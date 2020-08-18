Commonwealth Ave., 1500 block, 1:11 a.m. Aug. 11. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 5 a.m. Aug. 6. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 7:25 a.m. Aug. 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 2200 block, 12:48 a.m. Aug. 5. An assault was reported.

AD

Ellsworth St., 200 block, 5:28 p.m. Aug. 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 10:35 p.m. Aug. 8. An assault was reported.

AD

Green St., 900 block, 10:06 p.m. Aug. 7. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 11:32 p.m. Aug. 8. An assault was reported.

King St., 3300 block, 12:07 a.m. Aug. 5. An assault was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 8:47 a.m. Aug. 6. An assault was reported.

Madison St., 100 block, 7:43 p.m. Aug. 8. An assault was reported.

Montgomery St., unit block, 9:25 p.m. Aug. 10. An assault was reported.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3400 block, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported.

Pete Jones Way, 900 block, 2:38 a.m. Aug. 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Quaker Hill Dr., 1200 block, 11:48 a.m. Aug. 8. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Reed Ave., 100 block, 3:21 a.m. Aug. 9. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 1:11 p.m. Aug. 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Richmond Hwy., 3400 block, 7:18 p.m. Aug. 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 11:22 a.m. Aug. 6. An assault was reported.

Taney Ave., 5300 block, 10:43 a.m. Aug. 10. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 9:51 p.m. Aug. 7. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 100 block, 1:17 p.m. Aug. 4. An assault was reported. Property was stolen and damaged.

WEAPONS

Fairfax St. N., 400 block, 9:10 p.m. Aug. 5. Weapon violation was reported.

AD

Wolfe St., 900 block, 11:32 p.m. Aug. 4. Weapon violation was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alfred St. N., 200 block, 5:50 p.m. Aug. 5. A theft was reported.

Alfred St. S., 500 block, 2:39 p.m. Aug. 5. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. S., 600 block, 10:51 a.m. Aug. 5. A theft was reported.

Commerce St., 300 block, 2:14 a.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

AD

Duke St., 1700 block, 4:40 p.m. Aug. 9. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2700 block, 6:24 p.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 4:59 p.m. Aug. 6. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 5:43 p.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

AD

Fayette St. N., 600 block, 1:11 p.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 700 block, 2:26 p.m. Aug. 7. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 1000 block, 2:56 a.m. Aug. 6. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 1000 block, 4:46 a.m. Aug. 9. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 1:11 a.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 4:40 p.m. Aug. 9. A theft was reported.

King St., 1100 block, 10:09 p.m. Aug. 6. A theft was reported.

King St., 1300 block, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

AD

Knole Ct., 5300 block, 11:42 a.m. Aug. 5. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 6:59 p.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported.

AD

Menokin Dr., 2400 block, 10:20 a.m. Aug. 7. A theft was reported.

Mill Rd., 2100 block, noon Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 4:36 p.m. Aug. 9. A theft was reported.

Montgomery St., 1000 block, 7:52 p.m. Aug. 8. Trespassing was reported.

Oak St. E., unit block, 6:15 p.m. Aug. 5. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2700 block, 12:11 p.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

Patrick St. N., 700 block, 12:39 a.m. Aug. 7. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Peacock Ave., 4500 block, 4:25 p.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 3:29 p.m. Aug. 6. A theft was reported.

Pitt St. N., 1000 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

AD

AD

Pitt St. N., 1000 block, 11:53 a.m. Aug. 7. A theft was reported.

Potomac St., 700 block, 3:12 p.m. Aug. 6. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 3:24 p.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 200 block, 4:02 a.m. Aug. 5. A theft was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 10:40 a.m. Aug. 8. A theft was reported.

Richenbacher Ave., 5400 block, 4:10 a.m. Aug. 5. Trespassing was reported.

Rosemont Ave. W., unit block, 11:40 a.m. Aug. 5. A theft was reported.

Seay St., 2800 block, 6:02 p.m. Aug. 6. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 8:13 a.m. Aug. 5. Property was stolen. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 5. A theft was reported.

AD

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 6:56 p.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 1300 block, 9:23 a.m. Aug. 4. A theft was reported.

AD

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 11:41 a.m. Aug. 9. A theft was reported.

Wolfe St., 300 block, 12:26 p.m. Aug. 5. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 9:04 p.m. Aug. 10. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Braddock Rd. E., 300 block, 4:14 p.m. Aug. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

Duke St., unit block, 5:26 p.m. Aug. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

Eisenhower Ave., 2700 block, 6:24 p.m. Aug. 10. A vehicle was stolen.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 3:10 p.m. Aug. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Menokin Dr., 2400 block, 10:20 a.m. Aug. 7. A vehicle was stolen.

AD

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 6:24 p.m. Aug. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Walleston Ct., 1600 block, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 7. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 4. Property was damaged.

Braddock Rd. W., 1400 block, 6:06 p.m. Aug. 5. Property was damaged.

AD

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 11:26 a.m. Aug. 5. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Cameron Mills Rd., unit block, 12:18 p.m. Aug. 8. Property was damaged.

Carpenter Rd., 1800 block, 7:11 p.m. Aug. 5. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4600 block, 6:05 a.m. Aug. 5. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4600 block, 10:53 a.m. Aug. 6. Property was damaged.

