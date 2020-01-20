Fayette St. N., 300 block, 10:03 a.m. Jan. 13. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Fayette St. N., 300 block, 12:16 a.m. Dec. 31. An assault was reported.

Henry St. N., 400 block, 10:34 a.m. Jan. 4. An assault was reported.

Henry St. N., 800 block, 9:45 p.m. Jan. 9. An assault was reported.

Holland Lane, 400 block, 11:22 a.m. Jan. 1. An assault was reported.

Madison St., 1300 block, 1:13 a.m. Jan. 3. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 9:32 a.m. Jan. 15. An assault was reported.

Old Town Ct., 400 block, 2:52 a.m. Jan. 13. An assault was reported.

Patrick St. S., 600 block, 8:07 p.m. Jan. 12. An assault was reported.

Payne St. S., 300 block, 5:32 p.m. Jan. 12. An assault was reported.

Princess St., 1500 block, 2:12 p.m. Jan. 1. An assault was reported.

Washington St. N., 200 block, 12:43 a.m. Jan. 3. An assault was reported.

Washington St. N., 500 block, 3:17 a.m. Jan. 9. An assault was reported.

West St. S., 100 block, 6:12 p.m. Jan. 8. An assault was reported.

Wythe St., 300 block, 8:52 a.m. Jan. 14. An assault was reported.

WEAPON

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 3:56 p.m. Jan. 14. Weapon violation was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alfred St. S., 500 block, 12:45 a.m. Jan. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cameron and N. Saint Asaph streets, 5:56 p.m. Jan. 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbus St. N., 600 block, 12:31 p.m. Jan. 4. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. S., 600 block, 9:52 a.m. Jan. 2. A theft was reported.

Cook St., 400 block, 11:16 p.m. Jan. 13. A theft was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1800 block, 11:15 a.m. Jan. 4. A theft was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1800 block, 4:50 p.m. Jan. 2. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1600 block, 2:34 p.m. Jan. 9. Shoplifting was reported.

Duke St., 1700 block, 5:28 p.m. Jan. 11. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 1500 block, 2:11 p.m. Jan. 8. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2000 block, 4:17 a.m. Jan. 11. A theft was reported.

Fayette St. N., 600 block, 6:04 p.m. Jan. 1. A theft was reported.

Henry St. N., 1000 block, 6:23 p.m. Jan. 7. A theft was reported.

Henry St. S., 600 block, 4:44 p.m. Jan. 2. A theft was reported.

Henry St. S., 600 block, 10:56 p.m. Jan. 2. A theft was reported.

Hooffs Run Dr., 300 block, 5:56 p.m. Jan. 3. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 6. A theft was reported.

King St., 1100 block, 1:55 p.m. Jan. 6. A theft was reported.

King St., 1600 block, 12:23 p.m. Jan. 10. A theft was reported.

Luray Ave. E., 200 block, 7:21 p.m. Jan. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Madison St., 1000 block, 10:33 a.m. Jan. 9. Property was stolen from a business.

Mill Rd., 2100 block, 6 a.m. Jan. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle and damage was reported.

Pendleton St., 300 block, 1:54 a.m. Jan. 4. A theft was reported.

Pendleton St., 1000 block, 10:36 a.m. Dec. 31. A theft was reported.

Pitt St. S., 600 block, 9:48 p.m. Jan. 2. A theft was reported.

Pitt St. S., 700 block, 9:16 p.m. Jan. 2. A theft was reported.

Prince St., 500 block, 11:02 a.m. Jan. 7. A theft was reported.

Prince St., 1600 block, 6:54 p.m. Jan. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Royal St. S., 700 block, 12:10 p.m. Jan. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Saint Asaph St. N., 600 block, 6:09 p.m. Jan. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle and damage was reported.

Swamp Fox Rd., 200 block, 3:46 a.m. Jan. 5. A theft was reported.

Washington and N. Wythe streets, 6:29 p.m. Jan. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle and damage was reported.

