Cross Dr., 1000 block, 1:15 p.m. Nov. 27. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 5:29 p.m. Nov. 28. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 9:35 p.m. Nov. 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 3:01 p.m. Nov. 26. An assault was reported.

Henry St. N., 800 block, 1:14 p.m. Nov. 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 11:33 p.m. Nov. 29. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 11:52 a.m. Dec. 1. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 3:16 p.m. Dec. 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 4:38 p.m. Nov. 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kennedy St., unit block, 10:37 a.m. Nov. 27. An assault was reported.

King St., 1300 block, 6:47 p.m. Nov. 27. An assault was reported.

King St., 1600 block, 2:55 a.m. Dec. 1. An assault was reported.

Lloyds Lane, 400 block, 3:02 p.m. Dec. 1. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Portner Rd., 1100 block, 1 a.m. Dec. 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Pitt St. S., 200 block, 2:16 a.m. Nov. 28. An assault was reported.

Ripley St. N., 700 block, 3:01 p.m. Nov. 29. An assault was reported.

Rutland Pl., 4900 block, 12:22 p.m. Nov. 29. An assault was reported.

Seay St., 2900 block, 6:12 p.m. Nov. 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 7:19 p.m. Dec. 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

KIDNAPPING

Columbus St. N., 500 block, 10:04 p.m. Nov. 29. Kidnapping was reported.

ROBBERY

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 7 p.m. Nov. 25. A robbery was reported. An arrest was made.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 11:22 a.m. Nov. 30. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 1:55 p.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 6:59 p.m. Dec. 3. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Bishop Walker Cir., 3700 block, 2:08 p.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 5:24 a.m. Dec. 3. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 7:30 a.m. Nov. 26. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 11:21 a.m. Nov. 30. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 8:36 p.m. Nov. 30. A theft was reported.

Canal Center Plaza, unit block, 9:05 a.m. Nov. 25. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Church St., 800 block, 1:27 a.m. Nov. 27. A theft was reported.

Crescent Dr., 900 block, 8:34 a.m. Nov. 26. A theft was reported.

Davis Ave., 2500 block, 8:18 a.m. Nov. 26. A theft was reported.

Del Ray Ave. E., 100 block, 8:20 a.m. Nov. 26. A theft was reported.

Del Ray Ave. E., 300 block, 10:19 a.m. Nov. 26. A theft was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 4:25 p.m. Nov. 27. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 2000 block, 4:06 p.m. Nov. 27. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3000 block, 1:56 a.m. Nov. 30. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 2. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 9:50 p.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5100 block, 1:47 a.m. Dec. 2. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Duke St., 5200 block, 6:32 p.m. Dec. 3. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5800 block, 12:02 p.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5900 block, 12:47 p.m. Nov. 30. A theft was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Dunster Ct., 5700 block, 11:39 a.m. Dec. 3. Trespassing was reported and property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 2700 block, 11:08 p.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

Essex Ct., 300 block, 11:10 a.m. Nov. 27. A theft was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 12:44 p.m. Nov. 29. A theft was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 5100 block, 1:29 p.m. Nov. 30. A theft was reported.

Hilltop Terr., 500 block, 4:05 p.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

Hooffs Run Dr., 300 block, 1:17 p.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

Kenwood Ave., 1600 block, 12:49 p.m. Nov. 26. A theft was reported.

King St., 200 block, 10:51 a.m. Dec. 2. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 3:52 p.m. Dec. 1. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 600 block, 12:08 p.m. Nov. 27. A theft was reported.

King St., 1700 block, 6:25 p.m. Nov. 29. A theft was reported.

Lynhaven Dr., 100 block, 11:13 p.m. Nov. 26. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Masonic View Ave. W., 400 block, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 26. A theft was reported.

Mill Rd., 2100 block, 7:02 a.m. Nov. 26. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 5:41 p.m. Nov. 30. A theft was reported.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 11:48 a.m. Dec. 2. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2600 block, 1:46 p.m. Dec. 2. An employee theft was reported.

Potomac Ave., 600 block, 2:38 p.m. Nov. 26. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 26. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 6:15 p.m. Nov. 30. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3200 block, 11:34 a.m. Dec. 1. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3600 block, 5:29 p.m. Dec. 3. A theft was reported.

Rosecrest Ave., unit block, 8:13 a.m. Nov. 26. A theft was reported.

Royal St. N., 200 block, 11:06 a.m. Nov. 30. A theft was reported.

Royal St. N., 1400 block, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Trespassing was reported and property was damaged.

Royal St. S., 500 block, 6:56 p.m. Dec. 2. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 6:17 a.m. Dec. 2. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 2:16 p.m. Dec. 2. A theft was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 11:11 a.m. Nov. 28. A theft was reported.

Swann Ave., 300 block, 10:54 a.m. Dec. 2. An employee theft was reported.

Union St. S., 100 block, 4 p.m. Nov. 30. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 400 block, 8:51 a.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 300 block, 9:07 a.m. Nov. 28. A theft was reported.

West View Terr., 800 block, 8:11 p.m. Nov. 25. A theft was reported.

Wheeler Ave., 3900 block, 11:23 a.m. Dec. 2. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 100 block, 9:05 p.m. Nov. 29. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 4:50 p.m. Nov. 25. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 9:19 a.m. Nov. 28. A vehicle was stolen.

