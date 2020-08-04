Bragg St. S., 100 block, 12:32 a.m. July 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 2:26 p.m. July 24. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Bruce St., 3900 block, 5:28 p.m. July 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Cameron St., unit block, 8:27 p.m. July 24. An assault was reported.

Dawes Ave., 5500 block, 12:29 p.m. July 26. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 7:25 a.m. July 22. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 8:09 p.m. July 27. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 4600 block, 11:34 p.m. July 22. An assault was reported.

Duke St., unit block, 3:58 p.m. July 22. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 2700 block, 6:16 a.m. July 26. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 12:30 p.m. July 27. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 9:47 p.m. July 25. An assault was reported.

Jordan St. S., unit block, 6:43 p.m. July 24. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

King St., 4600 block, 1:05 a.m. July 24. An assault was reported.

Luna Park Dr., 100 block, 9:51 p.m. July 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 12:34 a.m. July 27. An assault was reported.

Pickett St. S., 200 block, 7:43 p.m. July 24. An assault was reported.

Valley Forge Dr., 5200 block, 12:54 a.m. July 25. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 8:04 p.m. July 26. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 100 block, 11 a.m. July 24. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 4:28 a.m. July 26. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., unit block, 2:46 p.m. July 25. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPING

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 2:26 p.m. July 24. A kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERIES

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 2:25 a.m. July 25. A robbery was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 5:22 a.m. July 25. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 3:34 p.m. July 25. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 7:14 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 1:41 p.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

Bluestone Rd., 200 block, 3:40 p.m. July 27. A theft was reported.

Chambliss St. N., 1100 block, 4:29 p.m. July 26. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. S., 600 block, 12:35 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3500 block, 3:51 a.m. July 25. An employee theft was reported.

Edison St., 3600 block, 8:50 a.m. July 27. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 11:23 a.m. July 22. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 7:10 p.m. July 26. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2400 block, 5:50 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 2 a.m. July 22. A theft was reported.

Fayette St. N., 600 block, 5:30 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported.

Fayette St. N., 600 block, 6:15 p.m. July 26. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 1000 block, 6:49 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported.

Groves Ave., unit block, 8:12 a.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 9:30 p.m. July 22. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 7:30 a.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 6:43 p.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 9:30 a.m. July 25. Trespassing was reported and property was damaged.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 11:07 p.m. July 21. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 3:38 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 9:12 a.m. July 24. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Richmond Hwy., 3700 block, 6:55 p.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

Ripley St. N., 100 block, 8:11 a.m. July 21. A theft was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Rosemont Ave. W., unit block, 9:43 a.m. July 26. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 9:40 a.m. July 21. A theft was reported.

Stanton Pl., 400 block, 7:39 a.m. July 22. A theft was reported.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 8:03 p.m. July 21. A theft was reported.

Summers Grove Rd., 5800 block, 9:02 a.m. July 21. A theft was reported.

Sunset Dr., unit block, 11:42 p.m. July 22. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 5:10 p.m. July 25. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 400 block, 11:48 a.m. July 23. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 1:52 a.m. July 22. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 500 block, 3:06 a.m. July 22. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 800 block, 11:17 p.m. July 24. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 9:17 a.m. July 26. A theft was reported.

Wheeler Ave., 4500 block, 10:54 p.m. July 21. A theft was reported.

28th St. S., 3100 block, 9:55 a.m. July 22. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Beauregard St. N., 2200 block, 12:45 p.m. July 25. A vehicle was stolen.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 7:10 p.m. July 26. A vehicle was stolen.

Eisenhower Ave., 2200 block, 9:18 a.m. July 27. A vehicle was stolen.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 11:05 p.m. July 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Howard St. N., 600 block, 3:28 p.m. July 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Howard St. N., 700 block, 9:22 a.m. July 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 6:59 p.m. July 23. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Allison St., unit block, 11:56 a.m. July 25. Property was damaged.

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 7:30 p.m. July 26. Property was damaged.

Braddock Rd. W., 4500 block, 9:23 p.m. July 24. Property was damaged.

Commonwealth Ave., 1500 block, 5:20 a.m. July 24. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4600 block, 3 p.m. July 26. Property was damaged.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 6:14 p.m. July 24. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 2 a.m. July 22. Property was damaged.

Fern St., 1600 block, 2:59 p.m. July 23. Property was damaged.

Gibbon St., 900 block, 11:59 p.m. July 21. Property was damaged.

Glendale Ave. E., 500 block, 9:36 p.m. July 25. Property was damaged.

