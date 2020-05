Drake Ct., 5700 block, 6:54 p.m. April 22. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 2700 block, 10:57 p.m. April 20. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 4900 block, 4:09 p.m. April 23. An assault was reported.

French St. N., unit block, 6:58 p.m. April 21. An assault was reported.

Holland Lane, 600 block, 6:32 a.m. April 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Lynhaven Dr., 100 block, 7:27 p.m. April 24. An assault was reported.

Milan Dr., 3800 block, 5:39 p.m. April 24. An assault was reported.

Mill Rd., 2000 block, 6:26 a.m. April 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Monroe Ave. E., 600 block, 2:19 a.m. April 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Notabene Dr., 600 block, 12:15 p.m. April 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 9:50 p.m. April 25. An assault was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 6:13 p.m. April 27. An assault was reported.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 4:52 p.m. April 20. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 400 block, 3:56 p.m. April 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

West St. N., 300 block, 2:15 a.m. April 21. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 10:30 p.m. April 21. An assault was reported.

Wyndham Cir., 3300 block, 1:02 a.m. April 24. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 11:23 a.m. April 22. An assault was reported.

ROBBERY

Montgomery St., 1000 block, 1:51 a.m. April 22. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 12:55 p.m. April 22. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Braddock Rd. W., 3500 block, 7:23 p.m. April 23. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4600 block, 1:43 p.m. April 24. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5100 block, 11:16 p.m. April 25. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 3:48 a.m. April 22. A theft was reported.

Gunston Rd., 3200 block, 3:39 p.m. April 20. A theft was reported.

Gunston Rd., 3200 block, 3:58 p.m. April 20. A theft was reported.

John Carlyle St., 500 block, 11:45 a.m. April 25. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 7:07 a.m. April 25. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 11:53 a.m. April 25. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 500 block, 8:31 a.m. April 22. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 8:52 p.m. April 24. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 3:31 p.m. April 25. A theft was reported.

Landover St., 3200 block, 4:54 p.m. April 27. A theft was reported.

Maskell St., 600 block, 3:31 p.m. April 25. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 1:45 p.m. April 23. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 4:06 p.m. April 24. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 7:35 p.m. April 23. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2300 block, 12:08 p.m. April 22. A theft was reported.

Oronoco St., 600 block, 2 p.m. April 21. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 10:01 a.m. April 25. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 4:45 p.m. April 24. A theft was reported.

Payne St. S., 100 block, 4:06 p.m. April 26. A theft was reported.

Payne St. S., 100 block, 4:41 p.m. April 26. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 100 block, 8:04 p.m. April 22. A theft was reported.

Potomac Ave., 600 block, 6:54 p.m. April 27. A theft was reported.

Quaker Lane S., unit block, 12:32 p.m. April 21. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, noon April 21. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 7:50 p.m. April 21. A theft was reported.

Rolfe Pl., 900 block, 9:15 a.m. April 23. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. S., 600 block, 3:35 p.m. April 22. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 1:27 p.m. April 24. A theft was reported.

Swann Ave., 600 block, 8:20 p.m. April 26. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 9:30 p.m. April 26. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 12:29 p.m. April 25. A theft was reported.

Washington St. N., 800 block, 1:10 p.m. April 20. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 4:42 p.m. April 27. A theft was reported.

Windsor Ave. E., 300 block, 12:49 p.m. April 24. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 1100 block, noon April 25. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Anderson St., unit block, noon April 25. A vehicle was stolen.

Duke St., unit block, 11:26 a.m. April 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Howard St. N., 200 block, 6:24 p.m. April 26. A vehicle was stolen.

Pitt St. N., 1100 block, 3:26 p.m. April 26. A vehicle was stolen.

Portner Rd., 1100 block, 12:58 p.m. April 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Terrace Ct., 3400 block, 5:21 p.m. April 21. A vehicle was stolen.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 6 a.m. April 26. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Alfred St. S., 100 block, 10:03 a.m. April 22. Property was damaged.

Fillmore Ave., 5000 block, 12:28 p.m. April 23. Property was damaged.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 2:55 p.m. April 24. Property was damaged.

Peyton St. N., 400 block, 9:30 a.m. April 21. Property was damaged.

Powhatan St., 1200 block, 4:45 p.m. April 25. Property was damaged.

Swann Ave., 600 block, 8:20 p.m. April 26. Property was damaged.

Tivoli Passage, 600 block, 5:33 p.m. April 21. Property was damaged.

West St. S., 200 block, 8:16 p.m. April 23. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/.

ASSAULTS

Cleveland St. N., 2000 block, 11:15 p.m. April 23. Police responding to a report of a dispute escorted a man out. The man kicked an officer several times. A 33-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Frederick St. S., 1000 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 6000 block. An assault was reported.

Ninth and N. Oakland streets. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carlin Springs Rd. S., 700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clarendon Blvd., 1500 block, 5:59 p.m. April 23. Property was stolen from a residential building entered by force and causing damage.

Dickerson St. N., 2300 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. An item was stolen.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Merchandise was stolen.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Jefferson St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Lee Hwy., 4700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Wakefield St. N., 2500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Yorktown Blvd., 5200 block, 2:44 a.m. April 21. Responding to a burglary alarm, police found a male juvenile exiting a building. Petitions will be sought for the juvenile.

Fifth St. S., 3700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ninth St. S., 4800 block, 2 a.m. April 25. Two males were found inside a residence under construction. Two males, of no fixed address, ages 18 and 34, were arrested and charged.

18th and N. Quincy streets. A theft was reported.

18th St. S., 200 block. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fort Myer Dr., 1300 block, April 27. A red 2018 Yamaha motorcycle was stolen.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 3800 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Kemper Rd., 3600 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Lee Hwy., 4000 block, 1:44 p.m. April 21. Four silver 2020 Toyota Highlanders were stolen.

VANDALISM

Chesterfield Rd., 5000 block. Graffiti was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2100 block. Graffiti was reported.

George Mason Dr. and N. Carlin Springs Rd., 2 a.m. April 27. Responding to a report of tampering with a vehicle, police observed a vehicle and determined it was reported stolen from Manassas. The driver fled from the scene.

Quincy St. S., 1500 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Sycamore St. N., 2500 block. A vehicle was damaged.