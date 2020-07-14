Cameron St., unit block, 10 a.m. July 6. An assault was reported.

Diagonal Rd., 1900 block, 3:44 a.m. July 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4200 block, 8:32 p.m. July 2. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 1:24 p.m. July 3. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2700 block, 12:13 p.m. July 6. An assault was reported.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 12:23 a.m. July 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Euille St., 400 block, 4:35 p.m. July 1. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 8:54 p.m. July 1. An assault was reported.

Fayette St. N., 300 block, 1 a.m. July 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Fayette St. N., 300 block, 10:04 p.m. June 30. An assault was reported.

Fairfax St. N., 500 block, 2:43 p.m. July 6. An assault was reported.

Fairfax St. N., unit block, 6:07 p.m. July 3. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 2 a.m. July 5. An assault was reported.

Holland Lane, 500 block, 12:32 a.m. July 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Janneys Lane, unit block, 7:22 a.m. July 6. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 1:12 a.m. July 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 7:39 p.m. July 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 5:11 p.m. June 30. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 6:35 a.m. July 4. An assault was reported.

Rosemont Ave. E., unit block, 4:15 p.m. July 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 5:15 a.m. July 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 11:51 a.m. July 6. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 6:32 p.m. July 7. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 10:47 p.m. July 3. An assault was reported.

Thornton Way, 700 block, 11:04 a.m. July 3. An assault was reported.

Winston Ct., 5700 block, 1:24 a.m. July 2. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 8:08 p.m. July 4. An assault was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 10:25 p.m. July 4. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 11:35 p.m. June 30. Indecent exposure was reported. An arrest was made.

WEAPON

Reynolds St. S., unit block, 6:35 a.m. July 4. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERY

Alfred St. N., unit block, 4:54 p.m. July 5. A robbery was reported. An arrest was made.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ascot Ct., 5500 block, 3:55 p.m. June 30. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 3 p.m. July 4. A theft was reported.

Colonial Ave., 1100 block, 4:37 p.m. June 30. A theft was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 100 block, 10:19 p.m. July 3. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Dogwood Dr., 1700 block, 1:28 a.m. July 5. A theft was reported.

Domain Pl., 5000 block, 5:43 p.m. July 6. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1600 block, 2:27 p.m. July 3. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 2:01 p.m. July 5. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4300 block, 8:05 p.m. July 6. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 3:12 p.m. July 4. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 8:23 p.m. July 3. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 12:57 p.m. July 1. A theft was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 6:27 a.m. July 5. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 10:06 a.m. July 1. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 2:06 p.m. July 7. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 6:49 p.m. July 3. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Powhatan St., 900 block, 1:27 p.m. July 1. A theft was reported.

Powhatan St., 1200 block, 3:32 p.m. July 1. A theft was reported.

Princess St., 1500 block, 5:29 p.m. July 6. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Quaker Lane S., unit block, 5:22 p.m. July 2. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Royal St. N., 1400 block, 11:44 a.m. July 7. Trespassing was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 8:38 a.m. July 3. A theft was reported.

Sibley St., 2300 block, 6:43 p.m. July 6. A theft was reported.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 5 p.m. July 6. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 8:37 p.m. July 3. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 8:54 p.m. July 2. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 3:06 a.m. July 5. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 3:53 p.m. July 4. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 4:43 p.m. July 4. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 8:27 p.m. July 3. A vehicle was stolen.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 11:52 p.m. July 5. A vehicle was stolen.

King St., 1300 block, 8:16 p.m. July 6. A vehicle was stolen.

Potomac Ave., 600 block, 5:57 p.m. July 7. A vehicle was stolen.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 7:46 p.m. July 2. A vehicle was stolen.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 9 a.m. July 2. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 11:37 a.m. July 7. A vehicle was stolen.

Wyatt Ave. W., unit block, 4:45 p.m. July 3. A vehicle was stolen.

