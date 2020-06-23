Colfax Ave., 5400 block, 8:18 a.m. June 12. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Colfax Ave., 5400 block, 1:32 p.m. June 13. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Commonwealth Ave., unit block, 12:33 p.m. June 9. An assault was reported.

Donovan Dr., 5000 block, 7:20 p.m. June 15. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 3:34 p.m. June 15. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 2:30 a.m. June 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 3:47 a.m. June 13. An assault was reported.

Fayette St. N., 700 block, 12:16 a.m. June 9. An assault was reported.

Featherstone Pl., 4000 block, 10:37 p.m. June 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 10:38 p.m. June 11. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 12:48 a.m. June 14. An assault was reported.

French St. S., unit block, 8:03 p.m. June 13. An assault was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 6:42 a.m. June 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Manor Rd., 900 block, 1 a.m. June 10. An assault was reported.

Reed Ave. E., 100 block, 3:44 p.m. June 13. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 1:51 p.m. June 14. An assault was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3300 block, 3:22 a.m. June 10. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 4:26 p.m. June 11. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5400 block, 4:28 p.m. June 9. An assault was reported.

Taney Ave., 5400 block, 2:41 a.m. June 14. An assault was reported.

West St. S., 100 block, 5:50 p.m. June 10. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 3:49 a.m. June 15. An assault was reported.

First St., 600 block, 11:38 p.m. June 12. An assault was reported.

First St., unit block, 5:05 p.m. June 14. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Gibbon St., 200 block, 7:22 p.m. June 8. Indecent exposure was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abingdon Dr. W., 1700 block, 9:09 a.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 1:45 p.m. June 8. An employee theft was reported.

Colfax Ave., 5400 block, 3:56 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2100 block, 7 a.m. June 12. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4000 block, 1:13 a.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4900 block, 8:27 p.m. June 13. A theft was reported.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 9:20 a.m. June 14. Trespassing was reported.

Green St., 900 block, 1 p.m. June 9. A theft was reported.

Greenmount Dr. S., 1400 block, 4:12 p.m. June 11. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Holly St., 3400 block, 1:41 p.m. June 10. A theft was reported.

Howard St. N., 600 block, 4:26 p.m. June 11. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 12:26 p.m. June 9. Trespassing was reported.

King St., 1200 block, 7:50 p.m. June 9. A theft was reported.

Madison St., unit block, 3:58 p.m. June 14. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 9:14 p.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3100 block, 5:15 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Raleigh Ave., 4400 block, 10:39 a.m. June 11. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Reading Ave., 5700 block, 9:23 a.m. June 11. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2200 block, 1 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:30 p.m. June 13. A theft was reported.

Ross Alley, 100 block, 1:38 p.m. June 10. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 3:29 p.m. June 11. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Saint Asaph St. N., unit block, 4:28 p.m. June 10. A theft was reported.

Shillings St., 600 block, 4:05 p.m. June 12. A theft was reported.

Trinity Dr., 3600 block, 5:39 p.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 1:20 p.m. June 14. A theft was reported.

Washington St. N., 300 block, 8:19 a.m. June 13. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 2:47 p.m. June 8. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 10:38 a.m. June 10. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Beverley Dr., 800 block, 11:13 a.m. June 10. A vehicle was stolen.

Grigsby Ave., 5700 block, 10:14 a.m. June 12. A vehicle was stolen.

Preston Rd., 1700 block, 6:19 a.m. June 12. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 10 a.m. June 9. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Bruce St., 3900 block, 4:24 p.m. June 10. Property was damaged.

Columbus St. S., 500 block, 11:20 a.m. June 10. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4600 block, 10:12 p.m. June 11. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 3:33 p.m. June 14. Property was damaged.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 4:51 a.m. June 13. Property was damaged.

Fairfax St. S., unit block, 6:42 p.m. June 10. Property was damaged.

Fayette St. S., 700 block, 7:56 a.m. June 10. Property was damaged.

King St., 3300 block, 10:50 p.m. June 13. Property was damaged.

Lloyds Lane, 400 block, 6:07 p.m. June 13. Property was damaged.

Reading Ave., 5700 block, 4:01 p.m. June 9. Property was damaged.

Reading Ave., 5700 block, 8 p.m. June 9. Property was damaged.

Strand St., 200 block, 6 p.m. June 8. Property was damaged.

Union St. N., unit block, 4:05 p.m. June 9. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 1400 block, 3:36 p.m. June 8. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/.

ASSAULTS

Crystal Dr., 1400 block. An assault was reported.

Jackson St. N., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2900 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3500 block. An assault was reported.

10th St. N., 3200 block. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURES

George Mason Dr. S., 1400 block, 9:30 p.m. June 12. A male driver fled after he exposed himself to a female pedestrian while asking for directions.

Washington Blvd. and N. Quincy St., 10:42 a.m. June 12. A male fled when a man confronted him after being observed touching himself inappropriately in the bushes.

ROBBERIES

Columbia Pike, 5000 block, 10:30 p.m. June 13. A female left a business with merchandise after she struck an employee. The female fled on foot but was located by police. A 52-year-old Arlington female was arrested and charged.

Unknown location, 11:40 p.m. June 11. Three males assaulted and robbed a male of cash and a cellphone. No injuries were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ball St. S., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

Brandywine St. N., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5000 block. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen.

Glebe Rd. N., 800 block, 12:12 p.m. June 15. Trespassing was reported. A 42-year-old District man was arrested and charged. The man was found to be in possession of stolen items.

Glebe Rd. N., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Kenmore St. N., 800 block, 10:18 p.m. June 10. A man was observed inside a residence. A 23-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

King St. S. area. Property was stolen.

Vernon St. N., 2400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wakefield St. S., 3600 block, 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. June 12. Cash and items were stolen from a residence. Warrants were obtained for the suspect.

Washington Blvd., 2700 block. Trespassing was reported.

Washington Blvd., 3000 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3500 block. Trespassing was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

First St. N., 4800 block. Trespassing was reported.

12th Rd. S., 4300 block. Property was stolen.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4100 block, June 10. A blue 2005 Suzuki SV650 motorcycle was stolen.

First Rd. N., 3200 block, June 9. A silver 2018 Honda Odyssey was stolen.

13th and S. Fern streets. June 12. A silver 2001 BMW X5 was stolen.

29th St. S. and Crystal Dr. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Greenbrier St. N., 2700 block. Graffiti was reported.

Washington Blvd., 2100 block. Graffiti was reported.

Second Rd. N., 4200 block. Property was damaged.

Fifth St. N., 3800 block. Property was damaged.

19th Rd. and N. Tuckahoe St. Property was damaged.