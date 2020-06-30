Dow Ave., 5700 block, 9:13 a.m. June 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., unit block, 6 p.m. June 16. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 6:08 a.m. June 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 12:54 a.m. June 15. An assault was reported.

King St., 500 block, 12:06 p.m. June 22. An assault was reported.

Notabene Dr., 600 block, 3:21 p.m. June 22. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Polk Ave., 5000 block, 8:15 p.m. June 15. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 10:31 p.m. June 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Rickets Walk, 6000 block, 7:51 p.m. June 19. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 12:42 p.m. June 22. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Seminary Rd., 5100 block, 5:54 p.m. June 21. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 3:24 a.m. June 22. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 900 block, 4:48 p.m. June 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 2600 block, 9:59 p.m. June 20. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 5:07 p.m. June 20. An assault was reported.

Walnut St. W., unit block, 6:43 p.m. June 22. An assault was reported.

Winston Ct., 5700 block, 4:24 p.m. June 22. An assault was reported.

Wythe St., 1200 block, 3:21 a.m. June 23. An assault was reported.

Yale Dr., unit block, 1:52 a.m. June 21. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPING

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 6:59 a.m. June 20. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 11:16 a.m. June 18. Kidnapping was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURES

Duke St., 5000 block, 1:50 p.m. June 18. Indecent exposure was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 6:57 a.m. June 21. Indecent exposure was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 11 p.m. June 16. Indecent exposure was reported.

Union St. N., 200 block, 5:25 a.m. June 22. Indecent exposure was reported. An arrest was made.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alexandria Ave. E., 400 block, 2:56 p.m. June 21. A theft was reported.

Alexandria Ave. W., 300 block, 10:27 p.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 5:53 p.m. June 19. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. E., 500 block, 11:21 a.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4700 block, 6:51 p.m. June 20. A theft was reported.

Burgess Ave., 200 block, 6:30 a.m. June 20. A theft was reported.

Centennial Ct., 2600 block, 12:21 p.m. June 21. A theft was reported.

Centennial Ct., 2600 block, 2:24 p.m. June 22. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. N., 700 block, 2:26 p.m. June 23. A theft was reported.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 9:25 a.m. June 22. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 10:49 a.m. June 16. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 12:56 p.m. June 18. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 3:29 p.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 5:53 p.m. June 22. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3200 block, 7:11 p.m. June 16. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4400 block, 6:36 p.m. June 16. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 12:23 p.m. June 17. A theft was reported.

Duncan Ave., 500 block, 11:54 a.m. June 19. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2100 block, 6:46 a.m. June 19. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2200 block, 2:56 a.m. June 19. A theft was reported.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 11:12 a.m. June 23. A theft was reported.

Fort Williams Pkwy., 600 block, 11:14 a.m. June 20. A theft was reported.

Fort Worth Pl., 4100 block, 7:51 p.m. June 22. A theft was reported.

Gardner Dr., 4900 block, 8:37 a.m. June 19. A theft was reported.

Harvard St., 100 block, 4:25 p.m. June 18. A theft was reported.

Highview Lane N., 1400 block, 2:44 p.m. June 19. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

King St., 3800 block, 9:58 a.m. June 15. A theft was reported.

King St., 4600 block, 7:11 p.m. June 23. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 5:10 p.m. June 23. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1500 block, 11:26 a.m. June 17. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 12:20 a.m. June 16. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 4:06 a.m. June 20. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 4:24 p.m. June 20. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 3:21 p.m. June 19. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 4:23 p.m. June 20. A theft was reported.

Nelson Ave. E., 400 block, 5:14 a.m. June 22. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. N., 2200 block, 8:22 a.m. June 20. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 1:40 p.m. June 23. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Princess St., 1500 block, 4:56 p.m. June 18. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Raleigh Ave., 4500 block, 10:55 p.m. June 19. A theft was reported.

Reading Ave., 5700 block, 5:40 p.m. June 16. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 12:31 p.m. June 17. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 11:15 a.m. June 23. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 8:44 p.m. June 18. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3700 block, 11:23 a.m. June 17. A theft was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 5:14 p.m. June 19. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 10:15 a.m. June 18. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 3:09 p.m. June 22. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 9:48 p.m. June 22. A theft was reported.

Second St., 800 block, 9 a.m. June 16. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Dawes Ave., 5400 block, 9:23 a.m. June 22. A vehicle was stolen.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 5:57 a.m. June 20. A vehicle was stolen.

