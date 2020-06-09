Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 8:13 a.m. May 28. An assault was reported.

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 7:16 p.m. May 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., unit block, 10:58 p.m. June 1. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 5000 block, 2:58 a.m. May 30. An assault was reported.

AD

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 4:21 p.m. June 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. W., 800 block, 4:53 p.m. May 28. An assault was reported.

AD

King St., unit block, 8:17 p.m. May 31. An assault was reported.

Mandeville Lane, 2400 block, 6:27 p.m. June 1. An assault was reported.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 6:55 p.m. May 27. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 11:20 p.m. May 27. An assault was reported and property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Normandy Hill Dr., 100 block, 10:03 p.m. June 1. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 4:05 a.m. June 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 5:12 a.m. June 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Roanoke Ave., 5400 block, 7:02 p.m. May 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 2:09 a.m. May 31. An assault was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 4:40 a.m. May 28. An assault was reported.

Tower Ct., 6000 block, 10:13 a.m. May 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Turner Ave., 3000 block, 10:25 a.m. May 30. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 400 block, 3:33 a.m. May 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 8:43 a.m. May 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

KIDNAPPING

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 11:20 p.m. May 27. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Commonwealth Ave., unit block, 6:41 p.m. June 2. Indecent exposure was reported.

Dewitt Ave. E., unit block, 6:50 a.m. May 29. Indecent exposure was reported.

ROBBERY

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 11:40 p.m. May 27. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beauregard St. N., 300 block, 3:45 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Century Dr., 100 block, 11 a.m. May 27. A theft was reported.

Circle Hill Rd., 3200 block, 11:36 p.m. May 29. A theft was reported.

AD

Diagonal Rd., 1800 block, 3:30 p.m. May 31. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 12:11 p.m. May 27. A theft was reported.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 10:44 a.m. June 1. A theft was reported.

AD

Fairfax St. S., 800 block, 2:11 p.m. May 29. A theft was reported.

Fontaine St., 500 block, 8:17 a.m. May 27. A theft was reported.

Holly St., 2700 block, noon May 27. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 11 a.m. May 26. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 12:27 p.m. June 2. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 11:31 a.m. May 30. A theft was reported.

Lynhaven Dr., 200 block, 10:28 a.m. June 1. A theft was reported.

Maple St. W., 100 block, 11:33 a.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Martha Custis Dr., 3200 block, 3:41 p.m. June 2. A theft was reported.

Mason Ave. E., unit block, 2:39 p.m. May 27. A theft was reported.

AD

Mount Vernon Ave., 1600 block, 3:10 p.m. May 29. A theft was reported.

AD

Mount Vernon Ave., 3700 block, 5:53 p.m. June 1. A theft was reported.

Parker Gray School, 800 block, 6:05 p.m. May 29. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 1:33 p.m. May 29. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 7:39 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Quaker Lane N., 1200 block, 10:30 a.m. May 29. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 12:55 p.m. May 27. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 1:27 p.m. May 27. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 9:45 p.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Russell Rd., 600 block, 5:11 p.m. May 30. Trespassing was reported.

AD

Russell Rd., 600 block, 11:23 p.m. May 31. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Saint Asaph St. S., 100 block, 2:30 p.m. June 2. A theft was reported.

Seaton Ave., 700 block, 1:08 p.m. June 1. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 7:37 p.m. May 31. A theft was reported.

Shirlington Rd., 2800 block, 11 a.m. May 28. A theft was reported.

Tivoli Passage, 600 block, 4:23 p.m. May 26. A theft was reported.

Tower Ct., 6000 block, 9:07 a.m. June 2. A theft was reported.

Valley Dr., 2300 block, 2:48 p.m. May 27. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 400 block, 12:56 p.m. May 31. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 100 block, 5:34 a.m. May 31. A theft was reported.

AD

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 11:37 a.m. May 29. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 9:54 a.m. June 1. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 5:13 p.m. May 27. A theft was reported.

AD

First St., 600 block, 10 a.m. May 26. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 11:34 a.m. June 1. A vehicle was stolen.

Fontaine St., 700 block, 9:56 a.m. May 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 6:33 a.m. May 30. A vehicle was stolen.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 9:29 a.m. May 31. A vehicle was stolen.

Raleigh Ave., 4200 block, 6:22 a.m. June 1. A vehicle was stolen.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 7:37 p.m. May 31. A vehicle was stolen.

