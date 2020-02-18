Leslie Ave., 2400 block, 8:57 p.m. Feb. 7. An assault was reported.

Parkway Terr., 700 block, 1:14 a.m. Feb. 8. An assault was reported.

Patrick St. N., 800 block, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7. An assault was reported.

Prince St., 900 block, 11:07 p.m. Feb. 8. An assault was reported.

Princess St., 1500 block, 10:19 p.m. Feb. 8. An assault was reported.

Quaker Hill Ct. and Yale Dr., 1:29 a.m. Feb. 8. An assault was reported.

Walnut St. W., unit block, 4:59 p.m. Feb. 10. An assault was reported.

West St. N., 300 block, 8:36 a.m. Feb. 7. An assault was reported.

ROBBERY

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 11. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bashford Lane, 900 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 10. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 6:08 p.m. Feb. 6. Shoplifting was reported.

Cameron Mills Rd., 2400 block, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 11. A theft was reported.

Central Ave., 2600 block, 10:35 a.m. Feb. 11. A theft was reported.

Davis Ave., 2800 block, 6:54 a.m. Feb. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Duke St., 3100 block, 7:03 p.m. Feb. 9. Shoplifting was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2700 block, 9 a.m. Feb. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

King St., 1600 block, 2:53 a.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 1:11 p.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 1100 block, 3:07 p.m. Feb. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Mason Ave. E., 200 block, 9:09 p.m. Feb. 6. A theft was reported.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 11:10 a.m. Feb. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Normandy Hill Dr., 100 block, 2:32 p.m. Feb. 10. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 5:58 p.m. Feb. 6. Shoplifting was reported.

Washington St. N., 800 block, 9:07 p.m. Feb. 7. Shoplifting was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Prince St., 1600 block, 5:39 p.m. Feb. 5. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Braddock Pl. and N. Fayette St., 8:50 p.m. Feb. 7. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 1900 block, 6:46 p.m. Feb. 10. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 2700 block, 9 a.m. Feb. 9. Property was damaged.

Madison St., 1100 block, 3:07 p.m. Feb. 5. Property was damaged.

Mason Ave. E., 200 block, 9:09 p.m. Feb. 6. Property was damaged.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 11:10 a.m. Feb. 9. Property was damaged.

Princess St., 200 block, 1:08 p.m. Feb. 6. Property was damaged.

Royal St. N., 1400 block, 6:23 p.m. Feb. 11. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. Threats were reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3400 block, 5:45 p.m. Feb. 5. Two people fought.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 12:32 p.m. Feb. 8. Two people fought.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Highland St. N., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 4200 block, 5:13 a.m. Feb. 7. An assault was reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 4300 block, 8:46 p.m. Feb. 5. An assault was reported.

Quincy St. N., 800 block, midnight Feb. 5. An assault was reported.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 800 block. An assault was reported.

Washington Blvd., 2700 block, 9:48 p.m. Feb. 5. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 1:39 a.m. Feb. 10. An assault was reported.

WEAPON

George Mason Dr. S., 900 block. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERIES

Columbus St. S., 1200 block, 9:28 p.m. Feb. 9. A man in a group of four men assaulted a male pedestrian and attempted to steal the male’s personal belongings.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block, 5:42 p.m. Feb. 10. Two female juveniles assaulted a female pedestrian and robbed her of a cellphone.

Ninth Rd. S., 2500 block, 4:52 p.m. Feb. 10. A man was observed tampering with merchandise, taking items and then leaving the business. The man later returned and was confronted by employees. The man threatened an employee, attempted to leave with merchandise, struck an employee and assaulted another employee. A 52-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 1600 block, 6 p.m. Feb. 5. A male entered an occupied hotel room by force and left. Then the male opened a door of an occupied vehicle in the parking lot and fled.

Army Navy Dr. and S. Hayes St. A theft was reported.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block, 3:40 p.m. Feb. 9. A police officer observed a man pulling on a door handle of a vehicle before breaking a window and removing a backpack. A 24-year-old District man was arrested and charged.

Carlin Springs Rd. S., 600 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. Trespassing was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5000 block, 1:59 to 2:35 a.m. Feb. 6. Two males attempted to enter a business, causing damage.

Crystal Dr., 1800 block. A theft was reported.

Edison St. N., 2800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fern St. S. area. Identity theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Fern St. S., 1500 block. Trespassing was reported.

Garfield St. N., 1200 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 2:13 p.m. Feb. 6. Police responding to a report of shoplifting determined that three people took merchandise and fled from a business. A male juvenile was located nearby and taken into custody. Petitions were sought for two other juveniles.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Key Blvd., 3100 block, 9:50 p.m. Feb. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Nottingham St. N., 2200 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Pershing Dr. N., 2300 block, 1:24 a.m. Feb. 9. Two males entered a business by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Quincy St. N., 1100 block, 8:26 a.m. Feb. 7. An employee found a man inside the business and asked him to leave several times. The man fled before police arrived.

Quincy St. N., 1100 block, 10:32 a.m. Feb. 7. A residence was entered.

Quincy St. S., 1500 block. Property was stolen.

Vermont St. N., 1100 block, 11:40 p.m. Feb. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 5800 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Monroe St. Identity theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, 3:40 p.m. Feb. 5. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. An employee theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1600 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2600 block, 7:59 p.m. Feb. 6. Property was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 6:21 p.m. Feb. 6. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Trespassing was reported.

12th St. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

12th St. S., 700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

15th St. N., 4200 block, 11:30 p.m. Feb. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

19th St. S., 900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fillmore St. N., 1200 block, Feb. 10. A tan 2003 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

Garfield St. N., 1200 block, Feb. 10. A black 2016 Volvo XC90 was stolen.

Jefferson St. S., 600 block, Feb. 8. A gray 2006 Ford Focus was stolen.

Quebec St. S., 1000 block, Feb. 10. A gray 2016 Honda Accord was stolen.

Vermont St. N., 1100 block, 11:40 p.m. Feb. 5. A vehicle was stolen.

12th and S. Fern streets. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Adams St. S., 800 block, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8. Property was damaged.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Lang St. S., 2700 block. Graffiti was reported.

Scott St. N., 1200 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Third Rd. N., 4100 block, 8:35 a.m. Feb. 5. Property was damaged.

20th St. N., 4000 block, 9:05 a.m. Feb. 5. Property was damaged.