Beauregard St. N., unit block, 4:09 p.m. March 28. An assault was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 3:09 a.m. March 31. An assault was reported.

Enderby Dr., 800 block, 4 a.m. March 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 4:23 a.m. March 29. An assault was reported.

AD

Iverson St. N., unit block, 6:29 a.m. March 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., unit block, 8:34 a.m. March 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Notabene Dr., 600 block, 8:43 a.m. March 29. An assault was reported.

Pickett St. S., 100 block, 12:04 p.m. March 26. An assault was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 11:42 a.m. March 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reading Ave., 5700 block, 10:01 p.m. March 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 7:53 a.m. March 28. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 12:01 p.m. March 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 12:14 p.m. March 30. Indecent exposure was reported.

WEAPONS

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 7:03 p.m. March 30. Weapon violation was reported.

Chapel Hill Dr., 1600 block, 12:32 a.m. March 24. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERY

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 12:53 a.m. March 26. A robbery was reported.

AD

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bashford Lane, 500 block, 4:18 p.m. March 31. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 7:25 p.m. March 29. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 7:46 p.m. March 24. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Columbus St. N., 600 block, 1:51 p.m. March 25. A theft was reported.

AD

Columbus St. S., 2900 block, 11:52 a.m. March 29. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1000 block, 9:26 a.m. March 26. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3800 block, 6:59 p.m. March 30. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5800 block, 10:41 a.m. March 26. A theft was reported.

Fontaine St., 600 block, 12:22 p.m. March 24. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 11:08 a.m. March 27. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 8:58 p.m. March 27. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Holland Lane, 400 block, 3:37 p.m. March 24. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 2:11 a.m. March 26. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 8:49 a.m. March 25. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 5:01 p.m. March 24. A theft was reported.

King St., 1400 block, 6:45 a.m. March 24. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 10:27 p.m. March 28. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Pendleton St., 500 block, 11:57 p.m. March 27. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 500 block, 11:05 a.m. March 31. A theft was reported.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 6:25 p.m. March 27. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2900 block, 7:37 p.m. March 28. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 1:41 p.m. March 24. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

AD

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 2 p.m. March 29. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 2:46 p.m. March 26. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 2:47 p.m. March 27. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 3:56 p.m. March 27. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:56 p.m. March 25. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5:32 p.m. March 30. Trespassing was reported.

Roanoke Ave., 5400 block, 12:21 p.m. March 26. A theft was reported.

Royal St. N., 800 block, 5:24 p.m. March 31. A theft was reported.

Waple Lane, 4900 block, 9:11 a.m. March 25. A theft was reported.

AD

Yale Dr., 100 block, 5:33 p.m. March 27. Trespassing was reported.

First St., 1200 block, 7:38 a.m. March 26. A theft was reported.

AD

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Armistead St. N., unit block, 10:03 a.m. March 31. A vehicle was stolen.

Davis Ave., 2400 block, 12:31 p.m. March 24. A vehicle was stolen.

Jordan St. N., 500 block, 1:04 p.m. March 28. A vehicle was stolen.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 1:48 p.m. March 25. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. S., 300 block, 10:16 p.m. March 27. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Belle Pre Way, unit block, 6:58 p.m. March 25. Property was damaged.

Bruce St., unit block, 7 a.m. March 27. Property was damaged.

Columbus St. N., 600 block, 1:51 p.m. March 25. Property was damaged.

AD

Duke St., 5800 block, 11:14 p.m. March 27. Property was damaged.

Landover St., 3200 block, 9:19 p.m. March 30. Property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3700 block, 10:28 a.m. March 30. Property was damaged.

Oronoco St., 900 block, 11:28 p.m. March 27. Property was damaged.

AD

Patrick St. N., 300 block, 11:12 a.m. March 24. Property was damaged.

Patrick St. N., 400 block, 8:14 a.m. March 29. Property was damaged.

Prince St., 1700 block, 2:56 p.m. March 25. Property was damaged.

Queen St., 1300 block, 12:01 p.m. March 25 Property was damaged.

Richmond Hwy., 2200 block, 4:41 a.m. March 28. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Arlington

For Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

AD

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/.

ASSAULTS

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block. An assault was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Threats were reported.

Meade St. S., 2800 block. An assault was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 1400 block, 9:31 a.m. March 24. Responding to a trespassing report, a man assaulted an officer while being placed into custody. A 34-year-old California man was arrested and charged.

AD

Stafford St. N., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

14th St. N., 2000 block. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Joyce St. S., 1400 block, 2:04 p.m. March 30. Responding to report of indecent exposure, police found a man partially dressed in the hallway of an apartment building. A 40-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERY

Lee Hwy., 4500 block, 11:15 p.m. March 29. A male brandished a firearm at an employee while a second male removed cash from a cash register. Both males fled in a vehicle driven by a third male.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Buchanan St. S., 900 block. Trespassing was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Lee Hwy., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

AD

Lee Hwy., 3700 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Lincoln St. N., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quincy St. S., 2800 block. Trespassing was reported.

Taft St. N., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Thomas St. N., 300 block. A theft was reported.

Eighth Rd. N., 5700 block, 3:36 a.m. March 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle. A 24-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

10th and N. Nelson streets. A theft was reported.

21st St. S., 700 block, 3:50 a.m. March 28. A man entered a residence and fled when a resident screamed.

23rd St. S., 300 block. Shoplifting was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Columbia Pike, 2400 block, March 28. A black 2012 BMW 640i was stolen.

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block, March 25. A silver 2017 Acura ILX was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, March 30. A gray 2018 Chevrolet Cruze was stolen.

Queen St. S., 2300 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Second Rd. S., 4200 block, March 27. A beige 2015 Ford Focus was stolen.

12th St. N., 5200 block, March 2. A gray 2012 Nissan Murano was stolen.

VANDALISM

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600 block. Property was damaged.