King St., 1700 block, 4:57 a.m. March 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 1900 block, 7:10 p.m. March 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 4600 block, 5:48 p.m. March 6. An assault was reported.

La Verne Ave., 200 block, 7:15 p.m. March 3. An assault was reported.

Main Line Blvd., 2900 block, 7:24 p.m. March 5. An assault was reported.

Main Line Blvd., 2900 block, 10:39 p.m. March 5. An assault was reported.

Merton Ct., 5800 block, 4:43 a.m. March 6. An assault was reported.

Montgomery St., 1000 block, 9:59 a.m. March 4. An assault was reported.

Montgomery St., 1000 block, 12:55 p.m. March 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 1:19 p.m. March 4. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 4:57 p.m. March 3. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 8:46 a.m. March 5. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 4:25 a.m. March 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Swamp Fox Rd., 200 block, 9:43 p.m. March 6. An assault was reported.

Swann Ave., 600 block, 6:30 p.m. March 5. An assault was reported.

Trent Ct., 5500 block, 7:15 p.m. March 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 9 a.m. March 5. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 10:24 p.m. March 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 10:03 p.m. March 5. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 10:26 a.m. March 6. An assault was reported.

WEAPON

King St., unit block, 12:35 a.m. March 8. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alexandria Ave. W., 100 block, 6:50 a.m. March 4. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 4:13 p.m. March 4. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 9:35 p.m. March 5. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4000 block, 2:45 p.m. March 7. Trespassing was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 1:01 p.m. March 4. An employee theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 6:30 p.m. March 3. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5300 block, 1:33 p.m. March 8. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 4:33 p.m. March 9. A theft was reported.

Gordon St. S., unit block, 11:51 a.m. March 7. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 1:11 a.m. March 3. Trespassing was reported.

King St., 500 block, 1:04 p.m. March 8. A theft was reported.

King St., 700 block, 1:41 p.m. March 3. An employee theft was reported.

Landover St., 2900 block, 1:41 p.m. March 8. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 11:18 a.m. March 4. Trespassing was reported.

Pickett St. S., 300 block, 2:10 p.m. March 8. A theft was reported.

Reading Ave., 5500 block, 11:38 a.m. March 7. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 11:14 a.m. March 5. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 8:43 a.m. March 5. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 9:41 a.m. March 6. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 6:18 p.m. March 7. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 9:31 p.m. March 3. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 8:16 a.m. March 7. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 1:38 a.m. March 6. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 2:05 p.m. March 8. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 3:44 p.m. March 8. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Braddock Pl., 1200 block, 7:47 p.m. March 6. A vehicle was stolen.

Franklin St., 700 block, 2:18 p.m. March 9. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 7:22 p.m. March 5. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Alfred St. S., 100 block, 3:43 p.m. March 7. Property was damaged.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 4:13 p.m. March 4. Property was damaged.

Henry St. N., 300 block, 11:53 p.m. March 4. Property was damaged.

King St., 1700 block, 10 a.m. March 9. Property was damaged.

Luray Ave. W., unit block, 5:18 p.m. March 9. Property was damaged.

Mandeville Lane, 2400 block, 9:20 p.m. March 9. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 800 block, 11:20 a.m. March 5. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. Harassment was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block. An assault was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2400 block. An assault was reported.

Fort Myer Dr., 1900 block. An assault was reported.

Monroe St. S., 1900 block. An assault was reported.

Pershing Dr. N., 4300 block, 4:18 p.m. March 7. During a verbal dispute, a person was stabbed and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A 28-year-old Fairfax woman was arrested and charged.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. An assault was reported.

Yorktown Blvd., 5200 block. An assault was reported.

15th and S. Fern streets. An assault was reported.

GUNFIRE

Troy St. S., 2600 block, 2:24 p.m. March 7. Police responding to a report found shell casings.

WEAPON

George Mason Dr. and S. Edgewood St. Weapon violation was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block. Weapon violation was reported.

PEEPING TOM

Veitch St. S., 2700 block, 11:47 p.m. March 2. A man was observed outside a residence window.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2000 block. Trespassing was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4000 block. A theft was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block. Property was stolen.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block. Trespassing was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Highland St. N., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1800 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Second Rd. N., 4300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ninth Rd. S., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

Ninth St. S., 5000 block, noon Feb. 4 to 7:57 p.m. March 9. An attempt was made to enter a residence by force.

12th St. S., 400 block, 2:51 a.m. March 6. Cash and property were stolen from a business.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Arlington Blvd., 4500 block, March 4. A silver 2012 Subaru Outback was stolen.

Richmond Hwy., 1700 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Army Navy Dr., 5400 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Edgewood St. S., 1400 block. Property was damaged.

Fairfax Dr. and N. Barton St. Graffiti was reported.

Garfield St. N., 900 block. Property was damaged.

Hayes St. S., 1600 block. Property was damaged.

Piedmont St. N., 200 block. Property was damaged.

Richmond Hwy., 2600 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Southgate Rd. and Columbia Pike. Property was damaged.

Yorktown Blvd., 5200 block. Property was damaged.

Eighth Rd. N., 5400 block. A vehicle was damaged.