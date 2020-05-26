Bellmeade Lane, 5100 block, 12:06 a.m. May 18. An assault was reported.

Braddock Pl., 1300 block, 10:32 p.m. May 16. An assault was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 7:27 p.m. May 15. An assault was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 8:21 p.m. May 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Bruce St., 3900 block, 5:17 p.m. May 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Century Dr., 100 block, 11:42 p.m. May 15. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5300 block, 3:15 p.m. May 12. An assault was reported.

Dunster Ct., 5700 block, 9:14 a.m. May 13. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 10:12 a.m. May 16. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 7:56 p.m. May 17. An assault was reported and property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Main Line Blvd., unit block, 3:09 p.m. May 17. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3700 block, 12:04 p.m. May 15. An assault was reported.

Nelson Ave. E., unit block, 2:32 p.m. May 15. An assault was reported.

AD

Patrick St. S., 600 block, 7:29 p.m. May 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Pickett St. N., 2200 block, 11:31 p.m. May 17. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

AD

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 7:46 a.m. May 14. An assault was reported.

Summers Dr., 300 block, 6:24 p.m. May 17. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 10:49 a.m. May 15. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 7:12 p.m. May 17. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Alexandria Ave. W., unit block, 5:02 a.m. May 14. Indecent exposure was reported.

WEAPON

Madison St., 1000 block, 4:06 p.m. May 13. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Patrick St. S., 600 block, 7:29 p.m. May 14. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERY

Breckinridge Pl. N., 200 block, 4:10 a.m. May 16. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 4:39 p.m. May 12. A theft was reported.

Bluestone Rd., 200 block, 8:11 p.m. May 15. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 9:27 a.m. May 13. A theft was reported.

AD

Braddock Rd. W., 4800 block, 1 p.m. May 16. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4200 block, 6:19 a.m. May 15. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4500 block, 9:21 p.m. May 14. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 2:48 p.m. May 16. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5300 block, 4:37 p.m. May 17. A theft was reported.

AD

Four Mile Rd., 700 block, 2:30 p.m. May 16. Trespassing was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 700 block, 2:40 p.m. May 16. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Franklin St., 800 block, 6:09 p.m. May 15. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 700 block, 9:26 a.m. May 16. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 1000 block, 5:50 a.m. May 17. A theft was reported.

Gunston Rd., 3200 block, 2:43 p.m. May 18. A theft was reported.

Henry St. N., 900 block, 9:53 a.m. May 13. A theft was reported.

Highview Lane S., 1400 block, 2:49 p.m. May 17. A theft was reported.

AD

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 4:37 p.m. May 12. A theft was reported.

Kennedy St., unit block, 4:56 p.m. May 12. A theft was reported.

AD

King St., 4600 block, 2:55 p.m. May 15. A theft was reported.

Leadbeater St., unit block, 8:04 a.m. May 13. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Manning St., 3000 block, 2:15 p.m. May 13. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 3 p.m. May 15. A theft was reported.

Oronoco St., 500 block, 1:45 p.m. May 16. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 200 block, 12:28 p.m. May 18. A theft was reported.

Prince St., 500 block, 9:42 a.m. May 13. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Prince St., unit block, 8:39 p.m. May 15. A theft was reported.

Princess St., 1500 block, 11:07 a.m. May 14. Trespassing was reported.

Queen St., 100 block, 1 p.m. May 15. A theft was reported.

AD

AD

Raleigh Ave., 4400 block, 3:33 p.m. May 17. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 7:40 p.m. May 13. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 1:45 p.m. May 14. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 2:42 p.m. May 14. A theft was reported.

Royal St. S., 400 block, 8:57 a.m. May 13. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 8:15 a.m. May 15. A theft was reported.

Surry Pl., 4700 block, noon May 14. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 7:37 a.m. May 15. Trespassing was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 6:25 a.m. May 15. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Washington St. S., 100 block, 2:16 p.m. May 13. A theft was reported.

AD

Washington St. S., 100 block, 7:47 p.m. May 16. Trespassing was reported.

Windsor Ave. E., 100 block, 10:40 a.m. May 15. A theft was reported.

AD

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 9:53 p.m. May 16. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cameron St., 1700 block, 1:12 a.m. May 17. A vehicle was stolen.

Commonwealth Ave., 1300 block, 11:37 a.m. May 17. A vehicle was stolen.

Edsall St., 6100 block, 7:56 a.m. May 17. A vehicle was stolen.

