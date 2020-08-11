Canterbury Sq., unit block, 8:43 p.m. Aug. 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Columbus St. S., 500 block, 4:50 p.m. Aug. 3. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5400 block, 10:21 p.m. July 29. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 2:52 a.m. Aug. 3. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 1:17 a.m. Aug. 2. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 10:43 a.m. Aug. 1. An assault was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 4:33 p.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported.

Four Mile Rd., 600 block, 7:12 p.m. July 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 6:51 a.m. Aug. 1. An assault was reported.

Hume Ave., 100 block, 12:44 a.m. Aug. 3. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 100 block, 1:47 a.m. July 31. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 11:20 a.m. July 28. An assault was reported.

Madison St., 1000 block, 11:04 a.m. July 30. An assault was reported.

Mill Rd., 2000 block, 8:15 a.m. July 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Mill Rd., 2600 block, 4:37 p.m. July 28. An assault was reported.

Park Center Dr., 3000 block, 2:09 p.m. Aug. 1. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Pendleton St., 300 block, 8:59 a.m. July 28. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 4:44 a.m. Aug. 1. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 5:16 a.m. Aug. 1. An assault was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2300 block, 4:32 p.m. July 28. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 12:50 a.m. Aug. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 4:22 p.m. July 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 6 p.m. July 29. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Tancil Ct., 300 block, 12:35 p.m. Aug. 3. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 200 block, 4:19 a.m. Aug. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Wythe St., 300 block, 3:43 p.m. July 30. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPINGS

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 7:45 p.m. July 30. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 7:28 p.m. July 30. Kidnapping was reported. Property was stolen and damaged. An arrest was made.

WEAPON

Madison St., 1200 block, 10:57 p.m. July 28. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERIES

Armistead St. N., unit block, 7:03 a.m. July 29. A robbery was reported.

Duke St., 5200 block, 6:51 a.m. July 28. A robbery was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, noon July 30. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alexandria Ave. E., 200 block, 11:12 a.m. July 31. A theft was reported.

Alfred St. S., 200 block, 10:29 a.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 4. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Boyce Dr., 5500 block, 11:42 a.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported.

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 8 a.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 10:57 a.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Cameron St., 1600 block, 3:09 p.m. July 27. A theft was reported.

Cameron St., unit block, 7:22 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Cameron Station Blvd., 400 block, 5:40 p.m. Aug. 4. A theft was reported.

Century Dr., 100 block, 2:40 p.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

Clermont Ave., 100 block, 2:31 p.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported.

Colfax Ave., 5400 block, 2:03 a.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

Colvin St., 3000 block, 1:19 p.m. July 31. A theft was reported.

Dominion Mill Dr., 3800 block, 3:30 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1600 block, 10:13 a.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 1600 block, 4:43 p.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Dunster Ct., 5700 block, 2:26 a.m. Aug. 1. Trespassing was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 3:02 p.m. Aug. 2. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 4:08 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 4:34 p.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 6:20 p.m. Aug. 4. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Fairfax St. S., 200 block, 8:10 a.m. July 31. A theft was reported.

Fayette St. N., 600 block, 1:40 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 3:35 p.m. Aug. 2. A theft was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 2:55 p.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 10:36 a.m. July 31. A theft was reported.

Lee St. N., 100 block, 3:44 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

Leslie Ave., 2400 block, 8:53 a.m. Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

Mason Ave. E., 200 block, 9:48 a.m. July 28. A theft was reported.

Mill Rd., 2300 block, 10:04 a.m. July 28. A theft was reported.

Mill Rd., 2400 block, 11:02 a.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 8:08 p.m. July 30. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 600 block, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 4. A theft was reported.

Pitt St. N., 1000 block, 9:40 a.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Potomac Greens Service Dr., 2500 block, 10:27 a.m. Aug. 3. A theft was reported.

Prince St., 1400 block, 6:45 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Queen St., 500 block, 11:50 a.m. July 30. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Reed Ave. E., 100 block, 6:46 p.m. July 28. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 11:46 a.m. Aug. 4. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 10 a.m. July 29. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 1:04 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 9:31 p.m. July 27. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 5:16 p.m. July 31. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 8:16 p.m. July 29. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 12:06 p.m. Aug. 3. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Clermont Ave., 100 block, 4:05 p.m. Aug. 3. A vehicle was stolen.

Fort Ward Pl., 2200 block, 12:59 p.m. Aug. 4. A vehicle was stolen.

