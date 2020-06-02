Beauregard St. N., 2200 block, 8:16 p.m. May 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Carriage House, unit block, 3:03 p.m. May 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Commonwealth Ave., unit block, 12:08 a.m. May 24. An assault was reported.

AD

Duke St., 4300 block, 1:31 p.m. May 23. An assault was reported.

Duke St., unit block, 4:59 p.m. May 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Edsall Rd., 5900 block, 2:46 a.m. May 23. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, noon May 19. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 12:23 p.m. May 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Fillmore Ave., 5100 block, 10:23 p.m. May 20. An assault was reported.

King St., 1900 block, 1:31 a.m. May 22. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Madison St., 200 block, 12:26 p.m. May 20. An assault was reported.

Madison St., 1200 block, 3:42 a.m. May 26. An assault was reported and property was damaged and stolen.

AD

Madison St., 1300 block, 5:49 p.m. May 18. An assault was reported.

Madison St., unit block, 9:49 p.m. May 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Normandy Hill Dr., 200 block, 12:05 a.m. May 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 12:20 a.m. May 19. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 12:10 a.m. May 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 9:04 a.m. May 21. An assault was reported and property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 12:17 a.m. May 19. An assault was reported.

Telek Pl., 2800 block, 11:47 p.m. May 23. An assault was reported.

AD

First St., 600 block, 3:74 p.m. May 25. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 9:20 p.m. May 19. Indecent exposure was reported.

Oronoco St., 1500 block, 9:23 a.m. May 26. Indecent exposure was reported.

Madison St., unit block, 9:49 p.m. May 23. Indecent exposure was reported. An arrest was made.

WEAPON

Ellsworth St., 100 block, 1:02 a.m. May 24. Weapon violation was reported.

AD

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 7:57 a.m. May 24. An employee theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 8:14 p.m. May 19. A theft was reported.

Cameron Station Blvd., 500 block, 1:50 p.m. May 20. A theft was reported.

Church St., 900 block, 6:30 p.m. May 20. A theft was reported.

AD

Dartmouth Ct., 1200 block, 3:51 p.m. May 24. A theft was reported.

Dartmouth Rd., 1200 block, 2:43 p.m. May 24. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 6200 block, 7:38 a.m. May 24. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 2:38 a.m. May 21. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 1:37 a.m. May 21. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 400 block, 6:20 p.m. May 20. A theft was reported.

King St., 1900 block, 11 a.m. May 23. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 6:46 p.m. May 18. A theft was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

AD

Monroe Ave. E., 200 block, 8:49 p.m. May 26. A theft was reported.

AD

Mount Vernon Ave., 2300 block, 1:48 p.m. May 20. A theft was reported.

Notabene Dr., 600 block, 10:13 a.m. May 22. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2600 block, 9:53 p.m. May 20. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 10:14 a.m. May 19. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 2:54 p.m. May 25. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Prince St., 1300 block, 12:30 p.m. May 25. A theft was reported.

Princeton Blvd., 400 block, 4 p.m. May 24. Trespassing was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 12:32 a.m. May 22. An employee theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 11:04 a.m. May 20. A theft was reported.

AD

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 11:41 a.m. May 20. An employee theft was reported.

AD

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 12:08 p.m. May 21. An employee theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 8:05 p.m. May 18. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 8:29 p.m. May 19. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3300 block, noon May 18. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 12:33 p.m. May 26. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 11 a.m. May 18. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 3:31 p.m. May 19. A theft was reported.

Slaters Lane, 500 block, 12:21 p.m. May 19. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

AD

Taney Ave., 4500 block, 10 a.m. May 18. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 4600 block, 4:17 p.m. May 20. A theft was reported.

Union St. N., 100 block, 5:02 p.m. May 19. A theft was reported.

AD

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 8:25 p.m. May 20. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Washington St. N., 400 block, 6:30 a.m. May 21. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

West St. S., 200 block, 8:36 a.m. May 25. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 3:29 p.m. May 20. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 7:10 p.m. May 25. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Breckinridge Pl. N., 200 block, 9:13 a.m. May 23. A vehicle was stolen.

AD

Duke St., 5300 block, 12:06 a.m. May 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Pickett St. S., 200 block, 2:08 p.m. May 18. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Cook St., 400 block, 1:20 p.m. May 21. Property was damaged.

Dominion Mill Dr., 3800 block, 8:37 a.m. May 26. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 1700 block, 3:34 p.m. May 24. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4100 block, 11:18 a.m. May 26. Property was damaged.

