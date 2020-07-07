Belle Pre Way, 1100 block, 9:30 a.m. June 26. An assault was reported.

Bluestone Rd., 200 block, 10:20 a.m. June 27. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Braddock Rd. W., 4300 block, 8:23 p.m. June 24. An assault was reported.

Colfax Ave., 5400 block, 7:06 p.m. June 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4100 block, 12:50 p.m. June 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Dunster Ct., 5700 block, 9:15 p.m. June 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 8:32 a.m. June 26. An assault was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 12:02 p.m. June 30. An assault was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 10:47 p.m. June 28. An assault was reported.

Mill Rd., 2600 block, 1 p.m. June 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Notabene Dr., unit block, 2:15 a.m. June 28. An assault was reported.

Owen St. N., 400 block, 12:54 p.m. June 28. An assault was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 5:42 a.m. June 27. An assault was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 1:48 p.m. June 27. An assault was reported.

Reading Ave., 5700 block, 8:35 p.m. June 27. An assault was reported.

Rosser St. N., 2800 block, 11:19 a.m. June 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 8:36 p.m. June 29. An assault was reported.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 7:58 p.m. June 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Valley Dr., 3200 block, 10:09 p.m. June 29. An assault was reported.

Washington St. N., unit block, 2:07 a.m. June 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Wythe St., 300 block, 8:06 a.m. June 24. An assault was reported.

Wythe St., 1300 block, 10:48 p.m. June 23. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 1:42 a.m. June 28. A robbery was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 8:02 p.m. June 29. A robbery was reported.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 10:55 p.m. June 26. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams Ave., 300 block, 6:16 p.m. June 25. A theft was reported.

Armistead St. N., 500 block, 7:01 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 300 block, 10:40 a.m. June 27. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Berkeley St., 3400 block, 7:12 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported.

Braddock Pl., 1200 block, 3:36 p.m. June 24. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. E., 500 block, 4:50 p.m. June 27. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Braddock Rd. W., 1700 block, 11:18 a.m. June 30. A theft was reported.

Brenman Park Dr., 4800 block, 3:55 p.m. June 27. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Cross Dr., unit block, 9:26 a.m. June 29. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1600 block, 12:24 p.m. June 27. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4500 block, 12:13 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5900 block, 5:23 p.m. June 26. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Highview Lane N., 1400 block, 6:35 a.m. June 25. A theft was reported.

Highview Lane N., 1400 block, 11:51 a.m. June 25. A theft was reported.

Highview Lane N., 1400 block, 3:10 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Holly St., 3500 block, 11:20 a.m. June 28. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 11:48 a.m. June 29. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 5:52 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported.

Maple St. E., unit block, 7:24 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2700 block, 6:51 p.m. June 26. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Overlook Dr. S., 700 block, 8:25 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 11:41 a.m. June 29. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 9:41 a.m. June 24. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 10:42 a.m. June 27. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3200 block, 11:11 a.m. June 27. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 800 block, 2:22 p.m. June 29. A theft was reported.

Wheeler Ave., 3600 block, 1:45 p.m. June 27. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 1 p.m. June 23. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Braddock Rd. W., 1700 block, 11:18 a.m. June 30. A vehicle was stolen.

Columbus St. N., 1000 block, 8:31 a.m. June 30. A vehicle was stolen.

Eisenhower Ave., 2300 block, 9:57 a.m. June 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Fayette St. N., 600 block, 4:51 p.m. June 24. A vehicle was stolen.

King St., 500 block, 4:05 p.m. June 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Lloyds Lane, 400 block, 8 a.m. June 29. A vehicle was stolen.

Overlook Dr. S., 700 block, 7:33 a.m. June 29. A vehicle was stolen.

Pitt St. N., 200 block, 1:30 p.m. June 26. A vehicle was stolen.

Thornton Way, 700 block, 5:49 p.m. June 25. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Braddock Pl., 1200 block, 3:36 p.m. June 24. Property was damaged.

Cameron Mills Rd., 3800 block, 12:18 p.m. June 30. Property was damaged.

Cameron Mills Rd., unit block, 11:17 a.m. June 26. Property was damaged.

Cameron Mills Rd., unit block, 1:29 p.m. June 30. Property was damaged.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 2:23 a.m. June 29. Property was damaged.

Henry St. N., 800 block, 12:43 p.m. June 27. Property was damaged.

