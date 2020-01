Braddock Rd., 3800 block, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Cameron St., 300 block, 12:24 p.m. Dec. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Columbus St. S., 400 block, 5:27 p.m. Dec. 17. An assault was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., unit block, 3:45 a.m. Dec. 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 2:45 a.m. Dec. 15. An assault was reported.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 4:26 a.m. Dec. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 2700 block, 1:01 a.m. Dec. 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 2700 block, 11:49 p.m. Dec. 14. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 4300 block, 12:42 a.m. Dec. 20. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5700 block, 9:40 p.m. Dec. 24. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6200 block, 1:47 a.m. Dec. 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Elbert Ave., unit block, 9:24 a.m. Dec. 19. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 3:54 p.m. Dec. 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 8:11 p.m. Dec. 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Fayette St. N., 300 block, 5:36 a.m. Dec. 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Glendale Ave. E., 200 block, 10:12 p.m. Dec. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Highview Lane N., 1500 block, 6:25 a.m. Dec. 14. An assault was reported.

Holland Lane, 500 block, 12:02 a.m. Dec. 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 6:08 a.m. Dec. 22 An assault was reported.

King St., 500 block, 2:45 p.m. Dec. 16. An assault was reported.

King St., 1300 block, 2:05 a.m. Dec. 22. An assault was reported.

King St., 3200 block, 4:26 p.m. Dec. 12. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 4:51 a.m. Dec. 21. An assault was reported.

Madison St., 1000 block, 5:39 p.m. Dec. 12. An assault was reported.

Milan Dr., 3800 block, 1:18 a.m. Dec. 13. An assault was reported.

Milan Dr., 3800 block, 1:50 a.m. Dec. 20. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mill Rd., 2000 block, 6:23 a.m. Dec. 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Monroe Ave. E., 600 block, 9:42 a.m. Dec. 11. An assault was reported.

Morgan St. N., 5500 block, 10:38 a.m. Dec. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3900 block, 2:56 a.m. Dec. 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3900 block, 5:58 a.m. Dec. 24. An assault was reported.

Oronoco St., 300 block, 1:39 p.m. Dec. 23. An assault was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 8:40 a.m. Dec. 24. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 12:05 p.m. Dec. 23. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 11:36 p.m. Dec. 24. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 12:21 p.m. Dec. 23. An assault was reported.

Ripley St. N., 100 block, 6:48 a.m. Dec. 24. An assault was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 800 block, 11:26 p.m. Dec. 22. An assault was reported.

Seaton Ave., 700 block, 2:09 a.m. Dec. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 12:12 a.m. Dec. 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 9 p.m. Dec. 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 11:40 p.m. Dec. 15. An assault was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 1:23 a.m. Dec. 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Taney Ave., 4300 block, 10:49 p.m. Dec. 15. An assault was reported.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 3:38 a.m. Dec. 22. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 1400 block, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 13. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 3:45 a.m. Dec. 14. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 5:45 p.m. Dec. 19. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 6:39 p.m. Dec. 10. An assault was reported.

Washington St. N., 700 block, 2:26 a.m. Dec. 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Washington St. S., 100 block, 9:11 a.m. Dec. 19. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 11:35 a.m. Dec. 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 11:33 p.m. Dec. 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 6:05 a.m. Dec. 24. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 15. An assault was reported.

Wythe St., 1200 block, 3:49 p.m. Dec. 22. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 11:15 a.m. Dec. 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

PEEPING TOM

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 12:15 p.m. Dec. 19. A peeping Tom incident was reported.

KIDNAPPINGS

Duke St., 2700 block, 8:36 p.m. Dec. 23. Kidnapping was reported.

Martha Custis Dr., 1200 block, 9:01 p.m. Dec. 22. Kidnapping was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 8:40 a.m. Dec. 24. Kidnapping was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Madison St., 1000 block, 5:39 p.m. Dec. 12. Indecent exposure was reported.

WEAPON

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 2:36 a.m. Dec. 14. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

Ripley St. N., 700 block, 7:35 p.m. Dec. 14. Weapon violation was reported.

Snowden Hallowell Way, 700 block, 9:18 a.m. Dec. 14. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERIES

Braddock Pl., 1200 block, 10:55 a.m. Dec. 21. A robbery was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 2:55 a.m. Dec. 16. A robbery was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 10:20 p.m. Dec. 17. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 4:33 p.m. Dec. 17. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 300 block, 2:02 p.m. Dec. 11. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 3:48 p.m. Dec. 14. A theft was reported.

