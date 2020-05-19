Duke St., 2700 block, 9:26 p.m. May 9. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Duke St., 2700 block, 10:27 p.m. May 10. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 4200 block, 7:35 a.m. May 9. An assault was reported.

Dunster Ct., 5700 block, 11:07 p.m. May 7. An assault was reported.

Edison and Reed streets, 2:41 a.m. May 11. An assault was reported.

Edison St., unit block, 2:41 a.m. May 11. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 5600 block, 3:19 p.m. May 5. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 4:04 a.m. May 12. An assault was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 12:10 a.m. May 11. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 5:10 a.m. May 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Knole Ct., 5300 block, 7:21 p.m. May 7. An assault was reported.

Merton Ct., 5800 block, 11:36 a.m. May 12. An assault was reported.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 5:12 a.m. May 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Ida Ave. E., 200 block, 11:49 p.m. May 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 1:24 a.m. May 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 1:20 a.m. May 9. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 11:21 p.m. May 4. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5400 block, 7:13 a.m. May 5. An assault was reported.

Shillings St., 600 block, 11 a.m. May 10. An assault was reported.

Stabler Lane, 400 block, 9:48 a.m. May 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Swann Ave., 600 block, 7:45 p.m. May 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 1600 block, 9:06 a.m. May 9. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2200 block, 4:04 a.m. May 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 8:40 a.m. May 9. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 300 block, 3:19 a.m. May 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 100 block, 7:53 p.m. May 7. An assault was reported.

Wythe St., 1300 block, 11:38 p.m. May 8. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Fitzgerald Lane, unit block, 8:23 a.m. May 7. Indecent exposure was reported.

WEAPON

Queen and N. Henry streets, 2:16 p.m. May 11. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERIES

Colfax Ave., 5400 block, 5:20 a.m. May 9. A robbery was reported and property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4000 block, 9:18 p.m. May 6. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 9:53 a.m. May 5. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 7:50 p.m. May 6. A theft was reported.

Cabin Creek Rd., 2600 block, 10 a.m. May 8. A theft was reported.

Cameron St., 800 block, 9:10 a.m. May 11. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Canterbury Sq., unit block, 5:03 a.m. May 10. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Commonwealth Ave., 400 block, 12:23 p.m. May 9. A theft was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 3300 block, 6:32 a.m. May 11. A theft was reported.

Dartmouth Rd., 2900 block, 2:45 p.m. May 7. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 800 block, 10:45 p.m. May 4. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5200 block, noon May 8. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 4:04 a.m. May 12. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 7:14 p.m. May 5. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Fayette St. S., 700 block, 3:15 p.m. May 8. A theft was reported.

Highview Lane N., 1400 block, 9:41 a.m. May 7. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 8:45 a.m. May 11. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 2:11 p.m. May 10. A theft was reported.

King St., unit block, 8:25 p.m. May 4. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Madison St., 1300 block, 9:50 p.m. May 4. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Milan Dr., 3800 block, 10:58 a.m. May 7. A theft was reported.

Milan Dr., 3800 block, 11:01 a.m. May 7. A theft was reported.

Moncure Dr., 300 block, 4:06 p.m. May 11. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 3:49 p.m. May 11. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 1 p.m. May 4. A theft was reported.

Nicky Lane, 2500 block, 1:34 p.m. May 8. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 10:30 a.m. May 11. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. S., 200 block, noon May 4. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 100 block, 9:38 a.m. May 6. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 12:29 p.m. May 8. A theft was reported.

Prince St., 700 block, 5:09 p.m. May 5. A theft was reported.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1100 block, 1:43 p.m. May 4. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 1:36 a.m. May 7. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 2:03 a.m. May 7. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 7:15 p.m. May 7. A theft was reported.

Royal St. S., 500 block, 3:39 p.m. May 8. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 9:30 a.m. May 4. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 11:23 p.m. May 9. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2200 block, noon May 5. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 10 a.m. May 5. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 700 block, 9:50 a.m. May 5. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 11:28 a.m. May 9. A theft was reported.

Watkins Mill Dr., 3800 block, 11 a.m. May 4. A theft was reported.

Watkins Mill Dr., 3800 block, 1 p.m. May 6. A theft was reported.

West St. N., 300 block, 11:26 a.m. May 8. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 5:33 p.m. May 9. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Burnside Pl., 600 block, 3:31 p.m. May 11. A vehicle was stolen.

Caton Ave. W., unit block, 2:36 p.m. May 12. A vehicle was stolen.

Del Ray Ave. E., unit block, 5:25 p.m. May 12. A vehicle was stolen.

