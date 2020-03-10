Eisenhower Ave., 2000 block, midnight Feb. 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Fillmore Ave., 5100 block, 11:30 p.m. Feb. 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Floyd St. N., 100 block, 12:05 a.m. Feb. 26. An assault was reported.

Henry St. N., 800 block, 11:54 p.m. Feb. 29. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave. E., 4600 block, 1:11 a.m. March 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 1000 block, 1000 block, 8:31 a.m. Feb. 27. An assault was reported.

King St., 3300 block, 2:21 p.m. Feb. 28. An assault was reported.

King St., 4500 block, 11:38 a.m. Feb. 27. An assault was reported.

Lee St. N., 200 block, 1:39 a.m. March 1. An assault was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 3:47 a.m. Feb. 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 3:54 p.m. Feb. 26. An assault was reported.

Main Line Blvd., unit block, 3:20 a.m. Feb. 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mayflower Ct., 5900 block, 11:41 a.m. Feb. 29. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 9:07 a.m. March 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 9:24 a.m. Feb. 26. An assault was reported.

Raleigh Ave., 4300 block, 10:40 p.m. Feb. 28. An assault was reported.

Raleigh Ave., 4500 block, 7:44 p.m. Feb. 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 10:09 p.m. Feb. 26. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Richmond Hwy., 3500 block, 4:16 p.m. Feb. 28. An assault was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3700 block, 12:08 p.m. March 2. An assault was reported.

Ripley St. N., 100 block, 10:38 a.m. Feb. 28. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 8:05 a.m. Feb. 29. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26. An assault was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 8:54 p.m. Feb. 27. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., unit block, 9:36 p.m. Feb. 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 1:10 p.m. March 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Wythe St., 400 block, 6:41 p.m. March 2. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 10:44 p.m. March 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 12:03 p.m. Feb. 26. An assault was reported.

WEAPON

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 7:20 a.m. March 2. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERIES

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 10:16 p.m. Feb. 26. A robbery was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 2:45 p.m. Feb. 28. A robbery was reported.

Franklin St., unit block, 4:43 a.m. March 3. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alfred St. S., 700 block, 5:58 p.m. Feb. 29. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 8:34 p.m. Feb. 27. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4200 block, 7:34 a.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5300 block, 12:47 p.m. Feb. 26. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Dulany St., 400 block, 5:40 p.m. Feb. 25. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave. E., 2000 block, midnight Feb. 26. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Floyd St. N., 100 block, 6:23 a.m. March 2. A theft was reported.

Floyd St. N., 100 block, 7:05 a.m. March 2. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 4:36 p.m. Feb. 27. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 2:10 p.m. Feb. 28. A theft was reported.

Holland Lane, 600 block, 7:07 a.m. Feb. 28. A theft was reported.

Jefferson St., 400 block, 9:33 p.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported.

Kennedy St., unit block, 11:15 a.m. Feb. 29. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 4:42 a.m. March 3. A theft was reported.

King St., 700 block, 1:41 p.m. March 3. An employee theft was reported.

Montgomery St., unit block, 9:52 p.m. March 2. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3500 block, 1:07 p.m. Feb. 28. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 4:06 p.m. Feb. 28. A theft was reported.

Pegram St. N., 500 block, 1:57 a.m. March 2. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 100 block, 3 p.m. March 2. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 1:24 p.m. March 1. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 11:14 p.m. Feb. 28. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 3:30 p.m. March 2. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:58 p.m. March 2. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 6:12 p.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3400 block, 9:42 Feb. 29. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, noon Feb. 29. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 10 a.m. Feb. 26. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 700 block, 11:51 a.m. Feb. 27. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Duke St., 4200 block, 7:34 a.m. Feb. 26. A vehicle was stolen.

Eisenhower Ave., 2800 block, 11:03 a.m. Feb. 29. A vehicle was stolen.

King St., 4300 block, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 26. A vehicle was stolen.

