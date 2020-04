Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 6:38 a.m. April 4. An assault was reported.

Dale St., 100 block, 10:52 p.m. April 5. An assault was reported.

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 7:37 a.m. April 4. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 1:09 a.m. April 3. An assault was reported.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 10:35 a.m. April 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5200 block, 11:19 p.m. April 4. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5700 block, 10:12 p.m. April 2. An assault was reported.

Edison St., 3600 block, 11:10 a.m. April 6. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 12:26 a.m. April 6. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 7:43 p.m. April 5. An assault was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 5100 block, 8:55 p.m. April 2. An assault was reported.

Henry St. N., 900 block, 10:30 p.m. April 1. An assault was reported.

Imboden St. N., 600 block, 12:31 p.m. April 3. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 1:47 a.m. April 5. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 4:03 p.m. April 4. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 11:15 p.m. April 1. An assault was reported.

King St., 1700 block, 2:37 p.m. April 4. An assault was reported.

Landover St., 2900 block, 7:37 a.m. April 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Park Center Dr., 2700 block, 4:26 a.m. April 4. An assault was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 12:52 p.m. April 4. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Queen St., 1000 block, 2:57 p.m. April 1. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 1:15 p.m. April 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 9 p.m. April 2. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 6:52 p.m. March 31. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Tancil Ct., 300 block, 9:33 p.m. April 1. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPING

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 7:37 a.m. April 4. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Commonwealth Ave., 1500 block, 5:17 p.m. April 6. Indecent exposure was reported.

ROBBERY

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 8:08 p.m. April 3. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 1:39 p.m. April 2. A theft was reported.

Carpenter Rd., 1800 block, 1:15 p.m. April 6. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Colonial Ave., 1100 block, 11:02 a.m. April 3. A theft was reported.

Dearing St. N., 2300 block, 10:45 a.m. April 2. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1600 block, 4:42 p.m. April 5. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Fayette St. N., 100 block, 2:34 p.m. April 4. A theft was reported.

Fort Williams Pkwy., 100 block, 12:12 p.m. April 6. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 800 block, 4:43 p.m. April 3. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Holland Lane, 400 block, 3:19 p.m. April 1. A theft was reported.

Keller Ave., 3800 block, 3:53 p.m. April 1. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Mill Rd., 2100 block, 12:50 p.m. April 1. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 7:32 p.m. April 5. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4000 block, 9:11 p.m. April 2. A theft was reported.

Pitt St. S., 800 block, 6:30 a.m. April 3. A theft was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 6:52 p.m. March 31. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 9:53 a.m. April 4. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 300 block, 8:30 a.m. April 2. Trespassing was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 9:20 a.m. April 2. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Crestwood Dr., 1700 block, 11:47 a.m. April 5. A vehicle was stolen.

Elbert Ave., 3900 block, 3:41 p.m. April 5. A vehicle was stolen.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 6:35 p.m. April 5. A vehicle was stolen.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 4:52 a.m. April 3. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Bernard St., 900 block, 8:07 a.m. April 6. Property was damaged.

Dale St., 100 block, 10:52 p.m. April 5. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 3000 block, 12:09 p.m. April 4. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4500 block, 2:24 a.m. April 4. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4600 block, 5:53 p.m. April 4. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 5200 block, 9:09 p.m. April 4. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 7:29 p.m. April 4. Property was damaged.

King St., 1400 block, 6:23 a.m. April 3. Property was damaged.

Madison St., 1000 block, 6:54 p.m. April 4. Property was damaged.

Taney Ave., 4700 block, 2:37 p.m. April 4. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/.

ASSAULTS

Columbus St. S., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Crystal Dr., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., unit block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

18th St. S. and Crystal Dr. An assault was reported.

24th and N. Glebe roads, 7:30 p.m. April 1. A man touched a female pedestrian inappropriately and fled when she yelled.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Wilson Blvd. and N. Oakland St., 2:30 p.m. April 6. A man exposed himself to a female seated at an outdoor cafe. A 36-year-old District male was arrested and charged.

ROBBERY

Columbia Pike, 4900 block, 8:05 p.m. April 4. During a prearranged sale of a cellphone, a male threatened a man and took a cellphone and cash out of his hand. The male fled in a vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 4700 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block, 10:10 to 9:39 a.m. March 30. A male and female stole property from a business. On March 31, the two were observed reentering the business. Nothing was reported missing.

Eads St. S., 1600 block. A theft was reported.

Fillmore St. N., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Greenbrier St. S., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Stafford St. S., 3400 block, midnight to 9 a.m. April 5. A residence was entered and property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Blvd., 2700 block. A theft was reported.

Washington Blvd., 3000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 5100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

12th St. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

12th St. S., 500 block. Property was stolen.

VANDALISM

Jefferson St. N., 1000 block. Property was damaged.

36th St. N., 5200 block. Property was damaged.