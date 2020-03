Duke St., 2700 block, 12:03 a.m. March 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 2700 block, 11:29 p.m. March 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4600 block, 9 a.m. March 13. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave. E., 4800 block, 8:30 p.m. March 14. An assault was reported.

Fayette St. N., 700 block, 9:21 p.m. March 14. An assault was reported.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 12:29 a.m. March 16. An assault was reported.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 5:54 a.m. March 15. An assault was reported.

King St., 900 block, 1:48 a.m. March 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., unit block, 2:40 p.m. March 14. An assault was reported.

King St., unit block, 11:57 p.m. March 10. An assault was reported.

Livermore Lane, 300 block, 12:10 a.m. March 14. An assault was reported.

Lomack Ct., 6000 block, 6 a.m. March 15. An assault was reported.

Madison St., unit block, 9:11 p.m. March 13. An assault was reported.

Montgomery St., 900 block, 8:33 a.m. March 14. An assault was reported.

Princess St., 1400 block, 3:38 p.m. March 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 4:16 p.m. March 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Ripley St. N., 300 block, 3:05 p.m. March 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Union St. N., unit block, 1:15 a.m. March 11. An assault was reported.

Wythe St., 1200 block, 8 p.m. March 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 6:18 p.m. March 10. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 3:36 p.m. March 14. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 5:55 p.m. March 14. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Breckinridge Pl. N., 200 block, 11:50 a.m. March 12. Trespassing was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1800 block, 1:47 p.m. March 12. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 6 p.m. March 13. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5300 block, 6:39 p.m. March 15. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 5:13 p.m. March 17. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4700 block, 1:36 p.m. March 12. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 2:36 p.m. March 10. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. W., 1000 block, 2:42 a.m. March 14. A theft was reported.

Henry St. N., unit block, 12:59 p.m. March 13. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 5:49 a.m. March 13. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Jamieson Ave., 5400 block, 9:29 a.m. March 15. A theft was reported.

Kenwood Ave., 1500 block, 11:20 a.m. March 15. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 7:07 p.m. March 16. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 9:47 p.m. March 10. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

King St., 1200 block, 7:33 a.m. March 16. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

King St., 4700 block, 3:20 p.m. March 12. Trespassing was reported.

Lee St. N., 200 block, 6:43 p.m. March 15. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Madison St., 1000 block, 9:50 a.m. March 11. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 1200 block, 7:35 p.m. March 17. Trespassing was reported.

Montgomery St., 500 block, 4:18 p.m. March 12. A theft was reported.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 10:30 a.m. March 10. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1000 block, 9:28 a.m. March 12. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2200 block, 3:08 a.m. March 12. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 9:35 p.m. March 15. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 3:42 p.m. March 11. A theft was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 4:36 p.m. March 11. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Nelson Ave. E., 600 block, 8:24 a.m. March 11. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 200 block, 1:33 p.m. March 16. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 300 block, 2:10 p.m. March 8. A theft was reported.

Quaker Lane N., 1500 block, 6:58 p.m. March 10. A theft was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 11:25 a.m. March 11. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 8:36 a.m. March 13. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 9:29 a.m. March 14. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 10:35 a.m. March 16. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 11:15 a.m. March 16. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 11:20 a.m. March 16. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 11:27 a.m. March 11. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 11:42 a.m. March 16. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 1:18 p.m. March 13. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:30 p.m. March 16. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:54 p.m. March 13. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:22 p.m. March 13. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 9:21 p.m. March 16. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3400 block, 9:31 p.m. March 13. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3600 block, 1:54 p.m. March 12. A theft was reported.

Royal St. N., 1400 block, 12:39 p.m. March 12. Trespassing was reported.

Royal St. N., 1400 block, 6:08 p.m. March 13. Trespassing was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 4:57 a.m. March 16. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 6:59 p.m. March 9. A theft was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 1:14 p.m. March 13. A theft was reported.

Uhler Terr., 100 block, 11:20 a.m. March 14. A theft was reported.