Mayflower Ct., 5900 block, 11:38 a.m. March 1. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Brenman Park Dr., 4800 block, 7:32 a.m. March 2. Property was damaged.

Dorset Dr., 5500 block, 8:10 p.m. March 2. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 1800 block, 9:07 a.m. Feb. 28. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4600 block, 8:24 p.m. Feb. 28. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 5200 block, 7:29 p.m. Feb. 29. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 5700 block, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 27. Property was damaged.

Early St. S., unit block, 5:46 p.m. Feb. 27. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. W., 800 block, 3:04 a.m. Feb. 26. Property was damaged.

Holland Lane, 600 block, 7:07 a.m. Feb. 28. Property was damaged.

Montgomery St., unit block, 9:52 p.m. March 2. Property was damaged.

Washington St. N., 300 block, 10:37 p.m. Feb. 27. Property was damaged.

Wythe St., 600 block, 9 a.m. Feb. 26. Property was damaged.

Wythe St., 700 block, 11:51 a.m. Feb. 27. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Carlin Springs Rd. S., 200 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 1800 block. An assault was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3800 block. Harassment was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2400 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., unit block, 9:04 p.m. Feb. 26. A man took merchandise and left the store without paying but was confronted by an employee outside the business. The man threatened the employee and fled from the scene.

Irving St. N., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Rolfe St. N., 1300 block. Threats were reported.

Wakefield St. S., 600 block. An assault was reported.

Washington Blvd., 2100 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Fillmore St. An assault was reported.

15th St. N., 2000 block. Harassment was reported.

WEAPON

King St. S. area. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERIES

Glebe Rd. S., unit block, 9:04 p.m. Feb. 25. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying. Then he threatened an employee who confronted him before fleeing on foot.

Little Falls Rd., 5900 block. A male arrived and verbally threatened a man after a female assaulted a man and robbed him of a cellphone. The male and female fled in a vehicle. The man was not injured.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, 5:22 p.m. Feb. 29. Three juveniles were observed pulling on door handles of parked vehicles inside a garage. All three attempted to leave in a stolen vehicle but were apprehended by police after a brief foot pursuit. Petitions were sought for the juveniles.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block, 8:01 p.m. Feb. 27. A police officer observed a male leave a store without paying for merchandise and followed him outside. The male ran and was later located. A 28-year-old male of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2000 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2900 block. Property was stolen.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5000 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. Trespassing was reported.

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Crystal Dr., 2100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Dickerson St. S., 800 block, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26. Car keys were stolen from a residence and it was later discovered that a black 2018 Toyota RAV4 was also stolen.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

George Mason Dr. S., 900 block, 12:15 a.m. March 1. A man entered a hotel room over a dispute about noise and refused to leave until police was called.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 1600 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 4700 block. A theft was reported.

Moore St. N., 1700 block. A theft was reported.

Quincy St. N., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Shirlington Rd., 2400 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1800 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Woodstock St. S., 600 block, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 3. A residence was entered and property was tampered with.

15th and S. Fern streets. Identity theft was reported.

15th St. N., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Army Navy Dr. S., 800 block, 2:40 p.m. March 1. Police alerted to a license plate reader observed a male and female walking away from the vehicle. A 21-year-old District female and a 22-year-old District male were arrested and charged.

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block, Feb. 29. A blue 2005 Yamaha motorcycle was stolen.

Wayne St. S., 400 block, Feb. 26. A white 2006 Ford Econoline E250 was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block, March 1. A blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson was stolen.

28th St. S., 1400 block, March 3. A black 2019 Ford Explorer was stolen.

VANDALISM

Columbia Pike, 3600 block. Property was damaged.

Florida St. S., 700 block. Property was damaged.

Kenmore St. S., 2000 block. Property was damaged.

King St. S., 4600 block. Property was damaged.

Queens Lane and N. Rhodes St. Property was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 5500 block. Property was damaged.

31st St. S., 4500 block. Property was damaged.