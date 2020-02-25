Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 3:20 a.m. Feb. 14. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 4300 block, 7:04 p.m. Feb. 12. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5300 block, 12:13 a.m. Feb. 16. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 2:33 p.m. Feb. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 8:22 p.m. Feb. 13. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 2:42 p.m. Feb. 14. An assault was reported.

AD

Edsall Rd., 6200 block, 9:49 a.m. Feb. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 7:22 p.m. Feb. 15. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 9:12 a.m. Feb. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. W., 800 block, 7:49 p.m. Feb. 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Hume Ave., 400 block, 10:21 a.m. Feb. 14. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 9:28 p.m. Feb. 14. An assault was reported.

Leverett Ct., 5700 block, 1:11 p.m. Feb. 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 7:07 p.m. Feb. 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 12:30 a.m. Feb. 16. An assault was reported.

Notabene Dr., 600 block, 2:19 a.m. Feb. 14. An assault was reported.

Princess and N. West streets, 12:51 a.m. Feb. 15. An assault was reported.

AD

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 4:50 p.m. Feb. 15. An assault was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 6:12 p.m. Feb. 15. An assault was reported.

Skyhill Rd., unit block, 4:46 p.m. Feb. 17. An assault was reported.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 11:36 a.m. Feb. 13. An assault was reported.

Swann Ave., 600 block, 12:06 a.m. Feb. 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Taney Ave., 5400 block, 8:24 a.m. Feb. 13. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 400 block, 9:44 p.m. Feb. 14. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 7:23 p.m. Feb. 12. An assault was reported.

West St. N., unit block, 12:51 a.m. Feb. 15. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 2:15 p.m. Feb. 18. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 9:31 p.m. Feb. 17. An assault was reported.

Wythe St., 300 block, 4:45 p.m. Feb. 16. An assault was reported.

AD

Wythe St., 300 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 15. An assault was reported.

Yale Dr., 100 block, 8:26 a.m. Feb. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

KIDNAPPING

Leverett Ct., 5700 block, 1:11 p.m. Feb. 12. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Hume Ave., 400 block, 10:21 a.m. Feb. 14. Indecent exposure was reported.

ROBBERIES

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 12:52 a.m. Feb. 15. A robbery was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 800 block, 12:01 a.m. Feb. 16. A robbery was reported.

Mayflower Ct., unit block, 1:48 p.m. Feb. 13. A robbery was reported.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 6:20 a.m. Feb. 16. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alexandria Ave. W., 200 block, 6:58 a.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 12:03 a.m. Feb. 18. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 3:12 a.m. Feb. 16. A theft was reported.

AD

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 10:07 a.m. Feb. 16. A theft was reported.

AD

Crest St., 2500 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Davis Ave., 2700 block, 9:21 a.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Dorset Dr., 5500 block, 1:50 p.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 6:29 a.m. Feb. 17. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4500 block, 10:35 a.m. Feb. 16. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2700 block, 7:14 a.m. Feb. 16. A theft was reported.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 12:52 p.m. Feb. 18. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 10:25 p.m. Feb. 14. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 100 block, 8:51 a.m. Feb. 12. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Kell Lane, 4600 block, 7:39 a.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

AD

King St., 600 block, 2:15 p.m. Feb. 13. Shoplifting was reported.

AD

King St., 3600 block, 10:01 p.m. Feb. 15. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 9:45 p.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 12:16 a.m. Feb. 11. A theft was reported.

Martin Lane, 100 block, 6:33 p.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Masonic View Ave. E., unit block, 10:14 p.m. Feb. 17. A theft was reported.

Merton Ct., 5800 block, 9:15 a.m. Feb. 16. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 1:28 p.m. Feb. 11. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 11:50 a.m. Feb. 11. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 1:56 p.m. Feb. 13. An employee theft was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 9:47 p.m. Feb. 17. A theft was reported.

Princess St., 1500 block, 12:32 p.m. Feb. 13. Trespassing was reported.

Quaker Lane N., 100 block, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18. A theft was reported.

AD

Quaker Lane N., 1600 block, 7:11 p.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 1:48 p.m. Feb. 16. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:51 p.m. Feb. 14. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 11:36 p.m. Feb. 11. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3400 block, 8:11 a.m. Feb. 17. A theft was reported.

AD

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 5:46 p.m. Feb. 15. Shoplifting was reported and property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 4:21 p.m. Feb. 18. A theft was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 4:23 p.m. Feb. 14. A theft was reported.

Union St. S., 300 block, 7:40 a.m. Feb. 17. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 400 block, 9:44 p.m. Feb. 14. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

AD

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 10:41 p.m. Feb. 15. Trespassing was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 11:17 p.m. Feb. 11. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Washington St. N., 900 block, 1:19 p.m. Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 400 block, 8:55 p.m. Feb. 16. Shoplifting was reported.

Westminster Pl., 2700 block, 9:45 p.m. Feb. 14. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 11:17 p.m. Feb. 15. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 3:59 p.m. Feb. 13. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 3:12 a.m. Feb. 16. A vehicle was stolen.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 11:11 a.m. Feb. 18. A vehicle was stolen.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 11:17 p.m. Feb. 15. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Beauregard St. N., 2200 block, 6:56 p.m. Feb. 17. Property was damaged.

AD

Davis Ave., 2400 block, 9:56 a.m. Feb. 12. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4600 block, 10:10 a.m. Feb. 18. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 5200 block, 5:39 p.m. Feb. 13. Property was damaged.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 2:44 a.m. Feb. 16. Property was damaged.

Four Mile Rd., unit block, 11:15 p.m. Feb. 11. Property was damaged.