Washington St. S., 300 block, 10:38 a.m. Jan. 13. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 3:02 p.m. Jan. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 4:09 p.m. Jan. 8. A theft was reported.

West St. N., 400 block, 2:47 p.m. Jan. 8. A theft was reported.

Wilkes St., 1100 block, 2:21 p.m. Jan. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilkes St., 1200 block, 8:15 a.m. Jan. 2. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

King St., 1900 block, 10:36 p.m. Jan. 14. A vehicle was stolen.

Patrick St. S., 700 block, 8:42 a.m. Jan. 11. A vehicle was stolen.

Prince St., 100 block, 3:55 a.m. Jan. 6. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Cameron and N. Fayette streets, 2:01 p.m. Dec. 31. Property was damaged.

Cameron and N. Saint Asaph streets, 5:56 p.m. Jan. 12. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 2400 block, 1:26 p.m. Jan. 13. Property was damaged.

Harvard St., 100 block, 2:25 p.m. Jan. 14. Property was damaged.

King St., 1900 block, 10:36 p.m. Jan. 14. Property was damaged.

Luray Ave. E., 100 block, 3:59 p.m. Jan. 4. Property was damaged.

Mill Rd., 2100 block, 6 a.m. Jan. 14. Property was damaged.

Montgomery and N. Patrick streets, 10:14 a.m. Jan. 1. Property was damaged.

Montgomery and N. Patrick streets, 7:17 p.m. Jan. 8. Property was damaged.

Patrick St. S., 700 block, 8:42 a.m. Jan. 11. Property was damaged.

West St. S., 300 block, 10:47 a.m. Jan. 10. Property was damaged.

Wilkes St., 600 block, 9:29 a.m. Jan. 8. Property was damaged.

Wythe St., 900 block, 4:21 p.m. Jan. 8. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Arlington Blvd., 4700 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3400 block. An assault was reported.

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 2:45 p.m. Jan. 10. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 1400 block, 6:39 p.m. Jan. 12. Two people fought.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 6:44 p.m. Jan. 10. A female entered a business and discharged pepper spray at a male, then fled.

Old Glebe Rd. S., 100 block. An assault was reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 2600 block, 9:17 p.m. Jan. 10. An assault was reported.

Thomas St. N., 100 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 1 a.m. Jan. 12. An assault was reported.

Yorktown Blvd., 5200 block. Threats were reported.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block, 3:11 p.m. Jan. 13. A man drove out of a tow lot without paying and struck an employee, a dumpster and a power line pole before fleeing. A 27-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged. The employee was treated for injuries at a hospital.

Ninth Rd. N., 3100 block. An assault was reported.

12th and S. Elm streets. An assault was reported.

26th St. S., 500 block. An assault was reported.

31st St. S., 4500 block. An assault was reported.

BRANDISHING A FIREARM

Thomas St. S., 1300 block, 4:05 p.m. Jan. 7. An irate driver pulled alongside another vehicle after being honked at and yelled and brandished a firearm at them. A 20-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERIES

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 10. Two females attempted to leave a business without paying for merchandise and then threatened an employee with a stun gun when they were confronted. Both females fled from the business.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 6:54 p.m. Jan. 11. A man attempted to flee from a store without paying for merchandise and struck an employee as she tried to grab the merchandise. The man fled from the scene.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarendon Blvd., 2700 block, 6:46 p.m. Jan. 10. A theft from a store was reported.

Clark St. S., 3500 block. Trespassing was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5000 block. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. Identity theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 1700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2300 block. Trespassing was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. An item was stolen.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. Property was stolen.

Eads St. S., 1600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Edgewood St. S., 300 block; 12th St. S., 500 block; 20th St. S., 1100 block; 22nd St. S., 600 block and 900 block; Lynn St. S., 1100 block, 2100 block, and 2400 block, 5:51 a.m. Jan. 8. Property was stolen from numerous vehicles. One of the vehicles was reported stolen from Alexandria and tires and rims were removed from another vehicle.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block, 2:49 a.m. Jan. 10. Shoplifting from a gas station was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

George Mason Dr. S., 1500 block; 12th Rd. S., 5100 block; 28th Rd. S., 4500 block, 5:44 a.m. Jan. 11. Air bags were stolen from 10 vehicles entered by smashing windows.

