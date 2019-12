Bishop Walker Cir., 3700 block, 2:32 a.m. Dec. 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Braddock Rd. W., 3800 block, 12:47 p.m. Dec. 10. An assault was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4800 block, 10:40 p.m. Dec. 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5300 block, 11:45 a.m. Dec. 6. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5300 block, 1:05 p.m. Dec. 5. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5700 block, 10:20 a.m. Dec. 5. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 7:04 p.m. Dec. 4. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 5600 block, 6:30 a.m. Dec. 7. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 11:03 p.m. Dec. 7. An assault was reported.

Exeter Ct., 5700 block, 9:29 p.m. Dec. 7. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 9:35 a.m. Dec. 4. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Pendleton St., 300 block, 4:45 p.m. Dec. 5. An assault was reported.

Pickett St. S., 200 block, 11:18 p.m. Dec. 3. An assault was reported.

Portner Rd., 1100 block, 1 a.m. Dec. 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1200 block, 7:57 p.m. Dec. 9. An assault was reported.

Reed Ave. E., 100 block, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 9. An assault was reported.

Reed Ave. E., 100 block, 10:26 p.m. Dec. 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 1:46 a.m. Dec. 8. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 4:17 p.m. Dec. 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Stevenson Sq. S., 200 block, 8:02 a.m. Dec. 7. An assault was reported.

Swamp Fox Rd., 200 block, 10:18 p.m. Dec. 4. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Wesmond Dr., 100 block, 11:47 p.m. Dec. 4. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 3:50 p.m. Dec. 4. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPING

Fayette St. N., 300 block, 5:36 a.m. Dec. 10. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

WEAPON

Quaker Hill Dr., 1200 block, 8:45 a.m. Dec. 9. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alexandria Ave. E., 400 block, 8:55 a.m. Dec. 4. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 6:39 p.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 6:40 p.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 7:45 p.m. Dec. 5. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 3:18 p.m. Dec. 7. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 2:53 p.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported.

Business Center Dr., 3000 block, 8:10 a.m. Dec. 5. A theft was reported.

Callahan Dr., 100 block, 11:57 a.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Cambridge Rd., 200 block, 3:39 p.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Cameron Station Blvd., 400 block, 2:50 p.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. S., 400 block, 10:02 p.m. Dec. 3. A theft was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 300 block, 10:33 a.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 3100 block, 11:13 a.m. Dec. 5. A theft was reported.

Custis Ave. E., 200 block, 7:41 a.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Custis Ave. E., unit block, 6:44 a.m. Dec. 4. A theft was reported.

Dawes Ave., 5300 block, 4:26 p.m. Dec. 3. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3000 block, 6:31 p.m. Dec. 5. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 1:23 p.m. Dec. 7. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 3100 block, 7:52 p.m. Dec. 8. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 3500 block, 6:26 p.m. Dec. 8. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4500 block, 5:50 p.m. Dec. 8. A theft was reported.

Dulany St., 400 block, 1:42 a.m. Dec. 5. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 1:50 p.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 4:54 p.m. Dec. 4. A theft was reported.

Gibbon St., 1200 block, 4:12 p.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 11:02 p.m. Dec. 7. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Henry St. N., 1000 block, 8:44 p.m. Dec. 3. A theft was reported.

Hooffs Run Dr., 300 block, 12:43 p.m. Dec. 7. A theft was reported.

Hopkins Ct., 300 block, 4:01 p.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported.

Lee St. S., unit block, 2:55 p.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported.

Linden St. W., unit block, 1:07 p.m. Dec. 5. A theft was reported.

Lloyds Lane, 200 block, 4:38 p.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 4:24 p.m. Dec. 3. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 200 block, 12:03 p.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported.

Mansfield St. N., 500 block, 9:29 a.m. Dec. 7. A theft was reported.

Mill Rd., 2200 block, 5:53 p.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 9:46 p.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 11:32 p.m. Dec. 4. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., unit block, 11:46 a.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported.

Potomac Greens Dr., 1700 block, 4:14 p.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported.

Quaker Lane N., 1500 block, 8:50 p.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 9:50 a.m. Dec. 7. A theft was reported.

Raleigh Ave., 4500 block, 7:20 a.m. Dec. 4. A theft was reported.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 6:39 p.m. Dec. 4. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 3:38 p.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3400 block, 10:09 p.m. Dec. 6. A theft was reported.

