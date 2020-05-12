Commonwealth Ave., 1500 block, 5:41 p.m. April 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 5100 block, 7:11 p.m. April 29. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 9:25 p.m. May 3. An assault was reported.

Gibbon St., 900 block, 8:07 p.m. April 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Hampton Dr. N., 3100 block, 1:06 a.m. May 3. An assault was reported.

Highview Lane S., 1400 block, 3:32 a.m. April 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Holland Lane, 400 block, 2:08 p.m. April 28. An assault was reported.

Hopkins Ct., 300 block, 6:55 p.m. May 2. An assault was reported.

King St., 1900 block, 11:14 a.m. May 1. An assault was reported.

Knole Ct., 5300 block, 10:35 a.m. May 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 2:20 p.m. May 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Milan Dr., 3800 block, 3:04 p.m. May 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 1 a.m. May 4. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 1:41 p.m. April 30. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 11:06 p.m. May 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Saint Asaph St. S., 700 block, 9:02 p.m. May 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 12:27 p.m. May 2. An assault was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 1:46 p.m. April 30. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 12:21 a.m. May 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Wythe St., 1200 block, 2:55 a.m. May 4. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 11:01 a.m. May 4. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 6:46 p.m. May 1. An assault was reported.

WEAPON

Montgomery St., 800 block, 3:17 p.m. April 30. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERY

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 10:17 a.m. May 2. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 1:33 a.m. May 2. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4500 block, 9:23 a.m. April 28. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4500 block, 10:32 a.m. May 4. A theft was reported.

Edison St., 3600 block, 11:47 a.m. May 1. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 3:22 p.m. April 30. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., unit block, 3:33 a.m. April 30. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Holmes Run Pkwy., unit block, 6:55 a.m. May 1. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Howell Ave. E., unit block, 3:36 p.m. April 28. A theft was reported.

Kenwood Ave., 1500 block, 11:56 a.m. April 28. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 7:32 p.m. April 30. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 6:10 p.m. May 3. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 1000 block, 5:41 p.m. May 3. Trespassing was reported.

Mark Dr., 3700 block, 12:47 p.m. May 2. A theft was reported.

Mill Rd., 2100 block, 6:48 a.m. May 1. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 10:45 a.m. April 30. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 11:22 a.m. April 30. A theft was reported.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 8:02 a.m. May 3. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2600 block, 7:12 p.m. April 28. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2700 block, 11 a.m. April 27. A theft was reported.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1100 block, 11:30 a.m. May 3. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3700 block, 1:18 a.m. May 1. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 4600 block, 4:07 p.m. May 1. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 8:06 p.m. May 1. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Washington St. S., 400 block, 5:54 p.m. May 2. A theft was reported.

West St. N., 400 block, 4:10 p.m. May 3. A theft was reported.

Wythe St., 1200 block, 4:26 p.m. May 1. Trespassing was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 2:25 p.m. April 28. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Howard St. N., 600 block, 11:23 p.m. May 2. A vehicle was stolen.

Pickett St. N., 2200 block, 9:10 a.m. April 30. A vehicle was stolen.

Raleigh Ave., 4200 block, 6:15 a.m. May 1. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 7:34 p.m. May 3. Property was damaged.

Elbert Ave., 3900 block, 5:57 p.m. May 4. Property was damaged.

Fern St., 1600 block, 2:45 p.m. May 2. Property was damaged.

Mayflower Ct., 5900 block, 7:29 p.m. April 29. Property was damaged.

Oronoco St., 300 block, 11:30 a.m. April 28. Property was damaged.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 1:23 p.m. May 1. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 1:20 a.m. April 28. Property was damaged.

Taney Ave., 4600 block, 1:29 p.m. May 4. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 3:40 p.m. April 29. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/.

ASSAULTS

Buchanan St. S., 2700 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2400 block. An assault was reported.

Crystal Dr. and S. 12th St. An assault was reported.

Frederick St. S., 800 block. Threats were reported.

Randolph St. N., 1000 block. An assault was reported.

Wayne St. N., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3600 block. An assault was reported.

Fifth St. N., 5900 block. Threats were reported.

Eighth Rd. S., 4700 block. An assault was reported.

20th Rd. N., 2500 block. Harassment was reported.

MISSILE INTO AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE

Columbia Pike and S. Carlin Springs Rd., 12:10 p.m. April 30. A man threw a brick at a vehicle window and caused it to shatter. A 29-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 3900 block, 6 p.m. April 26 to 8 a.m. April 28. A purse was stolen from a residence.

Fern St. S., 1200 block, 11:41 a.m. April 28. Store employees observed a man concealing merchandise and attempting to leave without paying. When employees confronted the man, he threw rocks at them and broke a window of the business. A 46-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, 1:55 a.m. May 4. Property was stolen from a business entered by force.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Highland St. N., 1900 block, 10 to 10:30 a.m. May 1. A building was entered and items were tampered with.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Pollard St. N., 800 block, 1 to 7 a.m. April 28. Property was stolen from a residence.

Randolph St. N., 600 block, 2:04 a.m. May 4. Two males entered a business by force while a third male waited outside. When a witness yelled out to the males, they fled in a vehicle driven by a fourth person.

Stuart St. N., 1000 block, 10:46 p.m. May 3. A male was observed opening packages from an apartment building. A 22-year-old Fairfax male was arrested and charged.

Troy St. N., 1700 block, 1 a.m. May 1 to 1:30 a.m. May 2. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Wilson Blvd., 2000 block, 7:05 a.m. May 3. A male entered a business by kicking a door’s glass. Two people inside the business were able to flee. A 37-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 5100 block. A theft was reported.

Second Rd. N., 4300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

31st St. S., 4500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Arlington Blvd. and Pershing Dr., April 29. A white 2006 Ford F450 was stolen.

Danville St. N., 1000 block, April 28. A black 2018 Chrysler Pacifica was stolen.

Lee Hwy. area. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Lee Hwy., 4000 block, April 25 to May 4. Two 2019 Toyota Highlanders and two 2020 Toyota Highlanders were stolen.

Ninth and S. Oakland streets, 11:46 p.m. May 2. An officer was alerted to a license plate reader hit on a vehicle stolen from the District. During a traffic stop, four occupants fled the vehicle and were apprehended. A 20-year-old District male was arrested and charged. Three of the occupants were released with pending charges.

19th St. S., 800 block, April 30. A red 2016 Toyota Camry was stolen.

VANDALISM

Carlin Springs Rd. S., 600 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Kenmore Ct. and S. Four Mile Run Dr. A vehicle was tampered with.

Lynn St. N., 1700 block. Property was damaged.