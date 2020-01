Canterbury Sq., unit block, 1:19 a.m. Dec. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Columbus St. N., 700 block, 2:01 p.m. Dec. 30. An assault was reported.

Courthouse Sq., 400 block, 7:25 p.m. Dec. 25. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 4200 block, 4:30 a.m. Dec. 28. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5400 block, 3:23 p.m. Dec. 30. An assault was reported.

Floyd St. N., 100 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Henry St. N., 800 block, 3:27 p.m. Dec. 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Highview Lane S., 1400 block, 5:18 p.m. Dec. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Jenkins St. S., 200 block, 11:40 p.m. Dec. 28. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 12:29 a.m. Dec. 27. An assault was reported.

King St., 1700 block, 2:55 a.m. Dec. 28. An assault was reported.

King St., 4600 block, 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Metro Rd., unit block, 3:08 p.m. Dec. 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 1:37 p.m. Dec. 29. An assault was reported.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1100 block, 4:13 a.m. Dec. 31. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Quaker Lane N., 1200 block, 10:15 p.m. Dec. 25. An assault was reported.

Rayburn Ave., 5500 block, 5:55 p.m. Dec. 31. An assault was reported.

Reed Ave. W., 100 block, 11:05 p.m. Dec. 29. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 11:42 p.m. Dec. 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3400 block, 8:39 a.m. Dec. 25. An assault was reported.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 1:23 a.m. Dec. 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 4:20 p.m. Dec. 31. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4500 block, 7:29 p.m. Dec. 25. An assault was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 8:16 a.m. Dec. 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 11:54 a.m. Dec. 28. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 300 block, 2:26 a.m. Dec. 25. An assault was reported and property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 6:43 a.m. Dec. 28. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 1:14 p.m. Dec. 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 12:02 p.m. Dec. 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

KIDNAPPING

Boyce Dr., 5500 block, 3:50 p.m. Dec. 28. Kidnapping was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 1:09 p.m. Dec. 27. Indecent exposure was reported. An arrest was made.

WEAPON

Cook St., 400 block, 5:46 p.m. Dec. 28. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERIES

Edsall Rd., unit block, 6:09 p.m. Dec. 27. A robbery was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 11:06 p.m. Dec. 31. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alexandria Ave. W., 100 block, 4:45 a.m. Dec. 31. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 400 block, 6:21 p.m. Dec. 31. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 12:02 a.m. Dec. 31. A theft was reported.

Bluestone Rd., 200 block, 9:02 p.m. Dec. 29. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 12:07 p.m. Dec. 29. An employee theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 3800 block, 5:01 a.m. Dec. 31. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Commonwealth Ave., 2000 block, 1:33 p.m. Dec. 26. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3000 block, 11:41 p.m. Dec. 31. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5900 block, 3:21 p.m. Dec. 28. A theft was reported.

Fairfax St. S., 600 block, 12:31 p.m. Dec. 26. A theft was reported.

Fayette St. S., 700 block, 10:47 a.m. Dec. 26. A theft was reported.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 12:06 p.m. Dec. 30. A theft was reported.

King St., 600 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 30. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 3600 block, 2:20 p.m. Dec. 30. A theft was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 9:46 p.m. Dec. 30. A theft was reported.

King St., 4600 block, 5:39 p.m. Dec. 26. A theft was reported.

King St., unit block, 11:01 a.m. Dec. 28. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Morgan St. N., 5500 block, 4:23 p.m. Dec. 27. Property was stolen.

Muirs Ct., unit block, 11:45 a.m. Dec. 28. A theft was reported.

Pearson Lane, 5800 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 29. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 100 block, 1 p.m. Dec. 27. A theft was reported.

Pitt St. N., 800 block, 9:05 a.m. Dec. 30. A theft was reported.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1100 block, 11:58 p.m. Dec. 28. A theft was reported.

Queen St., 800 block, 2:20 p.m. Dec. 30. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 11:15 a.m. Dec. 28. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 12:42 p.m. Dec. 28. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 3:23 p.m. Dec. 30. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 9:32 p.m. Dec. 27. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 10:33 p.m. Dec. 27. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 11:33 p.m. Dec. 26. A theft was reported.

Ripley St. N., 200 block, 4:57 p.m. Dec. 26. A theft was reported.