AD

Whiting St. S., 400 block, 3:33 a.m. May 27. A vehicle was stolen. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 400 block, 4:08 p.m. May 26. A vehicle was stolen. An arrest was made.

VANDALISM

Charles Ave., unit block, 8:43 p.m. May 26. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 1700 block, 4:27 p.m. May 29. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 1700 block, 10:01 p.m. May 28. Property was damaged.

AD

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 3:05 p.m. May 28. Property was damaged.

Fillmore Ave., 5100 block, 7:05 a.m. May 28. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Landover St., 3200 block, 2:24 p.m. June 1. Property was damaged.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 7:51 a.m. May 31. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Quaker Lane N., 1200 block, 10:30 a.m. May 29. Property was damaged.

Stevenson Sq., 200 block, 11:27 p.m. June 1. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 100 block, noon May 26. Property was damaged.

Wyndham Cir., 3300 block, 11 a.m. May 29. Property was damaged.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 9:54 a.m. June 1. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/.

AD

ASSAULTS

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 800 block. An assault was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2100 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

King St. S., 4600 block. An assault was reported.

Piedmont St. N., 300 block. An assault was reported.

Rhodes St. N., 1400 block. An assault was reported.

Thomas St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Washington Blvd., 3400 block. An assault was reported.

Second St. S., 2900 block. An assault was reported.

Fourth and N. Thomas St. An assault was reported.

Fourth St. and N. Glebe Rd. An assault was reported.

Fifth St. S., 2100 block. Threats were reported.

20th Rd. N., 2500 block. Harassment was reported.

WEAPON

Shirlington Circle area. Weapon violation was reported.

MISSILE INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Lee Hwy., 5000 block, 11:24 p.m. May 31. An irate male driver in a drive-through lane threw a cellphone at the window of a business and fled. Damage was reported.

ROBBERY

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block, 3:44 a.m. May 31. A male threatened an employee and robbed the business of merchandise. A 30-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. Trespassing was reported.

Chesterfield Rd., 4700 block, 12:30 a.m. May 31. Responding to a burglar alarm, police found four men on a roof. Four Arlington men, ages 18, 18, 19, and 19, were arrested and charged.

Clarendon Blvd., 2400 block. Trespassing was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2600 block, 3:32 a.m. June 2. An attempt was made to enter a business.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 2000 block. A theft was reported.

Garfield St. N., 1000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. S., 2700 block, 1:40 a.m. May 29. Responding to a burglar alarm, police determined that a business was entered by force and property was tampered with.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block. Property was stolen.

Lee Hwy., 3100 block. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2400 block. Trespassing was reported.

Washington Blvd., 2700 block, 1:09 a.m. May 30. Cash and property were stolen from a business.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3200 block, 6 p.m. May 31 to 9 a.m. June 1. A business was entered and an office suite was tampered with.

Wilson Blvd., 3200 block, 6:30 p.m. May 29 to 3:22 May 31. A business was entered and items were tampered with. Nothing was reported missing nor damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 3200 block, 7 p.m. May 28. A business was entered and items were tampered with. Nothing was reported missing.

Wilson Blvd., 4000 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 6000 block; Wilson Blvd., 6100 block; Sixth St. N., 6000 block; 8th Pl. N., 6000 block, 3:06 a.m. May 26. Vehicles were entered and items were stolen. Three Falls Church males, ages 19, 19, and 18, were arrested and charged. Petitions were sought for a fourth juvenile.

26th Pl. S, 800 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Army Navy Dr., 900 block, May 26. A 2009 Hyundai Sonata was stolen.

Army Navy Dr., 1100 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Dinwiddie St. N., 1200 block, May 29. A black 2020 Honda Civic was stolen.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4200 block, May 29. A white 2011 Ford van was stolen.

Rockingham St. N., 1100 block, May 28. A red 2011 Toyota Rav4 was stolen.

Rotary Rd. S., 400 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

12th and S. Elm streets. May 31. An orange 2009 Genuine Buddy moped was stolen.

VANDALISM

Columbus St. N., 200 block. Graffiti was reported.

Lee Hwy., 6100 block. Graffiti was reported.

Lee Hwy. and N. Nottingham St. Graffiti was reported.

Taylor St. N., 1100 block. A vehicle was damaged.