Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 3:52 a.m. April 11. An assault was reported.

Enderby Dr., 800 block, 5:25 a.m. April 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 12:50 a.m. April 12. An assault was reported.

Henry St. N., 800 block, 8:12 p.m. April 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 2:30 a.m. April 8. An assault was reported.

Jamieson Ave., 2100 block, 5:29 p.m. April 9. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 4:23 a.m. April 13. An assault was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 5:11 p.m. April 8. An assault was reported.

Manor Rd., 800 block, 2:55 a.m. April 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mayflower Ct., 5900 block, 8:04 p.m. April 6. An assault was reported.

Oronoco St., 300 block, 5:32 a.m. April 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Port St., 700 block, 9:10 p.m. April 10. An assault was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 6:13 a.m. April 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Ripley St. N., 600 block, 1:47 a.m. April 7. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 6 p.m. April 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 2:30 p.m. April 10. An assault was reported.

Shillings St., 600 block, 9:51 p.m. April 11. An assault was reported.

Valley Dr., 3600 block, 11:13 p.m. April 10. An assault was reported.

WEAPONS

Madison St., 1000 block, 1:03 a.m. April 12. Weapon violation was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 6:13 a.m. April 8. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 4:07 p.m. April 9. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 11:47 p.m. April 8. A theft was reported.

Braddock Pl., unit block, 10:20 a.m. April 11. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 9:47 a.m. April 10. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, noon April 10. A theft was reported.

Cameron St., unit block, 3:34 p.m. April 7. A theft was reported.

Canterbury Sq., unit block, 12:36 p.m. April 6. A theft was reported.

Clifford Ave., 400 block, 11 a.m. April 9. A theft was reported.

Donovan Dr., 5100 block, 9 a.m. April 8. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1600 block, 2:37 p.m. April 7. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 10 a.m. April 13. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5900 block, 8:38 a.m. April 6. A theft was reported.

Dulany St., 300 block, 9 a.m. April 6. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 2:56 p.m. April 10. A theft was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 2:56 p.m. April 13. A theft was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 5000 block, 9:40 a.m. April 7. A theft was reported.

High St., 400 block, 7:27 a.m. April 7. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 6:13 a.m. April 8. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 2:34 p.m. April 11. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 9:20 a.m. April 6. A theft was reported.

Martin Lane, 100 block, noon April 6. A theft was reported.

Michigan Ct., 1200 block, 2:13 p.m. April 10. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Moss Pl., 4000 block, 9 a.m. April 8. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1600 block, 5:23 a.m. April 11. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3500 block, 8:54 a.m. April 11. A theft was reported.

Oronoco St., 400 block, 7:35 p.m. April 7. A theft was reported.

Princess St., 1500 block, 4:10 a.m. April 7. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 12:42 p.m. April 7. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3700 block, 3:50 p.m. April 11. A theft was reported.

Ridge Road Dr., 2400 block, 3 a.m. April 9. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 9:25 a.m. April 6. A theft was reported.

Saint Stephens Rd., 900 block, 12:50 p.m. April 6. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 9 p.m. April 7. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Sycamore St., 2900 block, 4:47 p.m. April 10. A theft was reported.

Valley Dr., 2600 block, 4:39 p.m. April 10. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 12:32 p.m. April 10. A theft was reported.

Viewpoint Rd., 2900 block, 3:33 p.m. April 7. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Circle Hill Rd., 3100 block, 8:58 a.m. April 10. A vehicle was stolen.

Monroe Ave. E., 200 block, 8:48 a.m. April 11. A vehicle was stolen.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 1:08 p.m. April 7. A vehicle was stolen.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3500 block, 8:54 a.m. April 11. A vehicle was stolen.

Reinekers Lane, 100 block, 10:59 a.m. April 7. A vehicle was stolen.

Tower Ct., 6000 block, 10:39 a.m. April 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Virginia Ave., 200 block, 10:02 a.m. April 10. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Braddock Pl., unit block, 10:20 a.m. April 11. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 5800 block, 9:19 a.m. April 7. Property was damaged.

King St., 1400 block, 3:19 p.m. April 7. Property was damaged.

Madison St., 1000 block, 1:03 a.m. April 12. Property was damaged.

Madison St., 1200 block, 12:05 p.m. April 6. Property was damaged.

Richmond Hwy., 3500 block, 2:45 p.m. April 11. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/.

ASSAULTS

Clarendon Blvd., 1500 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 1000 block. An assault was reported.

20th Rd. N., 2500 block. Harassment was reported.

MISSILE INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

13th St. S., 3800 block, 2:31 p.m. April 13. A bullet was found in the crawl space of a residence.

BRANDISHING

Wilson Blvd., 3500 block, 12:38 p.m. April 10. After a dispute inside a business, a man left and retrieved a firearm from his vehicle. He then threatened and brandished the gun at an employee who attempted to photograph his license plate.

26th St. S., 1700 block, 2:48 p.m. April 11. A man was kicking an apartment door and observed displaying a firearm. A 40-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

15th St. N., 2000 block, 11:19 a.m. April 13. A man was observed exposing himself. A 34-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia Pike, 4900 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5000 block. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 1800 block, 4 p.m. April 8. Property was stolen from a residence.

Crystal Dr., 2000 block. Property was stolen.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 2500 block, 4:03 a.m. April 11. A business was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Oakland St. N., 100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Pershing Dr., 100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Troy St. N., 1700 block. A theft was reported.

Vacation Lane, 4100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Washington Blvd., 3000 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

12th St. S., 700 block. A theft was reported.

14th St. N., 2000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

15th St. N., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

28th St. S., 1500 block, 5:05 a.m. April 12. Police responding to a report of tampering with vehicles found individuals inside a vehicle who then struck a police vehicle while attempting to flee. Three male juveniles were detained. It was determined that three vehicles were stolen, another vehicle was damaged, and property was stolen from other vehicles. Petitions were obtained for the three juveniles.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Bedford St. N., unit block, April 9. A blue 2017 Ford Escape was stolen.

VANDALISM

Scott St. N., 1200 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Ninth Rd. N., 3100 block. A vehicle was damaged.