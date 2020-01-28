Payne St. N., 600 block, 9:45 p.m. Jan. 15. An assault was reported.

Virginia Ave., 900 block, 8:23 a.m. Jan. 18. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Duke St., 2700 block, 11:58 a.m. Jan. 16. A robbery was reported.

Washington St. N., 600 block, 1:13 a.m. Jan. 16. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cameron St., 1000 block, 11:04 a.m. Jan. 20. A theft was reported.

Colecroft Ct., 500 block, 1:29 a.m. Jan. 21. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 1:54 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2900 block, 10:32 a.m. Jan. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fayette St. S., 700 block, 6:38 p.m. Jan. 20. A theft was reported.

Holland Lane, 500 block, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 17. A theft was reported.

Holland Lane, 500 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 15. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 21. Shoplifting was reported.

King St., 500 block, 4:03 p.m. Jan. 21. A theft was reported.

Stovall St., 200 block, noon Jan. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Union St. N., 100 block, 11:40 p.m. Jan. 16. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 4:24 p.m. Jan. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 6:29 p.m. Jan. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 4:07 p.m. Jan. 18. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 11:10 p.m. Jan. 18. Property was damaged.

Mill Rd., 2600 block, 2:03 p.m. Jan. 16. Property was damaged.

Royal St. N., 1400 block, noon Jan. 16. Property was damaged.

Stovall St., 200 block, noon Jan. 16. Property was damaged.

Washington St. N., 200 block, 1:22 p.m. Jan. 17. Property was damaged.

Washington St. N., 300 block, 12:12 p.m. Jan. 18. Property was damaged.

Wheeler Ave., 3600 block, 7:26 p.m. Jan. 20. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Carlin Spring Rd. N., 4500 block, 1:44 a.m. Jan. 20. Two people fought.

Carlin Spring Rd. S., 200 block. An assault was reported.

Courthouse Rd. S., 500 block, 12:19 p.m. Jan. 19. Two people fought.

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block, 11:26 a.m. Jan. 15. An assault was reported.

Green Briar and N. Granada streets, 4:28 p.m. Jan. 17. An assault was reported.

Jackson St. N., 900 block, 2:37 a.m. Jan. 18. A fight between multiple individuals was reported. Two people were struck by a vehicle attempting to flee from the scene and individuals struck the fleeing vehicle with a metal pole. Minor injuries did not require medical treatment.

Jackson St. N., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Lee Hwy., 5100 block. An assault was reported.

Old Glebe Rd. S., 100 block, 10:35 a.m. Jan. 17. An assault was reported.

Old Glebe Rd. S., 100 block. Two people fought.

Quinn St. N., 1900 block, 7:26 p.m. Jan. 17. Two people fought.

Walter Reed Dr. and S. Monroe St., 3:10 a.m. Jan. 20. During a traffic stop, police observed a gun inside a vehicle. A male driver disobeyed lawful commands and accelerated toward an officer and sped away from the scene.

Wakefield St. N., 800 block, 9:07 p.m. Jan. 18. Two people fought.

Washington Blvd., 5800 block, 12:45 p.m. Jan. 17. An assault was reported.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block, 11:22 a.m. Jan. 17. Two people fought.

Seventh St. N., 3800 block. Harassment was reported.

15th St. N., 2100 block, 8:51 p.m. Jan. 16. A man being taken into custody for disorderly conduct resisted and kicked two officers. A 29-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged.

STRANGULATION

Vermont St. N., 1000 block, 9:41 p.m. Jan. 19. A strangulation incident was reported.

ROBBERIES

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, 5:05 to 5:20 p.m. Jan. 19. A man brandished a firearm at a female sitting inside a parked vehicle and robbed her of a cellphone.

Ninth Rd. S., 2500 block, 3:14 p.m. Jan. 17. A man confronted two males who previously robbed him of a cellphone. During the encounter, the males robbed him of an iPad. When the man attempted to call police, the males pushed him and fled from the scene.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2600 block, 12:02 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block, 1:36 a.m. Jan. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 3800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 4800 block, 11:30 p.m. Jan. 19 to 11:24 a.m. Jan. 20. Cash and property were stolen from a business entered by force.