Kentucky Ave., unit block, 11:28 a.m. June 30. Property was damaged.

King St., 700 block, 7:02 p.m. June 28. Property was damaged.

Madison St., 1300 block, 6:50 p.m. June 27. Property was damaged.

Overlook Dr. N., 600 block, 8:51 a.m. June 29. Property was damaged.

Saint Asaph St. N., 800 block, 4:03 a.m. June 24. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 12:19 p.m. June 24. Property was damaged.

Washington St. S., 900 block, 1:01 p.m. June 29. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/.

ASSAULTS

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 800 block. An assault was reported.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Fairfax Dr., 4200 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block, 12:13 a.m. June 26. Responding to a report of a theft, police found a man matching the suspect description. The man became combative and threw liquid at an officer before fleeing on foot. While being taken into custody, the man bit an officer. A 39-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Greenbrier St. S., 800 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

Lee Hwy. and N. Glebe Rd. An assault was reported.

Troy St. N., 700 block, 6:53 p.m. June 27. A man intervened in a verbal dispute that escalated and was stabbed multiple times. The man fled and sought assistance from police. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Washington Blvd. and N. Glebe Rd., 4:02 a.m. June 25. Police responding to a report found a man standing in the roadway and moved him to a sidewalk. The man attempted to walk into the roadway and police took the man to a hospital for evaluation. The man acted disorderly and struck an officer with a closed fist multiple times. The officer sustained minor injuries requiring medical treatment. A 24-year-old male of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 4100 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4100 block. Two people fought.

26th St. S., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

CARJACKING

Crystal Dr., 1400 block, 3:33 a.m. June 24. Two males brandished firearms at a man sleeping in a vehicle in a garage and robbed him of a wallet and other items before fleeing from the scene in the man’s vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Ridge Rd., 1100 block, 8 p.m. June 25 to 8 a.m. June 26. A purse containing credit cards was stolen from a residence.

Buchanan St. S., 900 block, 4:16 p.m. June 26. A female forced her way into an apartment and threatened a male with a stun gun. The male was able to force the female out of the residence. A 41-year-old Arlington female was arrested and charged.

Chesterfield Rd., 5000 block, 3:30 a.m. June 28. Property was stolen from an office of an apartment building entered by force.

Clarendon Blvd., 2100 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike and S. Oakland St. Identity theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2800 block. A theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4000 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 3000 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2700 block, 10:40 p.m. June 24. Property was stolen from a business entered by force.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Kemper Rd., 3300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Rolfe St. S., 2300 block, 1:44 a.m. June 25. Police responding to a report of a male pulling on car door handles found a male matching the description of the suspect. The male was rummaging through a trunk of a vehicle and was in possession of stolen credit cards. A 29-year-old Arlington male was arrested and charged.

Veitch St. S., 2700 block. A computer crime was reported.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 1000 block, 3:52 a.m. June 24. Responding to an alarm, police determined that a business was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Eighth St. S., 2800 block, 12:45 p.m. June 25. A residence was entered and property was tampered with.

Ninth Rd. S., 5700 block, 11:30 p.m. June 26. Property was stolen from a shed.

15th St. N., 2000 block. An employee theft was reported.

15th St. S., 900 block, 6:40 p.m. June 22. Two males attempted to steal a vehicle by entering an unoccupied running vehicle. The vehicle owner appeared and fought with the males who fled in a vehicle driven by a third male with the man’s cellphone.

17th St. N., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

18th Rd. N., 6100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

23rd Rd. S., 5100 block, 12:40 p.m. June 28. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

23rd St. S., 400 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Glebe Rd. N., 2100 block, June 22. A gray 2006 Nissan Sentra was stolen.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block, June 24. A black 2020 Honda Accord was stolen.

Kemper Rd. S., 3700 block, 3:26 a.m. June 24. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location. Police determined that a male driver had struck three parked vehicles before fleeing from the scene.

Little Falls Rd., 6700 block, 5:48 a.m. June 25. A vehicle was stolen. A second vehicle from the 5700 block of Little Falls Road was also stolen. Both vehicles were recovered in the District.

VANDALISM

Williamsburg Blvd., 4800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

10th and S. Columbus streets. A vehicle was damaged.

14th and N. Troy streets. Property was damaged.

33rd St. N., 5000 block. A vehicle was tampered with.