Ripley St. N., 300 block, 5:55 p.m. Dec. 30. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 3:52 p.m. Dec. 27. A theft was reported.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 10:21 a.m. Dec. 26. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 10 a.m. Dec. 27. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 6:10 p.m. Dec. 27. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Alexandria Ave. W., 100 block, 4:45 a.m. Dec. 31. A vehicle was stolen.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 11:02 a.m. Dec. 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Dogwood Dr., 1700 block, 9:15 a.m. Dec. 31. A vehicle was stolen.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 8:10 p.m. Dec. 31. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 4:27 p.m. Dec. 26. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Ascot Ct., 5500 block, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30. Property was damaged.

Beauregard St. N., 1500 block, 2:36 p.m. Dec. 26. Property was damaged.

Madison St., unit block, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 28. Property was damaged.

Maris Ave., unit block, 7:34 p.m. Dec. 29. Property was damaged.

Muirs Ct., unit block, 11:45 a.m. Dec. 28. Property was damaged.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 6:53 p.m. Dec. 26. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 12:32 p.m. Dec. 26. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or http://newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police/.

ASSAULTS

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block, 1:03 a.m. Dec. 29. An assault in a bar was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block, 2:06 a.m. Dec. 27. An assault was reported.

Eads St. S., 1900 block. An assault was reported.

Frederick St. S., 1000 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Jackson St. N., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Oxford St. N., 500 block. An assault was reported.

Rolfe St. N., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Taylor St. N., 1600 block, 12:40 a.m. Dec. 26. Police responded to a report of a disorderly man inside a residence and while taking him into custody, the man struck an officer and resisted arrest. A 43-year-old Kensington man was arrested and charged.

12th St. S., 500 block. An assault was reported.

14th St. N., 2000 block. An assault was reported.

25th St. S. and Shirlington Rd., 8:28 p.m. Dec. 24. Police responded to a report of a man looking into residences and vehicles, and the man resisted arrest and bit an officer. A 37-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Oakland St. S., 2400 block, 11:58 a.m. Dec. 27. Two males fought and after they separated, one of them made threats and brandished a firearm outside the other male’s residence.

PEEPING TOM

Columbia Pike, 3800 block, 6:30 a.m. Dec. 27. A female resident observed a man outside the window and when she yelled, the man fled.

ROBBERIES

Carlin Springs Rd. S., unit block, 10:03 p.m. Dec. 23. Two males robbed a business of cash at gunpoint.

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block, 1:02 a.m. Dec. 27. A man assaulted and robbed a male of a cellphone. Minor injury was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2200 block, 11:19 a.m. Dec. 30. A man passed a note to a teller demanding cash and implied he was armed with a weapon. He fled with cash. Police located the man at a Metro station platform. A 42-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 25. A man observed concealing merchandise, pepper-sprayed an employee when he was confronted. An employee detained the man until police arrived. A 54-year-old District man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 1300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 1500 block. Trespassing was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5000 block. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. An item was stolen.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Fillmore St. N., 1000 block, 12:40 a.m. Dec. 25. Cash was stolen from a business entered by force.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 5:45 p.m. Dec. 27. Shoplifting in a grocery store was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. An item was stolen.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., unit block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Four shoplifting incidents were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 4000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lincoln St. S., 2000 block. A theft was reported.

Long Bridge and Boundary Channel drives. A theft was reported.

Long Bridge Dr., 300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lynn St. S., 2100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Pollard St. N., 900 block, 4:07 a.m. Dec. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quinn St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Randolph St. N., 700 block, 1 a.m. Dec. 27. Property was stolen from a hotel.

Rhodes St. N., 1700 block, 8:51 a.m. Dec. 27. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 2600 block. Trespassing was reported.

Stafford St. N., 900 block. Trespassing was reported.

Troy St. N., 1700 block, 8:51 a.m. Dec. 27. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 2:58 p.m. Dec. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a shopping mall.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Trespassing was reported.

14th St. N., 2000 block. Trespassing was reported.

23rd St. S., 400 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Lee Hwy., 3500 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Wilson Blvd., 3400 block, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27. A blue 2013 Honda Fit was stolen.

VANDALISM

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. Property was damaged.

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block. Property was damaged.

Pershing Dr., 4500 block. Graffiti was reported.

Quincy St. S., 1700 block. Property was damaged.

Randolph St. N., 600 block, 8:35 p.m. Dec. 28. A vehicle was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 3000 block, 12:35 a.m. Dec. 30. Property was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 1100 block. Property was damaged.