George Mason Dr. S., 1500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 11:47 a.m. Jan. 10. Shoplifting from a grocery was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Merchandise was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. An employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Four thefts were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Merchandise was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. An employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. Employee theft was reported.

Highland St. N., 1100 block, noon Jan. 12. Shoplifting from a grocery was reported.

Highland St. N., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Larrimore St. N., 900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 2500 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Lee Hwy., 3400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Madison St. N., 2200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Oakland St. N., 300 block, 3:50 p.m. Jan. 9. Property was stolen from a residence.

Park Dr., unit block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Poe St. S., 1300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quebec St. N., 1700 block and 1800 block, 7:04 a.m. Jan. 8. Property was stolen from three vehicles.

Quincy St. N., 800 block, 4:15 p.m. Jan. 11. Shoplifting from a liquor store was reported.

Quincy St. S., 1300 block, 11 a.m. to 7:19 p.m. Jan. 11. A residence was entered by force and damaged. Nothing was reported missing.

Randolph St. N., 800 block, 9 a.m. Jan. 9. Property was stolen from a building.

Stuart St. N., 900 block. Trespassing was reported.

Wakefield St. N., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 6:36 a.m. Jan. 9. Shoplifting from a store was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 11. A theft at a bar was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3400 block, 4:45 p.m. Jan. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wyoming St. N., 2700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fifth Pl. N., 6000 block, 2:54 p.m. Jan. 10. A man stole property from a vehicle, then entered a residence and was confronted by a resident. The man fled from the scene. During the investigation, it was determined that property was also stolen from another vehicle.

11th and N. Highland streets, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

17th St. N., 4300 block, 4:21 p.m. Jan. 12. A male was observed entering a home under construction and police were summoned. A 21-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged. It was determined that the man was also involved in an assault incident that occurred at the intersection of 16th St. and N. Glebe Rd.

18th St. N., 4900 block. A theft was reported.

18th St. S., 200 block. Trespassing was reported.

23rd St. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Buchanan St. N., 900 block, 5:45 a.m. Jan. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

Chesterfield Rd., 5000 block, Jan. 8. A red 2015 Mazda 3 was stolen.

Lynn St. S., 2400 block, Jan. 8. A silver 2016 Toyota 4Runner was stolen.

Manchester St. N., 300 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Manchester St. S., unit block, Jan. 12. A white 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK 250 was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 2300 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Wyoming St. N., 2700 block, Jan. 9. A white 2016 Toyota Highlander was stolen.

Yucatan and N. Wyoming streets. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Third St. S., 3700 block, Jan. 11. A black 2015 Nissan Sentra was stolen.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

19th St. S., 3900 block, Jan. 12. A black 2018 Ford Explorer was stolen.

22nd St. S., 900 block, Jan. 8. A gray 2014 Toyota Scion was stolen.

24th Rd. and S. Lowell St., 2:24 p.m. Jan. 13. Police responded to a report of a female who observed three individuals inside her vehicle and found three male juveniles fleeing from the vehicle. After a brief chase, all three juveniles were issued petitions for grand larceny. During the investigation, it was also determined that two other vehicles reported stolen were located in the area.

VANDALISM

Barton St. S., 800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block. Property was damaged.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block. Property was damaged.

Harrison St. N., 3600 block. Property was damaged.

Lee Hwy. and N. Monroe St. A vehicle was damaged.

Lee Hwy., 3300 block. Property was damaged.

Washington Blvd., 2800 block. Property was damaged.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Garfield St., 9:35 p.m. Jan. 10. Property was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A vehicle was damaged,

12th St. and S. Courthouse Rd. A vehicle was damaged.

22nd St. S., 2800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.