Glebe Rd. E., 300 block, 8:24 a.m. May 12. A vehicle was stolen.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 11:54 a.m. May 11. A vehicle was stolen.

Pitt St. S., 200 block, 1:15 p.m. May 7. A vehicle was stolen.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 8:45 a.m. May 12. Two vehicles were stolen.

VANDALISM

Eisenhower Ave., 4100 block, 2:40 p.m. May 12. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 12:14 p.m. May 6. Property was damaged.

King St., 1700 block, 11 a.m. May 8. Property was damaged.

Mill Rd., 2000 block, 1:15 p.m. May 5. Property was damaged.

Payne St. S., 400 block, 10:48 a.m. May 8. Property was damaged.

Pickett St. S., 100 block, 8:31 a.m. May 6. Property was damaged.

Raleigh Ave., 4200 block, 4:02 p.m. May 7. Property was damaged.

Reed Ave. E., unit block, 7:37 a.m. May 11. Property was damaged.

Wythe St., 1200 block, 2:55 a.m. May 4. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Yale Dr., 100 block, 3:30 p.m. May 8. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/.

ASSAULTS

Fairfax Dr., 2200 block. An assault was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Florida St. S., 700 block. Threats were reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block, 10:37 a.m. May 11. While responding to a disorderly report, a male struck an officer while being restrained at a hospital. The officer sustained minor injuries. A 22-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Ninth Rd. S., 2500 block, 2:23 p.m. May 5. Police responding to a report of a fight attempted to stop a vehicle from fleeing. A 26-year-old District woman was arrested and charged.

23rd St. S., 400 block. An assault was reported.

31st St. S., 4500 block. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Rosslyn Tunnel area, 2:30 a.m. May 9. A male passenger made inappropriate comments to a female ride-share driver. When she pulled over and forced him out of the vehicle, he began to touch himself inappropriately. A 27-year-old Forestville man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERIES

Greenbrier St. S., 800 block, 2:08 a.m. May 9. Two males assaulted a man and robbed him of a wallet. The man sustained minor injuries.

Key Blvd. and N. Oak St., 11:24 a.m. May 7. Two males took merchandise and one of the males pushed an employee when he was recognized. Both males fled from the store in a vehicle driven by a third male.

King St. S., 4600 block, 2:10 p.m. May 10. Two males asked for change from a man who withdrew cash from an ATM. When the man refused, the males threatened and robbed him of cash.

Lincoln St. N., 1500 block, 1:45 p.m. May 11. A female juvenile attempted to rob a female on a scooter of a backpack. The female was struck but was able to run away.

23rd St. S. and Richmond Hwy., 2:57 p.m. May 8. A man attempted to rob a male of a backpack. The male was able to flee and call police. A 41-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carlin Springs Rd. S., 600 block, 4:50 a.m. May 12. Property was stolen from a business entered by force.

Columbia Pike, 4900 block. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. S., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Eads St. S., 1400 block, 2:15 p.m. May 5. Property was stolen from a residence.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 1100 block, 10 p.m. May 12. Four males entered a business by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Harrison St. N., 3600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Little Falls Rd., 5900 block. Trespassing was reported.

Pollard St. N., 900 block, 10 a.m. May 8 to 7 a.m. May 10. Property was stolen from a residence.

Quinn St. N., 1800 block, 2:15 p.m. May 10. A vacant apartment was entered and personal belongings were found.

Quinn St. N., 1800 block. A theft was reported.

Quinn St. N., 1800 block. Property was stolen.

Randolph St. N., 800 block, 3 to 11 a.m. May 9. Property was stolen from a residence.

Washington Blvd., 3400 block. A theft was reported.

Wayne St. N., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

First St. S., 4400 block, 6:08 a.m. May 7. Property was stolen from nine vehicles.

First St. S., 4400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Second St. N., 4600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

18th St. S., 200 block. Trespassing was reported.

18th St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

31st St. S., 4200 block. Property was stolen.

31st St. S., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Eads St. S., 2300 block, May 9. A gray 2004 BMW 325i was stolen.

Lynn St. N., 1800 block, May 6. A red 2020 Scootstar Honeystar 50 moped was stolen.

23rd St. N., 4100 block, May 7. A black 2005 Toyota Prius was stolen.

36th St. N., 4600 block, May 10. A black 2015 Toyota Land Cruiser was stolen.

36th St. N., 4600 block, May 10. A gray 2018 Honda CRV was stolen.

VANDALISM

Richmond Hwy., 2100 block. Property was damaged.

19th and N. Moore streets. A vehicle was damaged.