Braddock Pl. W., 1700 block, 9:38 a.m. Dec. 19. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 6:29 p.m. Dec. 13. An employee theft was reported.

Cameron St., unit block, 8:13 p.m. Dec. 23. A theft was reported.

Cameron Station Blvd., 400 block, 10:16 p.m. Dec. 14. A theft was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 3300 block, 8:39 p.m. Dec. 23. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1600 block, 4:31 p.m. Dec. 11. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1600 block, 7:28 p.m. Dec. 24. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1600 block, 8:05 p.m. Dec. 14. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3000 block, 12:08 a.m. Dec. 23. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 3000 block, 6:03 a.m. Dec. 23. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 3:07 p.m. Dec. 14. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 10:09 p.m. Dec. 18. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4300 block, 10:26 p.m. Dec. 20. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 1:06 p.m. Dec. 16. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5200 block, 2 p.m. Dec. 24. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5400 block, 3:44 p.m. Dec. 21. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5900 block, 3:44 p.m. Dec. 21. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 11:08 a.m. Dec. 17. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 4:40 p.m. Dec. 19. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., unit block, 11:47 p.m. Dec. 16. A theft was reported.

Executive Ave., unit block, 7:45 p.m. Dec. 11. A theft was reported.

Garden Dr., unit block, 5:09 p.m. Dec. 24. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 4:45 p.m. Dec. 22. A theft was reported.

Henry St. N., 800 block, 9:28 a.m. Dec. 11. A theft was reported.

Henry St. N., 1000 block, 3:32 p.m. Dec. 24. A theft was reported.

Ivanhoe St. N., 1400 block, 1:45 p.m. Dec. 19. A theft was reported.

John Carlyle St., 500 block, 7:49 p.m. Dec. 17. A theft was reported.

John Carlyle St., 800 block, 3:54 p.m. Dec. 23. A theft was reported.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 2:44 a.m. Dec. 12. A theft was reported.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 9 p.m. Dec. 15. A theft was reported.

King St., 400 block, 9:40 a.m. Dec. 19. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 500 block, 9:14 a.m. Dec. 19. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 500 block, 4:45 p.m. Dec. 14. A theft was reported.

King St., 1500 block, 3:11 p.m. Dec. 19. A theft was reported.

King St., 2900 block, 7:03 a.m. Dec. 20. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

King St., 3300 block, 9:09 p.m. Dec. 19. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 9:23 a.m. Dec. 15. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 11:04 p.m. Dec. 18. An employee theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 11:57 p.m. Dec. 23. A theft was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 7:15 p.m. Dec. 21. A theft was reported.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 1:37 p.m. Dec. 24. A theft was reported.

Main Line Blvd., 1800 block, 10:02 a.m. Dec. 16. A theft was reported.

Montgomery St., unit block, 3:57 p.m. Dec. 13. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 4:47 p.m. Dec. 13. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 5:37 p.m. Dec. 21. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Pickett St. N., 2200 block, 12:15 p.m. Dec. 23. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 300 block, 7:08 p.m. Dec. 13. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 2:32 a.m. Dec. 11. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 3:29 p.m. Dec. 19. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 3:29 p.m. Dec. 21. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 21. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 8:52 p.m. Dec. 22. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 9:14 p.m. Dec. 23. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 11:40 p.m. Dec. 22. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3400 block, 9:21 p.m. Dec. 20. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Royal St. N., 100 block, 7:27 p.m. Dec. 19. A theft was reported.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 6:41 p.m. Dec. 20. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 500 block, 10:05 a.m. Dec. 14. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Saint Asaph St. N., 600 block, 2:17 p.m. Dec. 17. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 600 block, 3:54 p.m. Dec. 11. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 600 block, 5:41 p.m. Dec. 21. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 800 block, 8:11 a.m. Dec. 15. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. S., 200 block, 9:39 a.m. Dec. 10. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 4:39 a.m. Dec. 22. A theft was reported.

Stovall St., 200 block, 8:18 a.m. Dec. 23. A theft was reported.

Stovall St., 200 block, 9:16 a.m. Dec. 23. A theft was reported.

Stovall St., 200 block, 10:35 a.m. Dec. 18. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Stovall St., 200 block, 3:59 p.m. Dec. 19. A theft was reported.

Union St. S., 100 block, 10:50 a.m. Dec. 16. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2200 block, 4:14 a.m. Dec. 13. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Washington St. N., unit block, 6:36 p.m. Dec. 11. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 800 block, 5:09 p.m. Dec. 23. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 400 block, 6:14 a.m. Dec. 23. A theft was reported.