AD

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 6:03 p.m. May 19. Property was damaged.

Ellsworth St., 100 block, 1:02 a.m. May 24. Property was damaged.

Harrison Cir., 900 block, 11:48 a.m. May 20. Property was damaged.

Howard St. N., 800 block, 6:25 a.m. May 25. Property was damaged.

Madison St., 1200 block, 3:42 a.m. May 26. Property was damaged.

Normandy Hill Dr., 200 block, 1 p.m. May 19. Property was damaged.

Pitt St. N., unit block, 7:39 p.m. May 23. Property was damaged.

Reed Ave. E., 100 block, 8:24 p.m. May 25. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 8:41 p.m. May 18. Property was damaged.

Taney Ave., 4500 block, 10 a.m. May 18. Property was damaged.

Union St. N., 100 block, 5:02 p.m. May 19. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 11:28 a.m. May 26. Property was damaged.

Wharf St., unit block, 8:02 p.m. May 19. Property was damaged.

AD

First St., 600 block, 4:38 p.m. May 25. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/.

ASSAULTS

Clarendon Blvd. and N. Barton St. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Pierce St. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. An assault was reported.

Yucatan St. N., 2800 block. An assault was reported.

10th St. S., 5100 block. Threats were reported.

28th St. S., 1500 block, 2:35 p.m. May 20. During a physical altercation, a male struck a man with an object, causing a laceration. A 19-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

BRANDISHING

Joyce St. S., 1400 block, 5:45 p.m. May 24. A male delivering food became engaged in a verbal dispute with a building employee. The male displayed a firearm before fleeing in a vehicle.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Quincy St. N., 1000 block, 12:12 p.m. A man exposed himself to a female pedestrian before running away. A 30-year-old Centreville man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERY

18th and S. Bell streets, 9:30 p.m. May 15. Seven males approached a man and one of them displayed a firearm, threatened him, and robbed him of a wallet and a cellphone.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd. and S. Carlin Springs Rd. Property was stolen.

Carlin Springs Rd. S., 500 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Crystal Dr., 200 block, 3:42 a.m. May 19. Police responding to an alarm found a business entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

George Mason Dr. N., 1700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Irving St. N., 300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Randolph St. N., 800 block. Trespassing was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 1800 block, 12:30 a.m. May 23. A man entered a hotel garage and a secure room. A 41-year-old Texas man was arrested and charged.

Vacation Lane, 4100 block, 11:11 p.m. May 20. Two males were observed inside a building. Two 18-year-old Arlington men were arrested and charged.

Veitch St. S., 2700 block, 9:30 p.m. May 15 to 8 a.m. May 16. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Washington Blvd., 2700 block, 5:10 p.m. May 18 to 8 a.m. May 19. Cash and other items were stolen from a business.

Washington Blvd., 5800 block, 3:40 p.m. May 21. Police responding to an alarm found four juveniles inside a building. Nothing was reported missing or damaged. the juveniles were released to their guardians.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3300 block. A theft was reported.

22nd St. S., 2900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

23rd St. N., 4600 block. A theft was reported.

36th St. N., 5200 block, 11:30 p.m. May 23. Police responding to a building alarm determined that two juveniles had fled before they arrived.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, May 22. A blue Mazda CX3 was stolen.

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, May 22. A gray Kia Rio was stolen.

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, May 22. A silver Hyundai Accent was stolen.

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, May 22. A silver Subaru Impreza was stolen.

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, May 22. A white 2017 Kia Sportage was stolen.

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, May 22. A white 2019 Mazda 3 was stolen.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block, May 21. A green 1997 Honda Civic was stolen.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block, May 25. A silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra was stolen.

Quinn St. N., 1800 block, May 24. A silver 2006 Yamaha moped was stolen.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2400 block, May 24. A gold 2016 Ford Escape was stolen.

First Rd. N., 3200 block, May 24. A silver 2018 Honda Odyssey was stolen.

34th Rd. N., 4900 block, May 24. A black 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen.

VANDALISM

Columbia Pike, 2000 block. A vehicle was damaged.

George Mason and S. Four Mile Run drives. A vehicle was stolen.

John Marshal Dr., 2600 block. Property was damaged.

Randolph St. S., 3000 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Veitch St. S., 2700 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Washington Blvd., 2100 block. Graffiti was reported.

Washington Blvd., 6100 block. Graffiti was reported.

First Rd. N., 3200 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

25th St. S., 3400 block. Property was damaged.