Buchanan St., 300 block, 9:55 a.m. Jan. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Duke St., 300 block, 1:23 p.m. Jan. 22. A theft was reported.

Fayette St. N., 700 block, 10:44 p.m. Jan. 22. A theft was reported.

King St., 300 block, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 10:05 a.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting was reported.

King St., 900 block, 3:24 p.m. Jan. 28. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 12:53 p.m. Jan. 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 7:39 p.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 8:45 p.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting was reported.

Montgomery St., 1000 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 23. A theft was reported.

Pitt St. N., 300 block, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 27. A theft was reported.

Pitt St. N., 800 block, 9 a.m. Jan. 25. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3700 block, 11:16 a.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting was reported.

Washington St. S., 400 block, 4:20 p.m. Jan. 27. Shoplifting was reported.

Wythe St., 900 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 24. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Fairfax St. N., 100 block, 4:49 p.m. Jan. 25. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Buchanan St., 300 block, 9:55 a.m. Jan. 24. Vandalism was reported.

Patrick St. N., 700 block, 12:25 p.m. Jan. 25. Vandalism was reported.

Peyton St. S., 200 block, 8:09 p.m. Jan. 22. Vandalism was reported.

Pitt St. S., 300 block, 2:56 a.m. Jan. 24. Vandalism was reported.

Washington St. S., 800 block, 10:58 a.m. Jan. 26. Vandalism was reported.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Clarendon Blvd. and N. Highland St. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike and S. Courthouse Rd. An assault was reported.

Fillmore St. N., unit block. Threats were reported.

Harrison St. N., 3600 block. Threats were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1700 block. An assault was reported.

McKinley Rd., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

Nottingham St. N., 3000 block. An assault was reported.

Quinn St. N., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Randolph St. S., 2800 block. An assault was reported.

Stafford St. N., 900 block, 11:40 p.m. Jan. 25. An assault was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1100 block, 2:24 a.m. Jan. 26. Two people fought.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block. Two people fought.

Troy St. N., 1300 block. Threats were reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3000 block, 6:17 p.m. Jan. 25. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3900 block, 2:55 p.m. Jan. 23. An assault was reported.

16th St. S., 2900 block. An assault was reported.

20th Rd. N., 4700 block. An assault was reported.

CARJACKING

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 1:50 p.m. Jan. 23. A man brandished a firearm at a male who got out of his vehicle. The man demanded the keys to the vehicle and fled from the scene.

ROBBERIES

Lee Hwy., 5600 block, 9:15 p.m. Jan. 21. A man purchased an item from a business and left. Then the man returned to the business, and went behind the counter, displayed a firearm and stole cash before fleeing from the scene.

Quincy St. N., 1100 block, 7:35 p.m. Jan. 23. Two males approached a female from behind, knocked her to the ground, and assaulted her before robbing her of a purse. Both males fled from the scene. The female was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Stafford St. N., 900 block, 7:54 p.m. Jan. 24. A man became engaged in a conversation with two males when one of them demanded his property. When the man attempted to walk away, the males grabbed his jacket, causing him to fall, and both fled from the scene with the cash that fell out of the jacket pocket.

23rd St. S., 400 block, 4:40 a.m. Jan. 27. A man approached a store clerk and attempted to strike him before going behind the counter and taking cigarettes. The man fled the scene.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 1300 block. Identity theft was reported.

Carlin Spring Rd. S., 200 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2700 block, 6:04 p.m. Jan. 22. Shoplifting was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3600 block, 11:49 p.m. Jan. 25. Three males were observed taking merchandise and leaving a store without paying. The males fled in a vehicle. Police found the vehicle in a parking lot, and when the driver attempted to leave the location, he struck two vehicles. Two District males, ages 26 and 54, were arrested and charged. The third male was able to flee.

Columbia Pike, 3600 block. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 1700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Eads St. S., 2200 block. Identity theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3500 block, 12:19 p.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 300 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block, 10:23 a.m. Jan. 24. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 200 block. A theft was reported.

George Mason Dr. S., 900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Jefferson St. S., 2600 block. Trespassing was reported.

Kenmore St. N., 1900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Key Blvd., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Little Falls Rd., 4800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Long Bridge Dr., 300 block. A theft was reported.

Lorton St. S., 2000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Nelson St. N., 500 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Nottingham St. N., 1900 block. Property was stolen.

Randolph St. N., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Washington Blvd., 3000 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 24. A theft was reported.

Wayne St. N., 1800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 12:22 p.m. Jan. 26. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 5:37 p.m. Jan. 25. Shoplifting was reported.

Second St. S., 2300 block. A theft was reported.

Seventh St. and N. Glebe Rd. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

12th and S. Eads streets. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

12th St. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

13th St. N., 3400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

13th St. S., 3600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

20th St. S., 1300 block. Property was stolen.

23rd St. N., 6000 block. A theft was reported.

24th Rd. S., 2400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

25th St. N., 4100 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 7:28 p.m. Jan. 23. A blue 2018 Hyundai Elantra was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 10:30 p.m. Jan. 25. A black 2007 Yamaha Zuma 50cc moped was stolen.

VANDALISM

Barton St. N., 1100 block. Property was damaged.

Buchanan St. S., 900 block. Property was damaged.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. Graffiti was reported.

Harrison St. S., 300 block. Graffiti was reported.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 800 block. Graffiti was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 6000 block. Graffiti was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 6000 block. Graffiti was reported.

Ninth Rd. N. and N. Kensington St. Graffiti was reported.

28th St. S., 1300 block. Property was damaged.