Duke St., 4300 block, 3:31 a.m. June 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 11:06 p.m. June 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mandeville Lane, 2400 block, 6:35 p.m. June 1. An assault was reported.

Mill Rd., 2000 block, 3 a.m. June 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2500 block, 1:25 p.m. June 3. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 3:19 a.m. June 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Rosecrest Ave., unit block, 11:20 p.m. June 3. An assault was reported.

Rosser St. N., 2700 block, 3:47 p.m. June. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 3:18 a.m. June 8. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 9:56 p.m. June 4. An assault was reported.

Tancil Ct., 300 block, 10:16 p.m. June 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 1300 block, 6:05 a.m. June 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 7:43 a.m. June 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

PEEPING TOM

Brenman Park Dr., 4900 block, 11:05 p.m. June 7. Peeping Tom was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Monroe Ave. E., unit block, 11:09 p.m. June 2. Indecent exposure was reported.

ROBBERY

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 3:19 p.m. June 6. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 4800 block, 12:27 p.m. May 31. A theft was reported.

Clermont Ave., 100 block, 1:45 p.m. June 4. A theft was reported.

Colfax Ave., 5400 block, 2:40 a.m. June 6. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. S., 600 block, 3:55 p.m. June 4. A theft was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 1700 block, 1:06 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Cook St., 400 block, 1:14 p.m. June 3. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 4:24 p.m. June 4. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 5:47 p.m. June 4. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5800 block, 11:03 a.m. June 8. Trespassing was reported.

Edsall Rd., unit block, 5:37 p.m. June 3. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 2:55 a.m. June 3. A theft was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 1:40 p.m. June 3. A theft was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 9 p.m. June 2. A theft was reported.

Fillmore Ave., 5000 block, 8:12 a.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 8:37 p.m. June 4. A theft was reported.

Glendale Ave., 400 block, 6:25 a.m. June 3. A theft was reported.

Ike Dr. E., unit block, 1:05 p.m. June 4. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 10:11 a.m. June 5. Trespassing was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 11:13 a.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

King St., 4600 block, 1:09 p.m. June 6. A theft was reported.

Martha Custis Dr., 3200 block, 5:47 p.m. June 2. A theft was reported.

Merton Ct., 5700 block, 12:37 p.m. June 4. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3700 block, 5:57 p.m. June 1. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4000 block, 11:52 p.m. June 6. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Patrick St. S., 600 block, 2:45 p.m. June 7. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 6:43 p.m. June 3. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Queen St., 1000 block, 3:49 p.m. June 3. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 9:52 p.m. June 4. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 3:20 p.m. June 2. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Rosser St. N., 2700 block, 3:47 p.m. June 4. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 11:06 a.m. June 3. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Abingdon Dr. E., 1300 block, 1:54 p.m. June 3. A vehicle was stolen.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 8:43 p.m. June 6. A vehicle was stolen.

Richmond Hwy., 2100 block, 8:15 a.m. June 8. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Business Center Dr., 2900 block, 12:29 p.m. June 8. Property was damaged.

Colfax Ave., 5400 block, 2:40 a.m. June 6. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 2:55 a.m. June 3. Property was damaged.

Holmes Run Pkwy., unit block, 5:35 p.m. June 5. Property was damaged.

John Carlyle St., 800 block, 12:20 p.m. May 31. Property was damaged.

Landover St., 3200 block, 7:52 p.m. June 1. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Merton Ct., 5700 block, 5:08 p.m. June 6. Property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 5:50 p.m. June 4. Property was damaged.

Rosser St. N., 2700 block, 3:47 p.m. June 4. Property was damaged.

Strand St., 200 block, 6 p.m. June 8. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 2600 block, 12:40 a.m. June 8. Property was damaged.

Washington St. S., 200 block, 8:36 a.m. June 3. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 6:23 a.m. June 8. Property was damaged.

Winston Ct., 5700 block, 9:48 p.m. June 2. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/.

ASSAULTS

Glebe Rd. N., 800 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 600 block. Harassment was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600 block. Threats were reported.

Lee Hwy., 5000 block. An assault was reported.

Washington Blvd., 3400 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Lynn St. An assault was reported.

10th St. N., 3200 block. An assault was reported.

20th Rd. N., 2500 block. Harassment was reported.

24th St. S., 500 block. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

15th and N. Quincy streets, 10:55 a.m. June 8. A male exposed himself to a female running on the Custis Trail.

ROBBERIES

Joyce St. S., 1300 block, 11:26 a.m. June 3. A man stated he had a firearm and attempted to rob a business of money. When an employee refused, the man fled from the business. A 25-year-old Temple Hills male was arrested and charged. It was determined that the male was armed with a knife.

Washington Blvd., 3000 block, 4:46 a.m. June 7. A man took a jar containing cash and attempted to flee when an employee ran after him. The man was armed with a knife and hammer and struck the employee. During the altercation, the jar fell and shattered. The man fled in a vehicle and the employee sustained minor injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia Pike, 3800 block. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2200 block. A theft was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4200 block, 10:28 p.m. June 5. Responding to an alarm, police determined the building was entered and a person fled before police arrived.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Lee Hwy., 3100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Lee Hwy., 5000 block. A theft was reported.

Lowell St. S., 2400 block, 6:54 a.m. June 7. An attempt was made to enter a residence.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. Trespassing was reported.

Fifth St. N., 3900 block. A theft was reported.

19th St. N., 1600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

23rd St. S., 300 block, 2 to 6:30 a.m. June 7. Property was stolen from a residence.

38th Pl. N., 4000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Campbell Ave., 4200 block, June 5. A beige 2003 Honda Pilot was stolen.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block, June 2. A silver 2013 Toyota 4Runner was stolen.

Quincy St. S., 1100 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Thomas St. N., 2100 block, June 7. A blue 2006 Honda Civic was stolen.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

26th St. S., 1800 block, June 3. A black and white 2016 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle was stolen.

31st St. S., 4500 block, June 8. A gray 2014 Honda Odyssey was stolen.

VANDALISM

Buchanan St. S., 900 block. Property was damaged.

Columbia Pike, 4900 block. Two vehicles were damaged.

Lee Hwy., 4800 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Pershing Dr. N., 3800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Quincy St. N., 1400 block. Graffiti was reported.

Quincy St. N., 2200 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Washington Blvd. and N. Hudson St. A vehicle was damaged.

15th and N. Stafford streets. Graffiti was reported.