Wyndham Cir., 3300 block, 6:19 p.m. July 5. A vehicle was stolen.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 8:53 a.m. July 3. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 6:30 p.m. July 2. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., unit block, 5:12 p.m. June 30. Property was damaged.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 11:45 p.m. July 5. Property was damaged.

Howard St. N., unit block, 3:48 p.m. July 6. Property was damaged.

Imboden St. N., 500 block, 9:41 p.m. July 1. Property was damaged.

Park Center Dr., 2600 block, 3:29 p.m. July 7. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. S., 300 block, 11:15 a.m. July 6. Property was damaged.

West St. N., 500 block, 9:30 a.m. July 6. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/.

ASSAULTS

Crystal Dr., 1700 block, 11:33 a.m. June 30. During a physical altercation, a witness was able to separate two men, but then a man threw a drill at the male. A 22-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 3500 block. An assault was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

15th St. N., 2000 block. An assault was reported.

21st St. S., 700 block. An assault was reported.

BRANDISHING

Wilson Blvd., 2600 block, 12:30 a.m. July 1. A man brandished a firearm at an employee when his order was not ready for pickup. The man fled in a vehicle.

Seventh Rd. S., 5100 block, 10:37 p.m. July 4. A group was having a party in a park when a group of males brandished knives in an attempt to force them to leave. The group of males left before police arrived.

INDECENT EXPOSURES

Eads St. S., 1200 block, 11:55 p.m. July 4. Police responding to a report of a man exposing himself were able to locate the man. When he attempted to walk away, he turned back and exposed himself to the officers. A 36-year-old North Carolina man was arrested and charged.

Fenwick St. S., 100 block, 7:04 a.m. July 4. A man was observed touching himself inappropriately. A 29-year-old District man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERIES

Clark St. S., 1700 block, 12:25 p.m. July 6. A man demanded a male pedestrian’s belongings and when he refused, the man grabbed his shirt. The male was able to escape and seek assistance from building security nearby.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block, 7:04 p.m. July 4. Two males assaulted and robbed a man of a cellphone inside a business. The man and two others located the males and a physical altercation ensued. The males fled before police arrived.

23rd St. S., 400 block, 11 p.m. June 30 to 4 a.m. July 1. An individual struck a man in the head and robbed him of his belongings. The man sustained minor injuries.

23rd St. S., 500 block, 1:51 a.m. July 6. A man exited a vehicle and robbed a male pedestrian of a cellphone and other items.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Culpeper St. N., 1900 block. A theft was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. Property was stolen.

Greenbrier St. S., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Merchandise was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Stuart St. N., 900 block, 6:43 a.m. and 3:10 p.m. July 2. A man entered a business and nothing was reported stolen. Later the man returned to the business and fled when he was confronted by employees. A 56-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 2000 block, 1:45 a.m. July 2. An attempt was made to enter a business.

Ninth Rd. S., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

15th St. N., 2100 block. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Abingdon St. N., 3200 block, July 4. A white 2019 Volkswagen Atlas was stolen.

Columbus St. S., 3000 block, July 5. A black and gray 2006 Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle was stolen.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4500 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block, July 2. A silver 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, July 6. A gray 2019 Ford Fusion was stolen.

Henderson and N. Glebe roads. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Stafford St. S., 3400 block, July 3. A black 2018 KTM 690 Enduro motorcycle was stolen.

13th St. and N. Courthouse Rd. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

24th Rd. S., 2400 block, July 6. A gray 2012 Lexus RX 350 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Columbia Pike, 4300 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Fairfax Dr., 2200 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Fairfax Dr., 2200 block. Property was damaged.

Frederick St. S., 900 block. Graffiti was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Glebe Rd. S., 200 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Washington Blvd. and N. Quincy St. A vehicle was damaged.

12th and N. Powhatan streets. Graffiti was reported.

18th St. S., 200 block. Property was damaged.

26th and N. Florida streets. Graffiti was reported.

28th St. N. and Yorktown Blvd. Graffiti was reported.

31st St. S., 4800 block. Graffiti was reported.

36th Rd. S., 4600 block. Property was damaged.