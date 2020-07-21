Duke St., 4200 block, 10:44 a.m. July 14. An assault was reported.

Exeter Ct., 5700 block, 1:33 p.m. July 9. An assault was reported.

Fairfax St. S., 800 block, 10 p.m. July 10. An assault was reported.

Ford Ave., 4500 block, 12:16 p.m. July 10. An assault was reported.

Henry St. N., 900 block, 4:46 p.m. July 13. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Highview Lane N., 1500 block, 1:31 a.m. July 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 500 block, 1:53 p.m. July 13. An assault was reported.

Knight Pl., 4600 block, 1:59 p.m. July 7. An assault was reported.

Leverett Ct., 5700 block, 11:09 a.m. July 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 2:15 p.m. July 12. An assault was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5900 block, 5:46 p.m. July 12. An assault was reported.

Reed Ave. E., unit block, 11:10 p.m. July 13. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 12:10 a.m. July 8. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 12:02 a.m. July 8. An assault was reported.

Union St. S., 200 block, 8:34 p.m. July 12. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 400 block, 10:25 p.m. July 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 10:25 p.m. July 10. An assault was reported.

PEEPING TOM

Jefferson St., unit block, 10:26 p.m. July 8. A peeping Tom incident was reported.

KIDNAPPING

Ford Ave., 4500 block, 12:16 p.m. July 10. Kidnapping was reported.

WEAPONS

Henry St. N., 900 block, 4:46 p.m. July 13. Weapon violation was reported.

Madison St., 1000 block, 12:44 a.m. July 11. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERIES

Euille St., 400 block, 6:17 p.m. July 14. A robbery was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 8:27 p.m. July 9. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bragg St. S., unit block, 1:37 a.m. July 8. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., unit block, 12:45 p.m. July 12. Property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Bragg St. S., unit block, 1:55 p.m. July 8. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., unit block, 9:10 p.m. July 9. A theft was reported.

Breckinridge Pl. N., 200 block, 5:47 p.m. July 10. A theft was reported.

Century Dr., 100 block, 11:38 a.m. July 13. A theft was reported.

Century Dr., 100 block, 8:53 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported.

Cloudes Mill Dr., 300 block, 12:07 p.m. July 8. A theft was reported.

Colfax Ave., 5500 block, 3:44 p.m. July 7. A theft was reported.

Domain Pl., 5000 block, 9:31 a.m. July 8. A theft was reported.

Donovan Dr., 5100 block, 12:10 p.m. July 8. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 11:22 a.m. July 13. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4400 block. 9:16 p.m. July 9. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4500 block, 3 p.m. July 14. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4500 block, 7:21 p.m. July 11. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5200 block, 12:07 p.m. July 8. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2700 block, 12:36 a.m. July 8. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Henry St. N., 400 block, 6:46 a.m. July 10. A theft was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 4500 block, 10:53 a.m. July 9. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 8:37 a.m. July 11. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 9:17 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 6:30 p.m. July 14. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 3400 block, 8:4 a.m. July 12. A theft was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 2:49 a.m. July 14. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 11:50 a.m. July 11. A theft was reported.

Maskell St., 600 block, 5:55 a.m. July 12. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Minda Ct., 5000 block, 11:24 a.m. July 9. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 600 block, 4:18 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1500 block, 3:08 p.m. July 8. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 7:34 p.m. July 9. Trespassing was reported.

Nealon Pl., 6000 block, 2:54 p.m. July 12. A theft was reported.

Oakley Pl., 600 block, 5:49 p.m. July 8. A theft was reported.

Price St., 1700 block, 9 a.m. July 12. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 11:02 p.m. July 13. A theft was reported.

Tower Ct., 6000 block, 9:50 a.m. July 13. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 1400 block, noon July 12. Trespassing was reported.

Whiting St. S., 100 block, 10:05 a.m. July 13. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 6:50 p.m. July 9. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Chelsea Ct., 3800 block, 6:07 p.m. July 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Commonwealth Ave., 1500 block, 12:49 a.m. July 13. A vehicle was stolen.

Dover Pl., 5200 block, 8:30 a.m. July 10. A vehicle was stolen.

Duke St., 4100 block, 5:25 p.m. July 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 8:31 a.m. July 14. A vehicle was stolen.