Glebe Rd. W., 600 block, 11:45 a.m. Feb. 17. Property was damaged.

Hilltop Terr., 700 block, 11:51 p.m. Feb. 14. Property was damaged.

Merton Ct., 5700 block, 12:22 p.m. Feb. 12. Property was damaged.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3800 block, 4:42 p.m. Feb. 12. Property was damaged.

Old Dominion Blvd., unit block, 11:45 a.m. Feb. 17. Property was damaged.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 7:58 a.m. Feb. 14. Property was damaged.

Sanger Ave., 5300 block, 9 a.m. Feb. 11. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Seay St., 2900 block, 12:55 p.m. Feb. 18. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 12:03 p.m. Feb. 14. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 3:32 p.m. Feb. 13. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Interstate 395 and Route 1, 4:10 p.m. Feb. 14. A male driver ignored lawful commands after being pulled over by police and then fled at a high speed, striking the officer with the side-view mirror. The officer was not injured.

Lee Hwy. and George Mason Dr. N., 11:40 a.m. Feb. 14. Police responding to a report of a fight determined that two males fought after a minor vehicle crash. One of the males produced a knife and attempted to strike the other driver. A 69-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged.

Lee Hwy. and N. Woodstock St. An assault was reported.

Lynn St. N., 1800 block. An assault was reported.

Monroe St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Old Glebe Rd. S., 100 block. An assault was reported.

Wakefield St. S., 2800 block. Threats were reported.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 800 block. Threats were reported.

Washington Blvd. area. An assault was reported.

Eighth Rd. S., 5100 block. Threats were reported.

12th St. S., 700 block. An assault was reported.

WEAPON

Stafford St. N., 1300 block, 8:10 a.m. Feb. 14. Weapon violation was reported.

ABDUCTION

18th and S. Ives streets, 7:23 Feb. 11. A man knocked a female pedestrian to the ground, brandished a knife and assaulted her. A witness yelled at the man, causing him to flee from the scene. A 25-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged. The female suffered minor injuries.

ROBBERIES

Columbus St. S., 1500 block, 11:04 a.m. Feb. 18. Three males attempted to assault a male food delivery driver and robbed him of the contents of a delivery. The males fled on foot.

Fairfax Dr. and N. Westmoreland St., 12:29 a.m. Feb. 13. A man displayed a firearm, knocked on a window of a parked vehicle and demanded the wallet of a male driver. The driver was able to flee from the scene.

Wakefield St. S., 2800 block, 5:48 a.m. Feb. 15. A man purchased merchandise from a business with cash and then assaulted an employee before jumping over the counter and robbing a cash register of cash. The man fled the area.

16th St. S., 2700 block, 1:50 a.m. Feb. 16. A man robbed a female of a purse and pushed her to the ground. The female sustained minor injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Army Navy Dr., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Clarendon Blvd. At N. Courthouse Rd. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13. A male was inside a residence and fled when he noticed the house was occupied. Nothing was reported missing.

Crystal Dr., 1700 block. Property was entered.

Crystal Dr., 1700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4000 block. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Frederick St. N., 900 block, noon Feb. 12. A theft was reported.

Frederick St. N., 5300 block. A theft was reported.

Garfield St. N., 9:10 p.m. Feb. 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block, noon Feb. 17 to 10:56 a.m. Feb. 18. A person entered a laundry facility of a residential building by force and tampered with property, causing damage. Nothing was reported missing.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block, 1:33 p.m. Feb. 13. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 800 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Merchandise was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Henderson Rd., 4300 block, 3 a.m. Feb. 14. A theft was reported.

Henderson Rd., 4300 block. A theft was reported.

Jefferson Davis Hwy., 2400 block. A theft was reported.

Johnson St. N., 1800 block. Identity theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 5700 block. A theft was reported.

Old Glebe Rd. S., 100 block. A theft was reported.

Old Glebe Rd. S., 100 block. Property was stolen.

Rolfe St. N., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block, 4:53 p.m. Feb. 15. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Merchandise was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Fourth St. N., 4100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

10th St. N., 3100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

12th St. N., 1400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

12th St. S., 400 block. A theft was reported.

15th St. N., 2100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

22nd St. N., 3300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

24th Rd. S., 2300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

25th Rd. N., 5000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Interstate 395 and S. Glebe Rd., 1:31 a.m. Feb. 17. An officer was alerted to a license plate hit on a vehicle reported stolen from Howard County. A 25-year-old District man was arrested and charged.

Quebec St. N., 2300 block. Feb. 14. A red 2007 Toyota Prius was stolen.

Washington Blvd., 2700 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

16th St. and S. Four Mile Run Dr. A white 1997 Ford Econoline E150 was stolen.

18th St. S., 200 block, Feb. 17. A silver 2012 Volvo XC60 was stolen.

Arlington Blvd. and Glebe Rd. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Columbia Pike and S. Scott St., 4:25 a.m. Feb. 15. A witness observed a man tampering with a vehicle and called police. An officer found the man inside a vehicle and he attempted to flee on foot. It was determined that the man entered two other vehicles in the area. A 68-year-old District man was arrested and charged.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. Property was damaged.

Frederick St. S., 1000 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Lee Hwy. and N. Woodstock St. A vehicle was damaged.

Nash St. N., 1400 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Nelson St. S., 1300 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Quebec St. N., 2300 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Washington Blvd. and N. Pershing Dr. A vehicle was tampered with.

Wilson Blvd., 6000 block. Graffiti was reported.

18th St. S., 200 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

26th Rd. S. and Fort Scott Dr., 10:42 p.m. Feb. 12. Mirrors on three vehicles and windshields of two other vehicles were damaged.