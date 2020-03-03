Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 3:53 p.m. Feb. 25. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 6:57 p.m. Feb. 18. An assault was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6000 block, 2:34 a.m. Feb. 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Mount Vernon Ave., unit block, 6:15 p.m. Feb. 24. An assault was reported.

Pegram St. N., 1200 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Ripley St. N., 300 block, 6:44 p.m. Feb. 22. An assault was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 3:40 p.m. Feb. 20. An assault was reported.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 11:50 p.m. Feb. 22. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 10:43 p.m. Feb. 24. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 1:42 a.m. Feb. 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 7:56 p.m. Feb. 23. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 5:55 p.m. Feb. 24. An assault was reported.

AD

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 6:14 p.m. Feb. 24. Trespassing was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 8:25 p.m. Feb. 22. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 10:57 p.m. Feb. 24. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 5:53 a.m. Feb. 20. A theft was reported.

AD

Braddock Pl., 1300 block, 1:55 p.m. Feb. 25. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 12:25 a.m. Feb. 25. A theft was reported.

Clermont Ave., 100 block, 10:14 a.m. Feb. 21. An employee theft was reported.

Commerce St., 300 block, 11:43 a.m. Feb. 22. A theft was reported.

Dove St., unit block, 8:03 p.m. Feb. 24. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 6:05 a.m. Feb. 23. A theft was reported.

AD

Duke St., 4600 block, 3:18 p.m. Feb. 19. An employee theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5800 block, 10:09 p.m. Feb. 20. Trespassing was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2000 block, 7:48 p.m. Feb. 19. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 6:39 p.m. Feb. 22. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 8:39 p.m. Feb. 22. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 8:13 p.m. Feb. 25. A theft was reported.

AD

King St., 3500 block, 12:14 p.m. Feb. 18. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 1 p.m. Feb. 22. A theft was reported.

Merton Ct., 5700 block, 7:13 a.m. Feb. 21. A theft was reported.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 3:26 p.m. Feb. 24. A theft was reported.

AD

Moncure Dr., 100 block, 2:03 p.m. Feb. 19. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 7:56 p.m. Feb. 24. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 12:05 p.m. Feb. 24. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., unit block, 11:24 a.m. Feb. 20. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 9:54 a.m. Feb. 19. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 10:44 a.m. Feb. 25. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:33 p.m. Feb. 19. A theft was reported.

AD

Royal St. S., 500 block, 8:29 p.m. Feb. 22. A theft was reported.

AD

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 5:45 a.m. Feb. 25. A theft was reported.

Washington St. N., 100 block, 12:11 p.m. Feb. 20. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 7:16 a.m. Feb. 24. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 300 block, 12:55 p.m. Feb. 19. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Commerce St., 300 block, 8:40 a.m. Feb. 25. A vehicle was stolen.

Commerce St., 300 block, 10:33 a.m. Feb. 22. A vehicle was stolen.

Dewitt Ave., unit block, 1:06 p.m. Feb. 22. A vehicle was stolen.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 11:11 a.m. Feb. 18. A vehicle was stolen.

Merton Ct., 5700 block, 9:31 a.m. Feb. 20. A vehicle was stolen. An arrest was made.

Park Center Dr., 3000 block, 5:12 p.m. Feb. 19. A vehicle was stolen.

AD

Powhatan St., 1200 block, 4:38 a.m. Feb. 24. A vehicle was stolen.

AD

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 1:22 p.m. Feb. 20. Property was damaged.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 10:57 p.m. Feb. 24. Property was damaged.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 9:54 a.m. Feb. 19. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4600 block, 6:05 a.m. Feb. 23. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 5800 block, 10:09 p.m. Feb. 20. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 12:51 a.m. Feb. 21. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 2900 block, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 22. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 6:39 p.m. Feb. 22. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 8:39 p.m. Feb. 22. Property was damaged.

AD

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 12:01 p.m. Feb. 23. Property was damaged.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 12:17 p.m. Feb. 23. Property was damaged.

King St., 3300 block, 3:56 p.m. Feb. 21. Property was damaged.

AD

Howard St. N., 500 block, 6:45 p.m. Feb. 25. Property was damaged.

Madison St., 1300 block, 7:06 a.m. Feb. 24. Property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 12:17 p.m. Feb. 23. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Army Navy Dr., 400 block. An assault was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

AD

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block, 7:26 p.m. Feb. 19. A loss prevention officer attempted to stop four juveniles from leaving a business after they concealed merchandise. A male juvenile used pepperspray on the officer who gave chase. A lookout was broadcast and one of the juveniles was located at a Metro station. Petitions were sought for both juveniles and two others remain outstanding.

AD

Hayes St. S., 1700 block. An assault was reported.

Lee Hwy., 3700 block. An assault was reported.

Little Falls Rd., 5900 block. An assault was reported.

Randolph St. N., 800 block. Threats were reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2700 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 1:49 a.m. Feb. 21. A fight was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, 2:08 a.m. Feb. 21. An assault was reported.

Eighth St. S., 2800 block. An assault was reported.

19th St. N. and Fort Myer Dr. An assault was reported.

PEEPING TOM

Washington Blvd., 4000 block, 8:35 p.m. Feb. 19. A resident observed a male standing near a window.

ROBBERIES

Frederick St. S., 1000 block, 9:43 a.m. Feb. 20. Two juveniles brandished a firearm and entered a vehicle where they assaulted two people and attempted to steal property before fleeing. One person was treated at a hospital.

AD

Glebe Rd. S., 2400 block, 4:40 a.m. Feb. 22. A female assaulted a man and robbed him of a cellphone while a male companion threatened the man. The couple fled in a vehicle.

Lincoln and S. Lowell streets, 9:02 p.m. Feb. 22. During a fight, a male robbed another male of a skateboard.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams St. N., 2000 block, 2:29 a.m. Feb. 22. A man was found asleep inside a residence. A 24-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Carlin Springs Rd., 5700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block. A theft was reported.

Frederick St. S., 1000 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 21 to 3 a.m. Feb. 22. Cash was stolen from a residence and items were tampered with.

George Mason Dr. N., 1700 block. Trespassing was reported.

George Mason Dr. S., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd..N., 700 block, 3:33 p.m. Feb. 19. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 2:56 p.m. Feb. 19. Police responding to a shoplifting report determined that two juveniles took items from a business and fled on foot. One juvenile was located on a Metro platform and pushed, elbowed and kicked arresting officers. Petitions were also sought for the second juvenile.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Ives St. S., 2600 block. A theft was reported.

Jefferson St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Monroe St. S., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wakefield St. S., 3300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Wayne St. N., 900 block, 11:52 a.m. Feb. 19. A theft was reported.

Ninth St. N., 4000 block, 7;45 p.m. Feb. 19. Items were stolen from a convenience store.

Ninth St. N., 4000 block. A theft was reported.

27th Rd. N., 5100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, Feb. 23. A black 2003 Toyota Avalon was stolen.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block, Feb. 22. A silver 2007 Land Rover Range Rover was stolen.

Park Dr. S., 100 block, Feb. 25. A black 2015 Jeep Cherokee was stolen.

Washington Blvd. and N. Highland St., Feb. 23. A white 2018 Nissan Kick was stolen.

Washington Blvd. and N. Hudson St., Feb. 23. A red 2003 Toyota Rav4 was stolen.

28th Rd. S., 4600 block, Feb. 21. A blue 2017 Ford Fiesta was stolen.

VANDALISM

Manchester St. N., 600 block. Property was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 1600 block. Graffiti was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2900 block. Property was damaged.