Eisenhower Ave., 2300 block, 3:33 p.m. July 14. A vehicle was stolen.

Seaton Ave., 700 block, 12:39 p.m. July 12. A vehicle was stolen.

Seaton Ave., 700 block, 1:26 p.m. July 12. A vehicle was stolen.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 12:35 p.m. July 11. A vehicle was stolen.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 4:30 p.m. July 10. A vehicle was stolen.

Williamsburg St., 2700 block, 5:25 p.m. July 14. A vehicle was stolen.

Yoakum Pkwy., 300 block, 9:41 p.m. July 10. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Colfax Ave., 5500 block, 3:44 p.m. July 7. Property was damaged.

Ford Ave., 4500 block, 12:16 p.m. July 10. Property was damaged.

Glebe Rd. E., 400 block, 5:50 a.m. July 13. Property was damaged.

King St., 4300 block, 2:49 a.m. July 14. Property was damaged.

Madison St., unit block, 6:48 p.m. July 9. Property was damaged.

Pitt St. N., 800 block, 11 p.m. July 9. Property was damaged.

Raleigh Ave., 4200 block, 9:16 a.m. July 10. Property was damaged.

Upland Pl., 700 block, 10:01 a.m. July 9. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 100 block, 10:05 a.m. July 13. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/.

ASSAULTS

Arlington Mill Dr. S., 800 block. Threats were reported.

Clarendon and Washington boulevards. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. An assault was reported.

Eads St. S., 2300 block. An assault was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

Washington Blvd. and N. Hudson St. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 4200 block. An assault was reported.

Fifth Rd. S., 5900 block. An assault was reported.

18th St. N., 2100 block. An assault was reported.

21st St. S., 700 block. An assault was reported.

WEAPON

10th St. N., 3200 block. Weapon violation was reported.

PEEPING TOMS

Veitch St. S., 2700 block, 10:30 p.m. July 2. A male climbed over a balcony railing and fled when he saw a resident.

27th Court, 2400 block, 12:26 a.m. July 1. A male was observed urinating into windows of a residence.

ROBBERIES

Columbia Pike, 2200 block, 2:15 a.m. July 5. After a verbal dispute, a male struck a man in the head and robbed him of jewelry. The man sustained minor injuries.

Henderson Rd. N., 4200 block, 11:45 p.m. July 7. Two males forced a man into his apartment, assaulted him and demanded money. The man was forced into a bathroom while the residence was ransacked. The males stole a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox and other items. The man was treated in a hospital for minor injuries.

Wakefield St. S., 900 block, 6:30 p.m. July 9. Two males armed with a firearm and a metal bar demanded a man’s wallet and money. After determining that the man did not have property, the males fled in a van.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 500 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2000 block. A theft was reported.

Dinwiddie St. S., 1300 block. A theft was reported.

Eads St. S., 1900 block. A theft was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. An employee theft was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. Property was stolen.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block. Trespassing was reported.

Irving St. N., 100 block, 10:16 p.m. July 12. A residence was entered. A male was observed fleeing from the garage.

Key Blvd., 3100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 4300 block, 7 p.m. July 11 to 7:30 a.m. July 12. Air bags were stolen from three vehicles entered by smashing windows.

Randolph St. N., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Highland St. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3900 block. An employee theft was reported.

Fourth St. S., 5800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

14th St. N., 2000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

23rd and S. Eads streets. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Daniel St. N., 1000 block, July 11. A white 2006 Toyota Highlander was stolen.

Edison St. N., 1600 block, July 10. A gray 2017 Toyota RAV4 was stolen.

George Mason Dr. S., 900 block, July 10. A silver 2013 Hyundai Veloster was stolen.

Henderson and N. Glebe roads. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Washington Blvd., 2800 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

10th Pl. S., 5200 block, July 19. A black 2010 Ford Mustang was stolen.

VANDALISM

Carlin Springs Rd. N., 4500 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Columbia Pike, 4900 block. Property was damaged.

Crystal Dr., 1300 block. Graffiti was reported.

Frederick St. S., 900 block. Graffiti was reported.

Garfield St. N., 1400 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Glebe Rd. N., 3800 block. Graffiti was reported.

Little Falls Rd. and N. George Mason Dr. Graffiti was reported.

20th St. N., 4000 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

31st St. S., 4800 block. Graffiti was reported.