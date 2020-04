Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 8:01 p.m. March 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Fillmore Ave., 5000 block, 7:08 a.m. March 22. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Gary Ave., 5600 block, 10:57 a.m. March 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 1900 block, 11:55 p.m. March 20. An assault was reported.

Montgomery St., 800 block, 12:49 p.m. March 19. An assault was reported.

Morgan St. N., 5500 block, 9:59 p.m. March 20. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 7:19 p.m. March 20. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 6:32 a.m. March 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 12:06 a.m. March 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 1:26 p.m. March 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Washington St. S., 800 block, 8:42 p.m. March 17. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 10:42 p.m. March 20. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Wythe St., 1200 block, 9:19 p.m. March 22. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 12:06 a.m. March 18. Indecent exposure was reported. An arrest was made.

WEAPON

Wilkes St., 1000 block, 3:39 a.m. March 22. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERY

Duke St., unit block, 9:25 a.m. March 20. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carpenter Rd., 1800 block, 4:53 p.m. March 23. A theft was reported.

Cloudes Mill Dr., 300 block, 5:40 p.m. March 20. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 3:21 p.m. March 20. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4200 block, 11 a.m. March 19. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4200 block, 5:43 p.m. March 18. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4300 block, 7:04 p.m. March 23. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 2:19 p.m. March 22. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 12:51 p.m. March 21. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Fillmore Ave., 5100 block, 11:31 a.m. March 21. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 7:27 p.m. March 18. An employee theft was reported.

Greenmount Dr. N., 1400 block, 11:09 a.m. March 21. A theft was reported.

Kenwood Ave., 2700 block, 4:55 p.m. March 21. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 3:22 a.m. March 21. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 1:24 p.m. March 21. A theft was reported.

Longstreet Lane, 4600 block, 8:02 p.m. March 18. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 1200 block, 7:35 p.m. March 17. Trespassing was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 5:42 p.m. March 22. A theft was reported.

Raleigh Ave., 4400 block, 1:37 p.m. March 18. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 9:33 p.m. March 19. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 2:21 p.m. March 21. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 6:38 p.m. March 23. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Russell Rd., 200 block, 7:30 a.m. March 23. A theft was reported.

Stabler Lane, 400 block, 4:40 a.m. March 18. A theft was reported.

Trent Ct., 5500 block, 10:48 a.m. March 17. Trespassing was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 4:02 p.m. March 21. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 7:28 p.m. March 23. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 600 block, 7:57 a.m. March 18. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 12:41 p.m. March 23. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Kentucky Ave., 500 block, 9:01 a.m. March 18. A vehicle was stolen.

King St., 4400 block, 10:28 a.m. March 19. A vehicle was stolen.

Richenbacher Ave., 5300 block, 8:07 a.m. March 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 6:01 p.m. March 19. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 12:43 p.m. March 23. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Duke St., 4500 block, 6:05 p.m. March 21. Property was damaged.

Palmer Pl., 1000 block, 7:50 a.m. March 21. Property was damaged.

Wolfe St., 900 block, 12:53 a.m. March 21. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 3:10 p.m. March 20. Property was damaged.

Trent Ct., 5500 block, 10:48 a.m. March 17. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/police.

ASSAULTS

Barton St. S., 2600 block. Threats were reported.

Crystal Dr., 1700 block, 3 p.m. March 7. A female was touched inappropriately during a massage. Warrants were obtained for a 60-year-old District man.

Fern St. S., 1500 block. Threats were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block, 4:56 p.m. March 18. Two juveniles along with four other juveniles robbed a taxi driver of cash and a cellphone. Six juveniles were taken into custody and two of them were charged.

Little Falls Dr., 4800 block. An assault was reported.

Veitch St. S., 2700 block. An assault was reported.

12th and S. Hayes streets. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Henderson Rd. and N. Thomas St., 3:57 a.m. March 18. Two men assaulted a male pedestrian and robbed him of a cellphone. The male sustained minor injuries.

Wilson Blvd., 1800 block, 11:41 p.m. March 17. A male took merchandise from a business and assaulted an employee when he was confronted. A 20-year-old male was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. Trespassing was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1500 block. Trespassing was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd. and N. George Mason Dr. Identity theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Trespassing was reported.

15th St. N., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, March 17. A black 2019 Dodge Charger was stolen.

Army Navy Dr., 1100 block, March 21. A silver 2015 Hyundai Elantra was stolen.

Taft St. N., 1400 block, March 17. A gray 2017 Ford Focus was stolen.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Ninth St. N., 3100 block, March 22. A beige Infiniti G20 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Lee Hwy. and N. Lincoln St. Graffiti was reported.

Lynn St. N., 1800 block. Property was damaged.

Old Dominion Dr. and N. Irving St. Graffiti was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 1400 block. Property was damaged.

Stuart St. N., 2600 block. Property was damaged.

31st St. S., 4200 block. Property was damaged.