Crystal Dr., 2200 block. A theft was reported.

Edison St. N., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3700 block, 3:28 p.m. Jan. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fern St. S., 1200 block, 2:36 p.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. An item was stolen.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Merchandise was stolen.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Fillmore St. N., unit block. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 6 to 11:59 p.m. Jan. 18. Property was stolen from a residence.

George Mason Dr. N., 400 block, 7 p.m. Jan. 17. Property was stolen from a building.

George Mason Dr. N., 1700 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., unit block, 11:38 p.m. Jan. 17. Responding to a report of an alarm, police determined that a group of people entered a business by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Glebe Rd. S., 200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 12:25 a.m. Jan. 15. Property was stolen from a store kiosk.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Merchandise was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2300 block. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block, 5:11 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 4400 block, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 4500 block. A theft was reported.

Moore St. N., 1900 block, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 14. A male entered a business and removed a TV. A 19-year-old District male was arrested and charged.

Piedmont St. N., 200 block. A theft was reported.

Vacation Lane, 4100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Vermont St. N., 2200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2900 block, 12:31 a.m. Jan. 18. Pocket-picking in a restaurant was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3900 block, 5:20 p.m. Jan. 17. Property was stolen from a building.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Second St. S., 2300 block, 7:57 a.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting was reported.

Fourth and S. Harrison streets, 8:10 a.m. Jan. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block. Trespassing was reported.

Fifth St. S., 4600 block, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Sixth St. S., 2900 block, 2 p.m. Jan. 17. A male fled from a residence when he was noticed by a resident. A 24-year-old District male was arrested and charged. It was determined that the male also stole property from a second residence.

Seventh St. S., 3000 block, 1:59 p.m. Jan. 17. Property was stolen from a residence. Police investigating a separate burglary in the area found a man in possession of items stolen from this residence. A 24-year-old District man was arrested and charged.

Ninth Rd. S., 2500 block, 8:39 p.m. Jan. 18. Shoplifting was reported.

23rd St. S., 300 block. Shoplifting was reported.

23rd St. S., 3400 block. A theft was reported.

26th St. S., 2200 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 15. A resident heard a noise and observed an open window and items moved around. Nothing was reported missing.

28th St. S., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Garfield St. N., 1100 block, 12:44 a.m. Jan. 18. A silver 2011 Acura TSX was stolen.

Glebe Rd. N., unit block, 2:47 a.m. Jan. 17. A silver 2009 Toyota Camry was stolen.

Lee Hwy., 3500 block, 11:24 p.m. Jan. 12. Nine vehicles were stolen from a business. One of the vehicles was recovered in the George Washington Memorial and Spout Run parkways.

Lynn St. N., 1800 block, Jan. 16. A silver 2005 Toyota Sienna was stolen.

Monroe St. S., 800 block, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 16. A vehicle was stolen.

Trenton St. N., 100 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 16 to 8 a.m. Jan. 17. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location. An 18-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block, 1:56 a.m. Jan. 20. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

16th St. S., 3500 block, Jan. 15. A silver 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor was stolen.

19th Rd. N., 3200 block, 2:20 a.m. Jan. 15. A dark blue 2008 Honda Ridgeline was stolen.

24th Rd. N., 4700 block, Jan. 14. A red 2015 Ford C-Max was stolen.

28th St. S., 1400 block, Jan. 20. A silver 2017 Acura ILX was stolen.

VANDALISM

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. Property was damaged.

Richmond Hwy., 2600 block. Property was damaged.

Stafford St. N., 900 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Wakefield St. N., 2300 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 800 block. Property was damaged.

Third Rd. N., 4100 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 18. Property was damaged.

Third St. S., 4600 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Eighth Rd. S., 5200 block. Property was damaged.

Eighth Rd. S., 5300 block. Property was damaged.

24th Rd. S., 2400 block. Property was damaged.