Wyndham Cir., 3300 block, 8:26 a.m. Dec. 17. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Wyndham Cir., 3300 block, 8:45 a.m. Dec. 17. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 10 a.m. Dec. 23. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 11:52 a.m. Dec. 22. A theft was reported.

First St., 600 block, 7:56 p.m. Dec. 23. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Duke St., 2700 block, 11:38 a.m. Dec. 12. A vehicle was stolen.

Duke St., 6000 block, 3:04 p.m. Dec. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

Duke St., 6000 block, 3:41 p.m. Dec. 11. A vehicle was stolen.

Kenwood Ave., 1600 block, 10:16 a.m. Dec. 13. A vehicle was stolen.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 11 a.m. Dec. 22. A vehicle was stolen and property was stolen.

Uhler Ave. W., unit block, 10:53 a.m. Dec. 15. A vehicle was stolen.

Valley Dr., 3600 block, 9:56 a.m. Dec. 23. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 2:36 a.m. Dec. 14. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Callahan Dr., 100 block, 11:57 a.m. Dec. 10. Property was damaged.

Cameron St., unit block, 8:13 p.m. Dec. 23. Property was damaged.

Charles Ave., 3800 block, 11:01 p.m. Dec. 21. Property was damaged.

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 2:45 a.m. Dec. 15. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. W., 600 block, 9:03 a.m. Dec. 22. Property was damaged.

Madison St., unit block, 9:50 p.m. Dec. 14. Property was damaged.

Maple St. W., unit block, 8:52 a.m. Dec. 13. Property was damaged.

Park Center Dr., 2700 block, 8:34 a.m. Dec. 11. Property was damaged.

Royal St. N., 700 block, 8:12 p.m. Dec. 18. Property was damaged.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 1:37 p.m. Dec. 16. Property was damaged.

Saint Asaph St. N., 600 block, 3:54 p.m. Dec. 11. Property was damaged.

Saint Asaph St. N., 800 block, 8:11 a.m. Dec. 15. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 3:34 p.m. Dec. 23. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 1400 block, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 13. Property was damaged.

Washington St. N., unit block, 6:36 p.m. Dec. 11. Property was damaged.

Wolfe St., 900 block, 8:40 p.m. Dec. 20. Property was damaged.

Wyndham Cir., 3300 block, 1 p.m. Dec. 18. Property was damaged.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 11:52 a.m. Dec. 22. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block. An assault was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block, 12:31 a.m. Dec. 15. During a fight, a man stabbed a male multiple times in a business. The male was taken to a hospital for treatment. A 33-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block, 4:54 p.m. Dec. 12. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 11:55 p.m. Dec. 13. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1700 block. An assault was reported.

Jackson St. N., 900 block, 1:45 a.m. Dec. 14. An assault at a bar was reported.

Lee Hwy., 4800 block. An assault was reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 2300 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 12. Threats were reported.

Scott St. S., 1200 block. Threats were reported.

Washington Blvd. and N. Highland St., 2:10 a.m. Dec. 14. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2700 block. An assault was reported.

Eighth St. S., 5600 block. An assault was reported.

Ninth Rd. N., 3100 block, 3:18 p.m. Dec. 20. During a verbal dispute, a female threw a knife at a male, causing injury, and fled. The male was treated at a hospital.

14th and S. Fern streets. An assault was reported.

14th St. S., 5000 block. An assault was reported.

15th St. S., 500 block. An assault was reported.

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, 1:57 p.m. Dec. 21. A man observed a male enter his vehicle and flee from the scene carrying a firearm.

MISSILE INTO OCCUPIED VEHICLE

27th St. and N. George Mason Dr., 8:28 p.m. Dec. 12. A driver followed a vehicle and fired two shots from a pellet gun at an occupied vehicle, causing minor damage. No injuries were reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 2:51 p.m. Dec. 17. A man was observed touching himself inappropriately inside a business.

ROBBERIES

Columbia Pike, 5500 block, 6:30 a.m. Dec. 5. Two males robbed a female pedestrian of personal property at gunpoint.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 3:35 p.m. Dec. 16. Two males took merchandise and attempted to leave a business when an employee prevented them from leaving. A third male threatened the employee and all three males fled the scene.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abingdon St. N., 1500 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Adams St. S., 2500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike and S. Buchanan St. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 2600 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 3700 block, 8:18 p.m. Dec. 14. Responding to a report of suspicious activity, police determined that vehicle keys were stolen from a business entered by force. Multiple individuals stole eight vehicles. One of the stolen vehicles was located unoccupied in the area of Washington Blvd. and Interstate 395. Police located a vehicle on the property reported stolen from Annapolis.