Howard St. N., 500 block, 2:29 a.m. July 24. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 4:54 p.m. July 24. Property was damaged.

King St., 800 block, 12:39 p.m. July 26. Property was damaged.

Patrick St. N., 800 block, 7:47 a.m. July 22. Property was damaged.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 7:09 p.m. July 23. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For the Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Arlington Blvd., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Army Navy Dr., 2400 block. Threats were reported.

Barton St. N., 700 block. An assault was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block. An assault was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2300 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2400 block. An assault was reported.

Jackson St. N., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Randolph St. N., 800 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. An assault was reported.

CARJACKING

Shirlington Rd., 2200 block, 2:06 a.m. July 25. A man exited a silver 2018 Kia Forte and four male pedestrians approached him. They threatened the man, threw him to the ground and robbed him of personal belongings and the vehicle.

INDECENT EXPOSURES

Clarendon Blvd., 2800 block, 5 p.m. July 16. A man exposed himself to a pedestrian. On July 23 at 8:45 a.m. in the same area, the man approached a female victim and exposed himself. A 53-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 2 p.m. July 14. A male exposed himself to an individual in a business and was removed by security. On July 22, the male entered the business and was asked to leave. The male complied.

Wilson Blvd., 2100 block, 10 a.m. July 26. A naked man grabbed a female pedestrian’s arm from behind and fled from the scene. A 36-year-old D.C. man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERY

15th St. S., 900 block, 5:13 p.m. July 27. During a sales transaction between two males, the buyer lifted his shirt and exposed the handle of a firearm and told the seller to return to his building. The gunman left without paying for the item.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abingdon St. S., 3000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. Property was stolen.

Cleveland St. N., 1900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 4900 block. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Culpeper St. N., 2000 block, 2:31 a.m. July 26. Police responding to a report of a man pulling on door handles found the man inside a vehicle. The man fled on foot, and after a brief pursuit, he was taken into custody and found in possession of stolen items from a vehicle. A 27-year-old D.C. man was arrested and charged.

Fairfax Dr., 3600 block. Trespassing was reported.

Fern St. S., 1400 block, 3:43 a.m. July 26. Police responding to an alarm found a man inside a business entered by force. A 23-year-old D.C. man was arrested and charged.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Frederick St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. S., 2400 block, 11:59 a.m. July 23. An individual entered a vacant hotel room by force. It was determined that the individual had previously entered rooms and caused damaged.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2100 block. Property was stolen.

Van Buren St. N., 1800 block, and Tuckahoe St. N., 1800 block, 4 a.m. July 28. Police responded to a report of tampering with vehicles and police found a male lying in the roadway who fled on foot. Police determined that property was stolen from seven vehicles.

Washington and Arlington boulevards. Identity theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Danville St. Trespassing was reported.

23rd St. S., 400 block. A theft was reported.

34th St. S., 4600 block. A theft was reported.

35th St. N., 4600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Crystal Dr., 2100 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Eads St. S., 1600 block, July 22. A black 2019 Honda Accord was stolen.

Eads St. S., 1600 block, July 24. A white 2016 Acura RDX was stolen.

Fairfax Dr., 3900 block, July 23. A black 2015 Yamaha FZ series motorcycle was stolen.

Glebe Rd. N., 1000 block, July 27. A 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1400 block, July 25. A 2014 BMW 528i was stolen.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block, July 28. A white 2018 Toyota RAV4 was stolen.

Pershing Dr. N., 2200 block, July 28. A blue 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen.

Sycamore St. N., 2400 block, July 26. A white 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Ninth Rd. N., 5700 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

17th St. N., 4000 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

28th St. S., 4800 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

28th St. N., 6000 block, 8:30 p.m. July 23 to 8:15 a.m. July 24. A vehicle was stolen. During an investigation, police determined that a second vehicle was stolen and property was stolen from multiple vehicles.

28th St. N., 6000 block, July 24. A gray 2014 Honda Odyssey was stolen.

28th St. N., 6000 block, July 24. A gray 2017 Honda Odyssey was stolen.

28th St. N., 6200 block, July 26. A silver 2017 Toyota Prius was stolen.

VANDALISM

Columbus St. S., 100 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

High St. S., 3100 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Littleton St. N., 500 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Old Dominion Dr., 4900 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 6000 block. Graffiti was reported.

Fourth St. N., 4100 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Fourth St. N., 4200 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Ninth Rd. and N. Harrison St. Graffiti was reported.

15th and S. Fern streets. Property was damaged.

26th Pl. S., 900 block. Graffiti was reported.