Ripley St. N., 600 block, 11:12 a.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 1:43 p.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 9:07 p.m. Dec. 7. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 11:07 a.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 10:02 a.m. Dec. 9. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 10:18 a.m. Dec. 5. A theft was reported.

Windsor Ave. W., unit block, 5:08 p.m. Dec. 8. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Ashby St., 200 block, 7:41 a.m. Dec. 4. A vehicle was stolen.

Braddock Rd. E., 300 block, 1:36 p.m. Dec. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 4:28 a.m. Dec. 4. A vehicle was stolen.

Howard St. N., 200 block, 12:03 p.m. Dec. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 11:07 a.m. Dec. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 12:55 p.m. Dec. 7. A vehicle was stolen.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 5:08 a.m. Dec. 4. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 10:49 a.m. Dec. 8. Property was damaged.

Bruce St., 3900 block, 8:10 a.m. Dec. 4. Property was damaged.

Cameron St., 1300 block, 11:25 a.m. Dec. 5. Property was damaged.

Commonwealth Ave., 2600 block, 8:35 a.m. Dec. 4. Property was damaged.

Custis Ave. E., 200 block, 7:41 a.m. Dec. 10. Property was damaged.

Knole Ct., 5300 block, 10:56 a.m. Dec. 9. Property was damaged.

Milan Dr., 3800 block, 8:46 p.m. Dec. 3. Property was damaged.

Oronoco St., 100 block, 3:51 p.m. Dec. 9. Property was damaged.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 9:47 a.m. Dec. 7. Property was damaged.

Rickets Walk, 6000 block, 11:05 a.m. Dec. 4. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Cleveland St. N., 2000 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike and S. Dinwiddie St. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3600 block. An assault was reported.

Eads St. S., 2300 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Irving St. S., 300 block, 5:12 p.m. Dec. 10. A man grabbed a female juvenile’s buttocks, placed his hands around her, and pulled her towards him. When the female pushed the man away and yelled for help, he fled from the scene on foot.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2400 block. An assault was reported.

Kenilworth St. N., 1200 block, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 8. During a physical altercation, three males assaulted a man and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing from the scene. The man went to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

McKinley Rd., 1600 block, 2:06 a.m. Dec. 10. A man got out of a cab and struck a taxi driver with a knife multiple times, causing lacerations. After a brief struggle, the man fled on foot. The driver went to a hospital for treatment.

Pierce St. N., 1500 block. An assault was reported.

14th St. N., 2000 block. An assault was reported.

15th St. S., 900 block. Threats were reported.

ROBBERY

Pershing Dr. and N. Glebe Rd., 7:55 p.m. Dec. 4. Two males grabbed a female’s bag at a bus stop and fled on foot.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 1000 block, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 3. A man was observed attempting to open a door of a residence. The man fled when a resident yelled.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Burlington St. N., 2200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarendon Blvd., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

Clark St. S., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Fern St. S., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 3800 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Grant St. S., 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A shoplifting incident was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Items were stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Merchandise was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was entered.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Manchester St. N., 1000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Stafford St. N., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Taylor St. N., 1200 block, 9 p.m. Dec. 2 to 6:18 p.m. Dec. 4. Property was stolen from a residence. Items were also tampered with.

Washington Blvd., 3400 block. Trespassing was reported.

Washington Blvd., 5800 block, 1:50 a.m. Dec. 11. Cash was stolen from a business entered by force.

Wayne St. N., 900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Williamsburg Blvd., 6400 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2900 block. Property was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Property was stolen from a building.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Property was entered.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Property was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Trespassing was reported.

12th St. S., 700 block. A theft was reported.

18th St. S., 2900 block, 7:30 a.m. Dec. 10. A residence was entered by damaging a door. Two people fought and a male was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries.

26th Pl. S., 800 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Vernon St. N., 1100 block, Dec. 10. A gray 2019 Toyota Camry was stolen.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

23rd St. N., 5500 block, Dec. 7. A burgundy 2008 Acura MDX was stolen.

VANDALISM

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 900 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 2600 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Key Blvd., 1500 block. Graffiti was reported.

Livingston St. N., 900 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Stafford St. N., 1100 block. Graffiti was reported.

Thomas St. N., 400 block. A vehicle was tampered with.