Dogwood Dr., 1500 block, 11:24 a.m. Nov. 26. A vehicle was stolen.

Reading Ave., 5700 block, 9 a.m. Dec. 3. A vehicle was stolen.

Washington St. N., unit block, 6:28 p.m. Nov. 25. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Daingerfield Rd., unit block, 2:37 p.m. Nov. 29. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4600 block, 10:51 p.m. Nov. 30. Property was damaged.

Fayette St. N., unit block, 7:56 a.m. Nov. 30. Property was damaged.

Howard St. N., 400 block, 1:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 5:05 p.m. Nov. 30. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

King St., 4300 block, 11:24 a.m. Nov. 27. Property was damaged.

Manor Rd., 700 block, 1:14 a.m. Dec. 1. Property was damaged.

Merton Ct., 5700 block, 11:17 a.m. Dec. 2. Property was damaged.

Merton Ct., 5700 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 2. Property was damaged.

Patrick St. S., 600 block, 7:26 p.m. Nov. 28. Property was damaged.

Payne St. N., 200 block, 7:30 a.m. Dec. 2. Property was damaged.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 3 a.m. Dec. 1. Property was damaged.

Quaker Lane S., 100 block, 11:59 a.m. Dec. 1. Property was damaged.

Ramsey St., 900 block, 1:58 p.m. Dec. 3. Property was damaged.

Raymond Ave. E., 300 block, 10:20 p.m. Nov. 28. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 2:31 p.m. Dec. 1. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 4:05 p.m. Nov. 29. Property was damaged.

Valley Dr., 2800 block, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 29. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block, 12:54 a.m. Nov. 28. An assault in a bar was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Randolph St. S., 3000 block. Threats were reported.

Rhodes St. N., 1400 block. An assault was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2300 block, 2 a.m. Nov. 29. A man who was not a guest of a hotel tackled and assaulted an employee when he was confronted. The man fled on foot and when he returned, he began to chase employees. Police arrived and while taking the man into custody, he bit and scratched an officer. During an investigation, it was discovered that the man stole an employee’s property. The man was arrested and charged.

Stuart St. N., 900 block, 2:28 p.m. Nov. 28. During a physical altercation, a man stabbed a male. A 73-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged. The male was treated at a hospital.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Stuart St., 2:57 a.m. Nov. 28. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2900 block, 2:04 a.m. Nov. 28. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3500 block, 2:39 a.m. Nov. 28. An assault in a convenience store was reported.

20th Rd. N., 2500 block. Harassment was reported.

23rd St. S., 500 block. An assault was reported.

28th St. S., 1400 block. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Columbia Pike, 1900 block, 2:50 a.m. Nov. 28. A man in a ride-hailing service vehicle became irate and after he exited the vehicle and walked away, he returned and exposed himself to the driver. Then the man threw himself against the vehicle, causing damage, and fled from the area on foot.

ROBBERY

Fairfax Dr. and N. Randolph St., 7:56 p.m. Nov. 27. A man opened a vehicle door and grabbed a male, demanding cash and his cellphone. The male threw the items on the passenger seat and the man fled on foot empty-handed. Police were able to locate the man on a bus. A 54-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Bell St. S., 1900 block, 3:54 p.m. Dec. 3. Property was stolen from six vehicles entered by force, causing damage.

Clarendon Blvd., 1700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 4900 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block, 10:36 p.m. Nov. 28. Shoplifting from a convenience store was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block, 11:06 p.m. Dec. 3. Shoplifting in a convenience store was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1700 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 28. Property was stolen from a building.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 4:32 p.m. Nov. 29. Shoplifting from a grocery was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Items were stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Merchandise was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block, 5:38 p.m. Nov. 30. Police responding to a report of a theft found two people on a Metro platform matching descriptions provided in a lookout. While being taken into custody, one of them assaulted police.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. An employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1700 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1700 block. Property was stolen.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 2500 block. Trespassing was reported.

Lee Hwy., 4500 block. A theft was reported.

Lincoln St. N., 800 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 2 to 6 a.m. Dec. 3. Property was stolen from a residence.

Randolph St. N., 800 block. Identity theft was reported.

Stafford St. N., 900 block, 8:15 a.m. Nov. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Stafford St. N., 900 block, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by force, causing damage.

Utah St. N., 1200 block, 11:48 p.m. Dec. 2. A resident observed a door handle move and a person holding a flashlight outside. The person fled when the resident screamed.

Washington Blvd., 3400 block. Trespassing was reported.

Washington Blvd., 5800 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3400 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 26 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 6100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

12th St. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

12th St. S., 500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

14th Rd. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

14th St. N., 2000 block. A theft was reported.

17th St. N., 1500 block. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Clark St. S., 2500 block, Nov. 29. A silver 2008 Dodge Caravan was stolen.

Lexington St. N., 1900 block, Dec. 2. A blue 2019 Honda Insight was stolen.

Long Bridge Dr., 900 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Wilson Blvd., 6000 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Key Blvd., 1500 block. Property was damaged.

11th St. N., 2300 block. A vehicle was damaged.

21st St. S., 700 block. Property was damaged.