Eisenhower Ave., 1500 block, 9:08 p.m. June 17. A vehicle was stolen. An arrest was made.

Fort Worth Ave., 400 block, 2:42 p.m. June 22. A vehicle was stolen.

Main Line Blvd., unit block, 4:01 a.m. June 21. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 3:40 a.m. June 21. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 4:43 p.m. June 18. Property was damaged.

Beauregard St. N., 300 block, 1:24 a.m. June 19. Property was damaged.

Bellefonte Ave. E., 200 block, 8:41 a.m. June 16. Property was damaged.

Devon Pl., unit block, 8:40 a.m. June 15. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 5:57 a.m. June 20. Property was damaged.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 9:33 a.m. June 17. Property was damaged.

Gibbon St., unit block, 12:05 p.m. June 16. Property was damaged.

Prince St., 1000 block, 11:17 p.m. June 20. Property was damaged.

Raymond Ave. E., 100 block, 3:31 p.m. June 22. Property was damaged.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 3:22 a.m. June 19. Property was damaged.

Slaters Lane, 500 block, 1:58 p.m. June 15. Property was damaged.

Union St. N., 200 block, 12:01 p.m. June 18. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 400 block, 4:38 p.m. June 16. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/.

ASSAULTS

Cleveland St. N., 2000 block. An assault was reported.

Cleveland St. N., 2000 block. Two people fought.

Crystal Dr., 2400 block. An assault was reported.

Edgewood St. N., 1800 block. Harassment was reported.

Stafford St. N., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Washington Blvd., 3100 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. An assault was reported.

BRANDISHING

Campbell Ave., 4100 block, 6:03 p.m. June 21. After a road-rage incident, a driver pulled alongside another driver and brandished a firearm.

Third Rd. N., 4100 block, 1:26 a.m. June 20. A person entered a residence and brandished a firearm at a resident. The person fled from the scene.

CARJACKING

Four Mile Run and S. Walter Reed drives, 8:27 p.m. June 22. A man approached a female pumping gas and stole her vehicle. A lookout for the vehicle was broadcast. The vehicle was later located in the 2600 block of Arlington Mill Drive. A 19-year-old South Carolina male was arrested and charged.

ROBBERY

Columbia Pike, 3000 block, 1:24 a.m. June 17. A male approached a man leaving a business and struck him with a firearm, causing him to fall to the ground. A second male searched the man and both males fled empty-handed. The man was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. During the investigation, it was determined that the two males had entered the same business and threatened an employee before police arrived. The males pushed the employee and rummaged through items. Nothing was reported missing.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 400 block, 9:30 p.m. June 21 to 5:30 a.m. June 22. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Clarendon Blvd., 1900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. An employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. Property was stolen.

Kenmore St. N., 800 block, 6:50 p.m. June 20. Two bicycles were stolen from a backyard of a residence.

Lincoln St. N., 800 block, 9:16 p.m. June 19. Police responded to a report of a male found inside a residence who had fled from the scene. The male fitting the same description was reported to be trespassing at the 600 block of North Kenmore Street. Responding police located the male and he was arrested and charged.

McKinley Rd., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Randolph St. N., 800 block, 2:33 a.m. June 20. Property was stolen from a residence.

Stuart St. N., 900 block, 1 to 8:45 a.m. June 17. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Washington Blvd., 3400 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. Property was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 1800 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

11th St. N., 5500 block, 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. June 20. Property was stolen from a residence.

16th Rd. and N. Pierce St., A theft was reported.

22nd St. N., 6400 block. Property was stolen.

23rd St. S., 300 block. A theft was reported.

23rd St. S., 300 block. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Courthouse Rd. S., 1200 block, June 16. A gray 2016 Honda CBR motorcycle was stolen.

Eads St. S., 1900 block, June 17. A white 2018 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

Joyce St. S., 1600 block, June 18. A black 2020 Hyundai Elantra was stolen.

Joyce St. S., 1600 block, June 19. A blue 2012 Volkswagen Passat was stolen.

Randolph St. S., 3000 block, June 22. A silver 2004 Jaguar XK was stolen.

Vernon St. N., 1200 block, June 17. An orange and black 2008 Honda CBR motorcycle was stolen.

23rd St. S., 500 block, June 16. A 2008 BMW 328i was stolen.

VANDALISM

Eads St. S., 1300 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Kent St. N., 1800 block. A vehicle was damaged.