Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 6 p.m. April 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., unit block, 3:05 p.m. April 19. An assault was reported.

Fairfax St. N., 500 block, 1:45 p.m. April 20. An assault was reported.

Greenmount Dr. N., 1400 block, 10:24 p.m. April 16. An assault was reported.

Henry St. N., 900 block, 6:27 p.m. April 16. An assault was reported.

Knole Ct., 5300 block, 11:52 p.m. April 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 6:18 p.m. April 20. An assault was reported.

Prince St., 1400 block, 4:45 p.m. April 14. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 1:20 p.m. April 16. An assault was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 800 block, 9:08 p.m. April 19. An assault was reported.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 1:10 p.m. April 15. An assault was reported.

Union St. S., unit block, 6:46 p.m. April 18. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 6:33 p.m. April 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Wythe St., 1200 block, 1:15 p.m. April 17. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 9:51 a.m. April 19. An assault was reported.

WEAPON

Lake Cook Dr., 100 block, 4:16 a.m. April 15. Weapon violation was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 3:17 p.m. April 18. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 9:28 p.m. April 15. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 9:37 p.m. April 15. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 10:30 a.m. April 13. A theft was reported.

Brenman Park Dr., 4900 block, 3:01 p.m. April 16. A theft was reported.

Courtland Cir., 3800 block, 11 p.m. April 13. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 12:51 p.m. April 18. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 2 p.m. April 16. An employee theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Holland Lane, 400 block, 3:25 p.m. April 18. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 7:25 p.m. April 14. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Mill Rd., 2200 block, 2:15 p.m. April 17. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 12:27 p.m. April 17. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 4:54 p.m. April 19. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 12:01 p.m. April 13. A theft was reported.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3900 block, 1:01 p.m. April 15. A theft was reported.

Oronoco St., 1500 block, 6:48 p.m. April 15. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 12:49 p.m. April 17. A theft was reported.

Sanger Ave., 5600 block, 7:37 a.m. April 17. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 9 a.m. April 16. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 1:13 p.m. April 15. A theft was reported.

Union St. S., unit block, 6:46 p.m. April 18. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 400 block, 11:26 a.m. April 17. A theft was reported.

Washington St. N., 800 block, 1:10 p.m. April 20. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Washington St. S., 500 block, 7:28 a.m. April 13. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bashford Lane, 500 block, 3:48 p.m. April 16. A vehicle was stolen.

Circle Hill Rd., 3100 block, 8:27 a.m. April 17. A vehicle was stolen.

Edsall Rd., 5800 block, 2:19 p.m. April 13. A vehicle was stolen.

Interstate 395 North, 10:28 a.m. April 16. A vehicle was stolen.

Jordan St. N., 500 block, 9:12 a.m. April 16. A vehicle was stolen.

Seay St., 2900 block, 5:25 p.m. April 18. A vehicle was stolen.

Washington St. S., 500 block, 7:28 a.m. April 13. A vehicle was stolen.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 6:01 p.m. April 18. A vehicle was stolen.

28th St. S., 3300 block, 12:20 p.m. April 18. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 6:13 p.m. April 17. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Colfax Ave., 5400 block, 6:46 p.m. April 16. Property was damaged.

Colonial Ave., 1100 block, 4:06 p.m. April 16. Property was damaged.

Diagonal Rd., 1800 block, 12:13 a.m. April 17. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 1700 block, 5:28 p.m. April 15. Property was damaged.

Manor Rd., 900 block, 10:20 p.m. April 18. Property was damaged.

Monroe Ave. E., 600 block, 11:28 p.m. April 14. Property was damaged.

Patrick St. N., 900 block, 1:38 a.m. April 16. Property was damaged.

Quaker Lane S., 100 block, 6:10 p.m. April 15. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/.

ASSAULTS

Clarendon Blvd., 1500 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3900 block. Harassment was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4400 block. An assault was reported.

Shirlington Rd., 2200 block, 12:22 a.m. April 15. Police responding to a report of a stabbing determined that a man was stabbed after a verbal dispute. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

15th St. N., 2100 block. An assault was reported.

20th Rd. N., 2500 block. Harassment was reported.

BRANDISHING

31st St. S., 4400 block, 11:41 a.m. April 19. During a dispute over a parking space, a man assaulted a male and then went inside a residential building. The man immediately returned and brandished a firearm at the male. A 30-year-old Fort Washington man was arrested and charged. The male was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Crystal Dr., 1700 block. A theft was reported.

Fair St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., unit block. A theft was reported.

Kemper Rd., 3700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 3100 block, 12:38 p.m. April 13. After a fight, a man assaulted and took a cellphone from a male. A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged.

Lee Hwy., 3700 block. A theft was reported.

Little Falls Rd., 5900 block. Trespassing was reported.

Oak St. N., 1600 block, 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 15. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Quincy St. S., 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Stafford St. N., 1000 block, 3:15 to 3:50 p.m. April 16. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block, 2:10 a.m. April 20. Responding to a burglar alarm, police determined that a group of males entered the business and fled before officers arrived.

Troy St. N., 1300 block, 1:15 to 7 p.m. April 18. Property was stolen from a residence.

Washington Blvd., 3000 block. Trespassing was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

First St. N., 5900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

19th St. N., 1100 block. Trespassing was reported.

23rd St. S., 300 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

20th Rd. N., 4700 block, April 17. A white BMW 1000RR motorcycle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600 block. Two vehicles were damaged.

Lee Hwy., 1400 block. Property was damaged.

Stafford St. S., 3100 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Yorktown Blvd., 5200 block. Property was damaged.