Columbia Pike, 1800 block. An assault was reported.

Columbus St. S., 900 block, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 30. Responding to a fight, police determined that a man verbally threatened and struck a male with a glass bottle, causing lacerations. A 49-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. An assault was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 2200 block, 9:55 p.m. Jan. 2. Two people fought.

Frederick St. S., 1000 block. Threats were reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1100 block, 8:17 p.m. Jan. 5. A man touched a female pedestrian inappropriately and fled the scene.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. and N. Quincy St. An assault was reported.

Henderson Rd. N., 4200 block, 6:38 p.m. Jan. 3. Two people fought.

Henderson Rd. N., 4400 block. An assault was reported.

Highland St. N., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Monroe St. N., 3000 block. An assault was reported.

Nelson St. N., 1300 block, 2:10 a.m. Jan. 1. Responding to a fight, police determined that a man struck a male with a glass bottle, causing lacerations. The man fled from the scene.

Old Glebe Rd. S., 100 block. An assault was reported.

Stafford St. N., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3500 block. An assault was reported.

12th and S. Elm streets. An assault was reported.

23rd St. S., 400 block. An assault was reported.

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Thomas St. S., 1300 block, 4:05 p.m. Jan. 7. Responding to a report of brandishing, police determined that an irate male driver pulled alongside a vehicle after being honked at and yelled at the occupants and then brandished a firearm. A 20-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

MISSILE INTO OCCUPIED DWELLING

Clarendon Blvd., 1700 block, 5:40 p.m. Jan. 3. A skateboard wheel was thrown into the glass of a building’s door, causing it to shatter. No injuries were reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Clark St. S., 3500 block, 2:17 p.m. Jan. 2. Responding to a report of trespassing, police found a man exposing himself inside a women’s restroom. A 28-year-old District man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERIES

Crystal Dr., 2400 block, 10:39 p.m. Jan. 6. Two individuals assaulted a male pedestrian and robbed him of a cellphone before fleeing in a vehicle.

Edgewood St. S., 400 block, 5:50 p.m. Dec. 31. A man brandished a firearm and demanded cash from a delivery driver. The driver refused and kicked the man before entering his vehicle to drive away.

Washington Blvd., 2700 block, 2:30 a.m. Jan. 3. Two men entered a business and forced two employees behind the counter. One of the men displayed a knife, forced an employee to open a cash register, and took money and other merchandise. The men fled from the scene.

Washington Blvd., 2700 block, 2:32 a.m. Jan. 3. A robbery in a convenience store was reported.

Washington Blvd., 2800 block, 4:32 a.m. Jan. 5. Five people entered a business by force and stole cash. An employee’s vehicle was also stolen.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carlin Springs Rd. S., unit block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block, 7:06 p.m. Jan. 2. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Eads St. S., 2400 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. and S. Thomas St. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Greenbrier St. S., 800 block. Items were stolen from a vehicle.

Greenbrier St. S., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Merchandise was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Identity theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Merchandise was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. An employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. An employee theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

King St., 4700 block, 8:45 p.m. Jan. 6. A group of individuals entered a business by force and rummaged through items. After exiting the business, they stole four vehicles and damaged a vehicle while leaving the property.

Lee Hwy., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

Lincoln St. S., 900 block, Dec. 9 to Dec. 30. Property was stolen from a residence.

Lynn St. N., 1800 block. Trespassing was reported.

Madison St. N., 2200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Nelson St. N., 900 block, 6:20 p.m. Jan. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quebec St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen.

Richmond Hwy., 2600 block, 3 a.m. Dec. 27. Two males entered a business and stole property.

Rockingham St. N., 3600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Utah St. N., 1500 block, 5:45 p.m. Jan. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Utah St. N., 1500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wakefield St. S., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Washington Blvd., 2800 block, 4:32 a.m. Jan. 5. A theft was reported.

Washington Blvd., 2800 block, 8:07 p.m. Jan. 6. A group of males entered a business by force and rummaged through items. Nothing was reported missing.

Westmoreland St. N., 2100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2700 block, 4:40 p.m. Jan. 2. Property was stolen from a building.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 1:01 a.m. Nineteen vehicle windows were smashed and property was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block, 4:40 a.m. Jan. 6. Vehicle parts were stolen.

Ninth Rd. S., 2500 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Ninth St. S., 3200 block, 6:30 a.m. Jan. 3 to 1:30 a.m. Jan. 4. Property was stolen from a residence.

15th St. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

18th St. N., 4900 block. A theft was reported.

20th St. N., 2700 block, and Kenilworth St. N., 2000 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 6. A witness observed several individuals trying door handles of parked vehicles and called police. It was determined that property was stolen from seven vehicles.

23rd St. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

24th Rd. S., 2400 block. Property was stolen.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cleveland St. N., 400 block, Jan. 1. A black 2015 Subaru Crosstrek was stolen.

Edison St. N., 1500 block, 5:51 p.m. Jan. 3. A vehicle was stolen.

Fillmore St. N., 1000 block, Jan. 1. A black 2009 Honda Element was stolen.

Washington Blvd., 2800 block, Jan. 5. A white 2012 BMW X5 was stolen.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

19th St. S., 3900 block, Jan. 4. A black 2018 Ford Explorer was stolen.

VANDALISM

Chesterfield Rd., 5000 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Eads St. S., 1600 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Florida St. S., 700 block. A vehicle was damaged.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block. Property was damaged.

Harrison St. N., 3600 block. Property was damaged.

Lee Hwy., 6800 block. Property was damaged.

23rd St. S. and Crystal Dr. A vehicle was damaged.