Hampton Dr. N., 3100 block, 7:05 a.m. May 15. A vehicle was stolen.

King St., 4300 block, 10:33 p.m. May 17. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 8:11 p.m. May 12. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Dover Pl., 5200 block, 6:46 p.m. May 13. Property was damaged.

AD

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 5:55 p.m. May 18. Property was damaged.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 10:33 a.m. May 16. Property was damaged.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 12:46 p.m. May 14. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 5:28 p.m. May 16. Property was damaged.

AD

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 10:13 a.m. May 14. Property was damaged.

Milan Dr., 3800 block, 4:07 p.m. May 17. Property was damaged.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 12:01 a.m. May 14. Property was damaged.

Patrick St. N., 300 block, 3:43 p.m. May 14. Property was damaged.

Pelham St. N., 600 block, 5:53 p.m. May 13. Property was damaged.

Pickett St. N., 2200 block, 11:31 p.m. May 17. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Prince St., unit block, 8:39 p.m. May 15. Property was damaged.

Raleigh Ave., 4400 block, 3:01 p.m. May 16. Property was damaged.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 7:40 p.m. May 13. Property was damaged.

Sanger Ave., 5800 block, 9:22 p.m. May 12. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 8:11 p.m. May 12. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 10:28 a.m. May 18. Property was damaged.

AD

Arlington

For Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/.

ASSAULTS

Cleveland St. N., 2000 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike and S. Glebe Rd. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 1500 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 4900 block. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600 block. An assault was reported.

Patrick Henry Dr. and Wilson Blvd., 2:01 p.m. May 17. During a fight, a man fled from the scene and a male sustained a laceration. The male was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Pershing Dr. N., 4300 block, 12:35 a.m. May 14. During a fight, a man struck a male with a pocketknife, causing a laceration. The male was treated at a hospital. A 49-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged.

Pierce St. N., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

11th St. N., 2300 block. An assault was reported.

18th St. N., 2100 block. An assault was reported.

18th St. N., 2100 block. Two people fought.

18th St. S., 2900 block. An assault was reported.

26th and S. Eads streets. An assault was reported.

CARJACKING

Eads St. S., 1300 block, 10 p.m. May 15. Two males approached a man inside a vehicle in a garage and one of the males displayed a firearm and tapped on a window. A third male approached the scene in a vehicle. One of the males demanded the car keys and drove away in the man’s gray 2007 Toyota Avalon.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Scott St. S., 1200 block, 1:15 p.m. May 16. A man exposed himself to a female in the lobby of a residential building.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clark St. S., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

Eads St. S., 2000 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600 block. A theft was reported.

Garfield St. N., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 5100 block. A theft was reported.

Little Falls Rd., 5900 block. Trespassing was reported.

Oakland St. N., unit block. A theft was reported.

Old Dominion Dr., 4300 block. Trespassing was reported.

Randolph St. N., 900 block. Identity theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2400 block. A theft was reported.

Taylor St. S., 1200 block. Identity theft was reported.

Utah St. S., 3400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Eighth St. N., 3100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

23rd St. S., 300 block. A theft was reported.

23rd St. S., 5000 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Arlington Blvd., 1100 block, May 18. A gray 1997 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

Fort Scott Dr., 2600 block, 10:30 p.m. May 18. A Ford F-150 reported stolen was observed traveling at a high speed alongside a Toyota Land Cruiser. An officer attempted a traffic stop on the F-150 but the vehicle was able to flee. The Land Cruiser was located after crashing into multiple parked vehicles and two people fled from the vehicle. The Land Cruiser was reported stolen from Arlington.

Glebe Rd. N., 1000 block, May 17. A black 2015 GMC Terrain was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block, May 17. A white 2012 Volkswagen Passat was stolen.

Joyce St. S., 1600 block, May 15. A black 2020 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

Nash St. N., 1200 block, May 16. A red 2015 Ducati motorcycle was stolen.

12th St. S., 400 block, May 18. A black 2018 Kawasaki Ninja EX400 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Crystal Dr., 2300 block. Graffiti was reported.

Meade St. S., 2300 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Wakefield St. N., 800 block, 2:45 p.m. May 14. A male entered a residence and began throwing items including a dumbbell. During the investigation, police determined that the man had damaged four vehicles in the area. A 62-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Yorktown Blvd., 5200 block. Graffiti was reported.

Yorktown Blvd., 5200 block. Property was damaged.