Hampton Dr. N., 3100 block, 7:55 a.m. July 29. A vehicle was stolen.

Pelham St. N., 700 block, 9 a.m. July 30. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Braddock Rd. W., 700 block, 12:09 p.m. July 28. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 2000 block, 9:20 a.m. July 31. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 5200 block, 5:48 p.m. Aug. 2. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 5800 block, 6:48 p.m. July 29. Property was damaged.

Fairfax St. S., 300 block, 8:30 a.m. July 29. Property was damaged.

Potomac Ave., 600 block, 7:27 p.m. Aug. 2. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Queen St., 500 block, 11:50 a.m. July 30. Property was damaged.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 3:26 p.m. Aug. 3. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For the Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by Arlington County police. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Arlington Blvd., 4700 block. Threats were reported.

Columbia Pike, 2000 block. An assault was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2300 block. An assault was reported.

Frederick St. S., 800 block. An assault was reported.

Stuart St. N., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Taylor St. N., 900 block, 5:55 p.m. Aug. 2. A man struck a male victim sitting in a park with a sharp object, causing a laceration. The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries. A 52-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 1800 block. An assault was reported.

23rd St. S., 400 block. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Washington Blvd., 3200 block, 7:30 p.m. June 28. A male exposed himself to an employee while they were engaged in a conversation.

ROBBERY

George Mason Dr. N., 400 block, 7:15 a.m. Aug. 2. During a verbal dispute, a male robbed a man of a wallet at gunpoint. The male fled from the scene.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 800 block, 1:25 a.m. July 31. A male was observed entering three vehicles and attempting to enter two other vehicles. A male was located and charges are pending.

Clark St. S., 1700 block. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Florida St. S., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Frederick St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

George Mason Dr. S., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 2100 block, 11:30 p.m. July 30 to 6:45 a.m. July 31. Eight vehicles were entered by smashing windows, and airbags were stolen from seven vehicles.

Glebe Rd. N., 300 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 3400 block, 8:12 p.m. Aug. 1. A man entered a residence by force. A 31-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Lee Hwy., 4300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 5600 block, 3:01 a.m. July 29. Three males entered a business by force and took items. The males fled in a vehicle.

Lynn St. N., 1800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quincy St. N., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2100 block. Property was stolen.

Veitch St. N., 1900 block. A theft was reported.

Walter Reed Dr. S., 2700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington and Arlington Blvd. Identity theft was reported.

Washington Blvd. area. Property was stolen.

Washington Blvd., 3400 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Fifth Pl. N., 6000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fifth St. N., 5600 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

19th Rd. N., 4500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Jefferson St. S., 1000 block, Aug. 4. A 2003 Ford F350 was stolen.

Joyce St. S., 1300 block, July 28. A white 2018 Toyota RAV4 was stolen.

Lynn St. N., 1800 block, Aug. 3. A white 2017 Audi Q5 was stolen.

Pershing Dr. N., 2200 block, July 28. A blue 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen.

Ninth St. N., 4000 block, July 31. A green 2001 Mitsubishi Montero was stolen.

12th and S. Elm streets, July 30. A red 2019 Jiaj Gator 50-E2 moped was stolen.

17th St. N., 4000 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

19th Rd. N., 4500 block, Aug. 2. A gray 2020 BMW X7 was stolen.

19th St. N., 1100 block, Aug. 3. A black 2004 Saab 93B was stolen.

20th Rd. N., 4600 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

23rd St. S. and Crystal Dr., Aug. 2. A red 2011 Chevrolet Camaro was stolen.

29th Rd. S., 600 block and Inge St. S., 2300 block, 10:06 a.m. July 31. A brown 2016 Honda Accord; a gray 2016 BMW 428i; and a beige 2020 Nissan Armada were stolen.

30th St. N., 6200 block, Aug. 2. A white 2019 Chrysler Pacifica was stolen.

VANDALISM

Columbia Pike, 3500 block. Property was damaged.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. Property was damaged.

Lincoln St. S., 2100 block. Property was damaged.

Stafford St. N., 1300 block. Property was damaged.

Fifth St. S., 5500 block. Graffiti was reported.

Eighth Rd. S., 5200 block. Graffiti was reported.

14th St. and N. Courthouse Rd. A vehicle was damaged.

17th St. N., 5700 block. A vehicle was damaged.

26th Pl. S., 900 block. Graffiti was reported.