 26. A theft was reported.

Barrister Pl., 5400 block, 8:44 a.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 10:34 p.m. Nov. 24. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 3800 block, 9 a.m. Nov. 22. A theft was reported.

Cameron Mills Rd., 2900 block, 1:53 p.m. Nov. 20. A theft was reported.

Cameron Station Blvd., 400 block, 10:04 p.m. Nov. 22. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. N., 700 block, 5:19 p.m. Nov. 22. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 6:42 p.m. Nov. 23. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 3100 block, 6:58 p.m. Nov. 23. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 8:38 p.m. Nov. 24. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4500 block, 12:32 p.m. Nov. 22. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5900 block, 1:09 p.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Fairfax St. S., 100 block, 5:14 p.m. Nov. 19. A theft was reported.

Glendale Ave. E., unit block, 10:33 a.m. Nov. 20. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 12:38 a.m. Nov. 24. A theft was reported.

King St., 600 block, 4:57 p.m. Nov. 22. A theft was reported.

King St., 3800 block, 10:21 a.m. Nov. 21. A theft was reported.

Knole Ct., 5300 block, 12:36 p.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

Knole Ct., 5300 block, 4:41 p.m. Nov. 20. A theft was reported.

Lee St. S., 200 block, 2:52 p.m. Nov. 22. A theft was reported.

Melrose St., 600 block, 11:15 p.m. Nov. 24. A theft was reported.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 10:05 a.m. Nov. 23. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3500 block, 1:52 p.m. Nov. 24. A theft was reported.

Oak St. E., 300 block, 12:37 p.m. Nov. 24. A theft was reported.

Prince St., 500 block, 1:48 p.m. Nov. 20. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 3:25 p.m. Nov. 21. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 2200 block, 12:25 p.m. Nov. 20. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 9:21 a.m. Nov. 20. A theft was reported.

Virginia Ave., 500 block, 9:04 a.m. Nov. 21. A theft was reported.

Wesmond Dr., 300 block, 1:03 p.m. Nov. 18. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 9:02 p.m. Nov. 22. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bragg St. S., unit block, 10:34 a.m. Nov. 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 9:45 a.m. Nov. 23. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 1:17 p.m. Nov. 20. Property was damaged.

Dunster Ct., 5700 block, 6:32 p.m. Nov. 20. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., unit block, 1:59 p.m. Nov. 26. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Mill Rd., 2100 block, 7:02 a.m. Nov. 26. Property was damaged.

Four Mile Rd., 700 block, 2:19 a.m. Nov. 20. Property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2400 block, 11:29 p.m. Nov. 22. Property was damaged.

Truman Ave., 5300 block, 8:10 a.m. Nov. 22. Property was damaged.

Truman Ave., 5300 block, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 22. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Columbia Pike, 1900 block. An assault was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 800 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., unit block. An assault was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block, 8:08 p.m. Nov. 22. Police responding to a report of a man concealing merchandise in his clothing found the man inside the business. While being taken into custody, the man became combative, kicked officers and attempted to bite an officer. A 27-year-old District man was arrested and charged.

Scott St. S., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Yorktown Blvd., 5200 block. An assault was reported.

Ninth Rd. N., 3100 block, 7:30 a.m. Nov. 21. Two people fought.

12th St. S., 500 block. An assault was reported.

22nd and S. Dinwiddie streets. An assault was reported.

ROBBERY

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 24. A man asked a female driver in the parking lot for a ride to his residence. The driver asked for compensation when the man entered the vehicle. As he pulled out his wallet, the female assaulted and robbed him of cash and other items. The man was able to exit the vehicle and the female drove away from the scene.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia Pike, 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2000 block. Trespassing was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2200 block. A theft was reported.

Culpeper St. N., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Eads St. S., 1600 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Frederick St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

George Mason Dr. S., 1500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block, 7:52 p.m. Nov. 22. Shoplifting from a department store was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. An employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Merchandise was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Merchandise was taken.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 8:43 a.m. Nov. 21. Property was stolen from a building.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Merchandise was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Merchandise was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Henderson Rd., 4400 block, 7:40 a.m. Nov. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 4000 block, 4:58 a.m. Nov. 23. An attempt was made to enter a building by breaking a window.

Lee Hwy., 4700 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Lynn St. N., 1800 block. Trespassing was reported.

Quincy St. N., 800 block, 2:23 p.m. Nov. 23. Shoplifting from a liquor store was reported.

Quincy St. N., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block, 2 a.m. Nov. 22. Pocket-picking was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 8 a.m. Nov. 21. Shoplifting from a convenience store was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 12:53 p.m. Nov. 23. Shoplifting from a grocery store was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. Property was stolen.

Third St. and S. Pershing Dr. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fifth St. N., 3900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

18th St. S., 700 block. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Florida St. S., 700 block, Nov. 23. A silver 2012 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, Nov. 21. A white 2019 Volkswagen Jetta was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, Nov. 22. A silver 2008 Honda Accord was stolen.

Lang St. S., 2800 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

10th Rd. N., 5900 block, Nov. 22. A black 2019 Jeep Cherokee was stolen.

VANDALISM

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Eads St. S., 1200 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Graffiti was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 1:57 a.m. Nov. 25. Property was damaged.

12th Pl. N., 6300 block. A vehicle was tampered with.