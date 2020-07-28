Armistead St. N., 400 block, 2:18 p.m. July 20. An assault was reported.

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 9:08 p.m. July 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Century Dr., 100 block, 7:10. a.m. July 16. An assault was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 1500 block, 11:47 a.m. July 19. An assault was reported.

Dove St., unit block, 4:21 p.m. July 18. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Dow Ave., 5700 block, 1:14 a.m. July 17. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 2:08 p.m. July 17. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 4:18 p.m. July 18. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 4:37 p.m. July 17. An assault was reported.

Harrison Cir., unit block, 11:28 a.m. July 17. An assault was reported.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 5:22 a.m. July 20. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 4:07 a.m. July 19. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 2:40 a.m. July 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 1300 block, 11:24 p.m. July 18. An assault was reported.

King St., unit block, 9:12 p.m. July 17. An assault was reported.

Manor Rd., 800 block, 5:25 p.m. July 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Montgomery St., 1000 block, 11:48 p.m. July 20. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Patrick St. N., 800 block, 2:16 a.m. July 18. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 3:18 p.m. July 21. An assault was reported.

Ripley St. N., 100 block, 8:11 a.m. July 21. An assault was reported and property was stolen and damaged. An arrest was made.

Seay St., 2900 block, 8:46 p.m. July 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 3:57 p.m. July 19. An assault was reported.

WEAPON

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 6:49 a.m. July 20. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERIES

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 9:50 p.m. July 18. A robbery was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 7:59 p.m. July 20. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 5:15 p.m. July 21. A theft was reported.

Ballenger Ave., 2000 block, 2:10 p.m. July 21. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Belle Pre Way, 1100 block, 2:34 p.m. July 14. A theft was reported.

Belle Pre Way, 1100 block, 2:56 p.m. July 14. A theft was reported.

Belle Pre Way, 1100 block, 6:23 p.m. July 14. A theft was reported.

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 4:52 p.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Dogwood Dr., 1200 block, 6:16 p.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1600 block, 2:08 p.m. July 15. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 2700 block, 7:35 a.m. July 19. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 1:52 p.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4200 block, 8:50 a.m. July 15. Trespassing was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 9:29 p.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4800 block, 5:25 p.m. July 15. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 8:10 a.m. July 21. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5200 block, 7:36 a.m. July 21. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 6:50 p.m. July 15. An employee theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 1000 block, 10:15 a.m. July 19. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 1000 block, 5:54 p.m. July 19. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 1000 block, 8:52 p.m. July 19. A theft was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 6:49 a.m. July 20. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4500 block, 11 a.m. July 15. A theft was reported.

King St., 900 block, 3:46 p.m. July 15. A theft was reported.

King St., 1100 block, 3:49 p.m. July 15. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 2:14 p.m. July 20. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 3500 block, 7:27 a.m. July 20. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 4:23 a.m. July 20. A theft was reported.

Longview Dr., 100 block, 7:37 p.m. July 15. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1500 block, 9:38 p.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2100 block, 8:08 a.m. July 19. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 6:44 p.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 3000 block, 10:03 a.m. July 19. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 6:15 p.m. July 19. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1200 block, 9:21 p.m. July 14. A theft was reported.

Reading Ave., 5700 block, 5:38 p.m. July 19. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2000 block, 7:27 p.m. July 15. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 4:49 p.m. July 21. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 9:40 a.m. July 21. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 10:11 a.m. July 15. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 3 a.m. July 20. A theft was reported.

Shillings St., 600 block, 9:33 p.m. July 20. Trespassing was reported.

Summers Grove Rd., 5800 block, 9:02 a.m. July 21. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 4600 block, 3:36 p.m. July 18. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 300 block, 9:18 a.m. July 15. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 5:50 a.m. July 16. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 12:29 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was stolen.

Beauregard St. N., 300 block, 5:10 p.m. July 16. A vehicle was stolen.

Longview Dr., 100 block, 7:37 p.m. July 15. A vehicle was stolen.

Quaker Hill Dr., 1200 block, 9:21 p.m. July 14. A vehicle was stolen.

Richmond Hwy., 2000 block, 7:27 p.m. July 15. A vehicle was stolen.

Royal St. N., 600 block, 2:07 p.m. July 18. A vehicle was stolen.

