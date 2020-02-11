ROBBERY

Royal St. S., 500 block, 7:02 p.m. Feb. 4. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cameron St., 400 block, 4:12 p.m. Jan. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Henry St. N., 1000 block, 7:30 a.m. Feb. 1. A theft was reported.

Jamieson Ave., 2100 block, 11:13 a.m. Jan. 29. A theft was reported.

King and S. Columbus streets, 9:50 a.m. Feb. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Mandeville Lane, 2400 block, 11:46 a.m. Feb. 2. A theft was reported.

Montgomery and N. Saint Asaph streets, 7:16 p.m. Feb. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Montgomery St., 500 block, 8:38 p.m. Jan. 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Queen and N. Fayette streets, 6:09 p.m. Feb. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 3700 block, 4:23 p.m. Jan. 29. Shoplifting was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 9:27 a.m. Feb. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Snowden Hallowell Way, 700 block, 2:56 p.m. Feb. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

West St. N., 300 block, 1:12 p.m. Feb. 2. A theft was reported.

West St. N., 400 block, 8:07 a.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Cameron St., 400 block, 4:12 p.m. Jan. 28. Property was damaged.

King and S. Columbus streets, 9:50 a.m. Feb. 2. Property was damaged.

Montgomery and N. Saint Asaph streets, 7:16 p.m. Feb. 4. Property was damaged.

Queen and N. Fayette streets, 6:09 p.m. Feb. 4. Property was damaged.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 9:27 a.m. Feb. 1. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Buchanan St. S., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Clark St. S., 2200 block. An assault was reported.

Columbus St. S., 900 block. Threats were reported.

Fairfax Dr. and N. Taft St. An assault was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3800 block. An assault was reported.

George Mason Dr., 1600 block. Threats were reported.

King St. S., 4600 block. An assault was reported.

Livingston St. N., 800 block, 1 a.m. Feb. 3. Two people fought.

Quebec St. S., 1000 block. Threats were reported.

Richmond Hwy., 1500 block. An assault was reported.

Thomas St. N., 200 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 3. An assault was reported.

Second Rd. N., 4200 block, 6:20 p.m. Feb. 3. During a verbal dispute, a woman stabbed a male. A 58-year-old Arlington woman was arrested and charged.

Seventh Rd. S., 5100 block. An assault was reported.

23rd St. S., 300 block. An assault was reported.

CARJACKINGS

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, 10:15 p.m. Jan. 30. A man brandished a firearm at a female, robbed her of vehicle keys and fled in her vehicle.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block, 11:35 p.m. Feb. 4. A male brandished a firearm at a man and robbed him of vehicle keys and personal belongings. The male fled from the scene with the man’s vehicle.

ROBBERIES

Lee Hwy., 3500 block, 8:54 p.m. Jan. 29. A man entered a business, displayed a firearm, and threatened an employee. Then he took cash from the cash register and forced an employee into an office. The man fled from the scene.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 1. A robbery was reported.

12th St. S., 400 block, 3:10 a.m. Feb. 1. Three males assaulted a man and robbed him of a cellphone and personal belongings. The man received minor injuries. Police located three males and after a brief foot pursuit, and one of the males was taken into custody. The other two males were able to flee from the scene. A petition for robbery was obtained for a male juvenile.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia Pike, 2600 block, 2:45 a.m. Feb. 1. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3200 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5000 block. A theft was reported.

Frederick St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 300 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 30. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block, 2:43 p.m. Feb. 2. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Jackson St. N., 900 block, 3:09 a.m. Feb. 1. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Kensington St. N., 800 block, 6:28 p.m. Feb. 2. A man was observed in a backyard and fled before police arrived.

Key Blvd., 1400 block, 10:40 a.m. Feb. 2. Items were stolen from a vehicle.

Key Blvd., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lynn St. N., 1800 block. Trespassing was reported.

Pershing Dr., 2300 block, 11:35 p.m. Jan. 31. Police responding to an alarm determined that four males entered a business by force and caused damage. Nothing was reported missing.

Piedmont St. N., 300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quincy St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2600 block, 7:55 a.m. Jan. 31. Property was stolen from a business entered by force.

Shirlington Rd., 2500 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 31 to 10:12 a.m. Feb. 1. A business was entered by force and damage was reported.

Wakefield St. N., 2200 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3900 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 31. A theft was reported.

Second Rd. N., 3100 block, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

12th St. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

12th St. S., 500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

28th Rd. S., 4500 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, Sept. to Feb. 4. Seven vehicles were stolen from a car rental company.

Edison St. S., 1000 block, Feb. 1. A white 2017 Dodge Journey was stolen.

Glebe Rd. S., 2400 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Wayne St. S., 1000 block, 5:58 p.m. Feb. 1. A vehicle was stolen.

21st St. N., 5800 block, 11:30 p.m. Feb. 3. A silver 2004 Toyota Sienna was stolen.

26th St. S., 600 block, Jan. 30. A gray 2015 Honda Civic was stolen.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 800 block. Graffiti was reported.

Columbia Pike and S. Dinwiddie St. Property was damaged.

Fairfax Dr., 1500 block, 2:01 p.m. Feb. 2. Property was damaged.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2600 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Washington Blvd., 3100 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 30. A parking garage was damaged.

Sixth and N. Jackson streets, 4:29 a.m. Feb. 3. Property was damaged.

19th St. S., 2600 block. A vehicle was damaged.