Columbia Pike, 5000 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5300 block, 7:46 a.m. Dec. 15. Responding to a report of trespassing, police found a man inside a residence. A 20-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Columbus St. S., 2900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbus St. S., 3000 block. A theft was reported.

Danville St. N., 700 block, 3:29 p.m. Dec. 13. A theft was reported.

Dinwiddie St. N., 1700 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dinwiddie St. S., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 900 block. Trespassing was reported.

Edison St. N., 700 block, 9 p.m. Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Fillmore St. N., 1400 block, 11:17 p.m. Dec. 13. A residence was entered.

Fillmore St. N., 1400 block, 11:24 p.m. Dec. 13. Responding to a report of a burglary, police found a man inside a residence. A 23-year-old Oakton man was arrested and charged.

Fort Myer Dr., 1600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Frederick St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1000 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 1600 block, 1:01 a.m. Dec. 15. Three males stole property and damaged a business entered by force. Police located one of the males in possession of the stolen items. A 63-year-old District man was arrested and charged.

Greenbrier St. N., 2000 block, 1:25 a.m. Dec. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Harrison St. S., 700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 9:30 p.m. Dec. 16 to 1:45 p.m. Dec. 17. An attempt was made to enter a storage area. Damage was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Items were stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. Merchandise was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1700 block. A theft was reported.

Highland St. N., 300 block, 10 a.m. Dec. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Key Blvd. and N. Oak St., Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 2500 block, 11:09 p.m. Dec. 13. Responding to an alarm, police determined that vehicle keys were stolen from a business entered by force. Multiple males stole two vehicles.

Lynn St. N., 1800 block. Trespassing was reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 4500 block, 3:35 p.m. Dec. 16. Auto parts were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 2000 block, 7:26 p.m. Dec. 14. Responding to a report of suspicious activity, six males entered a business by force and caused damage. Two business vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Rolfe St. S., 1300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Tazewell St. N., 3800 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Hudson St., 10:30 a.m. Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Kent St. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 2600 block, 1:09 a.m. Dec. 15. Property was stolen from an auto dealership.

Wilson Blvd., 2600 block, 1:17 a.m. Dec. 15. Police responding to a report of a theft, determined that multiple individuals stole vehicle keys from a business entered by force. Two of the stolen vehicles struck five additional vehicles on the property while driving away.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 3:19 p.m. Dec. 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Yorktown Blvd., 5200 block. A theft was reported.

Sixth St. S., 3000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ninth St. N., 2500 block, 1:15 p.m. Dec. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

Ninth St. S., 3200 block, Dec. 10 to Dec. 13. A residence was entered by force, causing damage. Nothing was reported missing.

Ninth St. S., 4900 block. Trespassing was reported.

11th St. N., 4700 block, 11:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

13th Ct. N., 2400 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 13. A theft was reported.

14th St. N., 1700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

14th St. N., 2000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

15th St. N., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

16th St. N., 4400 block, 2:02 a.m. Dec. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

16th St. S., 2900 block. Trespassing was reported.

17th St. N., 4700 block, 9 p.m. Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

17th St. N., 4800 block, 8 p.m. Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

23rd St. S., 300 block. Trespassing was reported.

28th St. S., 1400 block; 28th St. S., 1500 block; 25th St. S., 2300 block; Adams St. S., 2500 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 19 to 7:57 a.m. Dec. 20. Air bags were stolen from nine vehicles entered by force.

31st St. S., 4400 block. Property was stolen from two vehicles.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Columbia Pike, 2200 block, Dec. 18. A yellow 2015 Chevrolet Camaro was stolen.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block, 5:51 p.m. Dec. 15. A white GMC Savana was stolen.

Randolph St. N., 700 block, 4:25 p.m. Dec. 13. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Wilson Blvd., 3500 block, Dec. 20. A blue 2008 Dodge Avenger was stolen.

First Rd. N., 2700 block, Dec. 20. A black 2019 Audi Quattro was stolen.

Second St. N., 2900 block, Dec. 20. A white 2016 Honda Odyssey was stolen.

VANDALISM

Carlin Springs Rd. N., 5000 block. Property was damaged.

Harrison St. N., 3600 block. Property was damaged.

Military Rd., 2500 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A vehicle was damaged.