Seminary Rd., 4300 block, 4:49 p.m. July 21. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., unit block, 11:56 p.m. July 14. Property was damaged.

Canal Center Plaza, unit block, 7:29 a.m. July 16. Property was damaged.

Dove St., unit block, 2:10 p.m. July 20. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 6000 block, 5:30 p.m. July 16. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 4:12 a.m. July 17. Property was damaged.

Henry St. N., 800 block, 1:41 a.m. July 18. Property was damaged.

Howard St. N., 300 block, 5:52 p.m. July 20. Property was damaged.

Pickett St. N., 200 block, 7:58 p.m. July 21. Property was damaged.

Putnam Pl., 500 block, 8:48 p.m. July 20. Property was damaged.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 2 a.m. July 17. Property was damaged.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 8:44 a.m. July 21. Property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 7:31 p.m. July 21. Property was damaged.

Slaters Lane, unit block, 8:09 a.m. July 15. Property was damaged.

Somervelle St., 100 block, 3:39 p.m. July 16. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us/.

ASSAULTS

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block, 2:56 p.m. July 19. A man attempted to steal an employee’s cellphone but left when he was confronted. Then the man entered another business and fled with merchandise. When police located the man, he threw the stolen merchandise at police. The man bit an officer when an attempt was made to stop him. A 36-year-old North Carolina man was arrested and charged.

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2500 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 3500 block. An assault was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1400 block. Harassment was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2100 block. An assault was reported.

Edison St. N., 1900 block, 3:14 a.m. July 16. A woman stabbed two individuals with a knife. A 23-year-old Arlington woman was arrested and charged. Both individuals were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Fairfax Dr., 4600 block. An assault was reported.

Fort Myer Dr., 1900 block. An assault was reported.

Lorcom Lane, 4300 block. Threats were reported.

Wilson Blvd., 2800 block. An assault was reported.

24th St. S., 3200 block. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Arlington Blvd., 1100 block, 1:02 a.m. July 20. A female attempted to take cash from an individual’s pocket and after a brief struggle, she stole a necklace and personal belongings.

Columbia Pike, 4900 block, 12:09 a.m. July 14. A man took merchandise and attempted to leave without paying and two employees followed him outside. As the employees attempted to take the stolen items, a physical altercation ensued. The man assaulted and threw the items at the employees. A 41-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 2000 block. A theft was reported.

Clark St. S., 1200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Columbia Pike and S. Four Mile Run Dr. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 2800 block. Property was stolen.

Columbia Pike, 3000 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 4900 block. Identity theft was reported.

Frederick St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block. Trespassing was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 10:22 p.m. July 16. Property was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 2500 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Lee Hwy., 5100 block, 3:54 a.m. July 15. Police responding to an alarm determined that a business was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Quebec St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Taft St. N., 1400 block, 1:13 a.m. July 21. A resident called police when a man was observed inside the residence. A 33-year-old Arlington male was arrested and charged.

Wakefield St. S., 2800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

31st St. S., 4200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

31st St. S., 4400 block. Property was stolen from two vehicles.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Crystal Dr., 2100 block, July 14. A gray 2014 Honda Accord was stolen.

Eads St. S., 1600 block. July 17. A silver 2006 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

Kenilworth St. N., 1500 block. July 19. A silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata was stolen.

Kentucky St. N., 800 block, July 17. A black 2015 Ford F-150 was stolen.

McKinley Rd., 1400 block, July 19. A silver Lexus RX330 was stolen.

Quincy St. N., 1900 block, July 21. A gold 2011 Lexus GX470 was stolen.

Wayne St. N., 200 block, July 18. A black 2014 Lincoln MKS was stolen.

Eighth St. N., 3500 block, July 21. A gray 2008 Honda Accord was stolen.

VANDALISM

Buchanan St. S., 1100 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. Property was damaged.

Forest Dr. S., 1200 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Pershing St. N., 2200 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 6000 block. Graffiti was reported.

Fourth St. S., 5700 block. Graffiti was reported.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block. A vehicle was damaged.

12th St. S., 500 block. A vehicle was damaged.

12th St. S., 5200 block. A vehicle was stolen.

24th Rd. S., 2400 block. A vehicle was damaged.