Union St. S., 100 block, 4:47 p.m. March 15. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 8:50 a.m. March 13. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Vernon St., 1000 block, 2:06 p.m. March 10. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 11:03 a.m. March 13. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 8:49 p.m. March 9. A theft was reported.

Wheeler Ave., 4100 block, 7:20 a.m. March 17. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Hancock Ave., 1300 block, 7:58 a.m. March 12. A vehicle was stolen.

Henry St. N., unit block, 12:59 p.m. March 13. A vehicle was stolen.

Kenwood Ave., 1500 block, 11:20 a.m. March 15. A vehicle was stolen.

King St., 3600 block, 2:11 p.m. March 17. A vehicle was stolen.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 8:05 p.m. March 14. A vehicle was stolen.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 4:01 p.m. March 17. A vehicle was stolen.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 4:07 p.m. March 12. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 4:09 p.m. March 12. Property was damaged.

Beauregard St. N., 300 block, 8:38 a.m. March 11. Property was damaged.

Columbus St. S., 500 block, 8:59 p.m. March 17. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 2700 block, 10:30 a.m. March 16. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 5:13 p.m. March 17. Property was damaged.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 10:01 a.m. March 11. Property was damaged.

Madison St., 200 block, 3:35 p.m. March 10. Property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1500 block, 12:22 p.m. March 13. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Pendleton St., 300 block, 10:56 a.m. March 10. Property was damaged.

Princess St., 1400 block, 3:38 p.m. March 16. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Reed Ave. E., unit block, 8:48 a.m. March 13. Property was damaged.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 4:46 a.m. March 14. Property was damaged.

Taney Ave., 4700 block, 10:04 p.m. March 11. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 3:52 a.m. March 11. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Ball St. S., 3500 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. Harassment was reported.

Eads St. S., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Eads St. S., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block. An assault was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

Monroe St. S., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Piedmont St. N., 200 block, 11:44 p.m. March 12. During a fight between two people, an individual was struck several times and taken to a hospital. The individual was treated for serious injuries.

Quinn St. N., 1800 block. Harassment was reported.

Troy St. N., 1700 block. An assault was reported.

Second Rd. N., 4200 block. An assault was reported.

11th St. N., 2300 block. An assault was reported.

BRANDISHING

23rd St. and Richmond Hwy., 11:41 p.m. March 13. A man brandished a firearm at a male and fled from the area.

ROBBERY

Wilson Blvd., 1800 block, 11:41 p.m. March 17. A man attempted to take merchandise from a business and assaulted an employee and fled from the scene. Police located the male in the area. A 20-year-old male was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abingdon St. N., 1600 block, 1:10 a.m. March 15. A man entered a residence and was escorted outside by the resident. The man attempted to enter the residence again by kicking the exterior. A 27-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Abingdon St. S., 2800 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. Trespassing was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Crystal Plaza Arcade, 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 6900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fern St. S., 1400 block, 9 p.m. March 14 to 3 a.m. March 15. Cash was stolen from a business entered by force.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Merchandise was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Lee Hwy., 6800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Scott St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 4600 block. Trespassing was reported.

Wilson Blvd. and N. George Mason Dr. Identity theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

15th St. N., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

15th St. N., 2100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

23rd St. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

23rd St. S., 500 block. Property was stolen.

30th Rd. S., 4600 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, March 17. A black 2019 Dodge Charger was stolen.

Oakland St. S., 2400 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Spout Run Pkwy., 3000 block, March 14. A blue 2016 Yamaha motorcycle was stolen.

Taft St. N., 1400 block, March 17. A gray 2017 Ford Focus was stolen.

VANDALISM

Carlin Springs Rd. and N. Kensington St. Graffiti was reported.

Kensington St. S., 400 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Old Dominion Dr., 4300 block. Property was damaged.

Piedmont St. N., 200 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Rhodes St., 12:45 a.m. March 14. Police responding to a report of vehicle tampering determined that 17 vehicles were damaged and windshield wipers were broken or removed, and a side mirror was damaged. A 33-year-old District man was arrested and charged.