Echols Ave., unit block, 3:35 p.m. Aug. 4. Property was damaged.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 6:20 p.m. Aug. 4. Property was damaged.

Fairfax St. N., 400 block, 9:10 p.m. Aug. 5. Property was damaged.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 9:27 p.m. Aug. 9. Property was damaged.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 11:56 a.m. Aug. 10. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 11:32 p.m. Aug. 8. Property was damaged.

King St., 4600 block, 12:06 p.m. Aug. 7. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

AD

Madison St., 1300 block, 10:12 p.m. Aug. 4. Property was damaged.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2400 block, 5:15 p.m. Aug. 7. Property was damaged.

Pitt St. N., 1000 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 11. Property was damaged.

Pitt St. N., 1000 block, 11:53 a.m. Aug. 7. Property was damaged.

Potomac Ave., unit block, 7:12 p.m. Aug. 6. Property was damaged.

Princess St., 1100 block, 12:54 a.m. Aug. 6. Property was damaged.

Richmond Hwy., 3400 block, 7:18 p.m. Aug. 6. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Swann Ave., 400 block, 1:13 p.m. Aug. 5. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 100 block, 1:17 p.m. Aug. 4. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Buchanan St. S., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Clarendon Blvd. and N. Highland St. An assault was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block. An assault was reported.

Clarendon Blvd., 3100 block. Two people fought.

George Mason Dr. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. and S. Four Mile Run Dr. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2700 block. An assault was reported.

Harrison St. N., 2400 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Highland St. N., 1100 block. Harassment was reported.

Kenmore St. S., 2000 block. An assault was reported.

Lee Hwy., 3300 block, 5:12 a.m. Aug. 8. A disorderly man was in a lobby area of a hotel and was instructed to return to his room. Shortly after the man returned and was banned from the premises. At 5:46 a.m., police responded to a report of trespassing and found the man inside the hotel. The man kicked two officers and bit a third officer. A 27-year-old Suitland man was arrested and charged.

Wakefield St. S., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Pollard St., 3:59 p.m. Aug. 8. A male approached a female pedestrian from behind and smacked her buttocks. The male fled on foot.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Randolph St., 6:08 p.m. Aug. 6. Police responding to a report of an assault determined that a male pedestrian was struck in the head by a man. While the man was being placed into custody, he struck an officer in the head, causing minor injuries. A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 2900 block, 12:46 a.m. Aug. 10. Three males were involved in a verbal dispute when one of the males assaulted a man, causing him to fall to the ground and sustain a laceration. Two males fled from the scene.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3100 block. An assault was reported.

Second Rd. N., 4200 block. An assault was reported.

WEAPONS

Fern St. S., 1400 block. Weapon violation was reported.

20th Rd. and N. Cleveland St. Weapon violation was reported.

MISSILE INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

11th St. N., 2800 block, 5:46 p.m. Aug. 5. Rocks were thrown at a window of a residence, causing it to break.

ROBBERY

King St. S., 4600 block, 8:37 p.m. Aug. 6. Police responding to a report of a robbery determined that a male knocked on the window of a vehicle and when the man rolled down his window, the male struck the man in the face and robbed him of cash that was in his hand. The male fled in a vehicle driven by a female who attempted to strike the man as he was taking a photo.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams St. S., 2600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Clark St. S., 2200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Eads St. S., 2400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 3800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glebe Rd. S., 2400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Trespassing was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Lee Hwy., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

Lincoln St. N., 1500 block. Trespassing was reported.

Lynnbrook Dr., 1300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Potomac St. N., 2100 block, noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 10. Property was stolen from a residence.

Potomac St. N., 2000 block, 12:30 to 2 p.m. Aug. 10. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force.

Richmond Hwy., 2400 block. A theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 3900 block. A theft was reported.

18th and N. Upton streets. A theft was reported.

23rd Rd. and N. George Mason Dr. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

24th St. S., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

27th St. S., 2200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Columbia Pike, 3400 block, Aug. 5. A white 2017 Kawasaki Ninja was stolen.

Crystal Dr., 2600 block, 4:24 p.m. Aug. 10. Police responding to a report of a stolen vehicle determined that a man left his Nissan Maxima idling unattended. A male exited a Chevrolet Cruze occupied by four others and entered the Maxima. The male drove off in the Maxima. Police located both vehicles in the Richmond Highway and South Eads Street area, and when the Maxima struck another vehicle, the driver fled on foot. Four juveniles in the Cruze were apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. Petitions were sought for the juveniles and the fifth juvenile remains outstanding.

Fillmore St. N., 1000 block, Aug. 10. A black Suzuki GSXR motorcycle was stolen.

Glebe Rd. S., 3600 block, Aug. 10. A black 2010 Dodge Charger was stolen.

Joyce St. S., 1400 block, Aug. 10. A blue 2014 Buddy 50 Scooter was stolen.

Tacoma St. N., 3000 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Wilson Blvd., 1000 block, Aug. 10. A silver 2016 Nissan Versa was stolen.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Cameron St. N., 1800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Lombardy St. N., 500 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Oakland St. N., 900 block. Graffiti was reported.

Washington Blvd., 5900 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 1200 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 6000 block. Graffiti was reported.

Fourth and S. Taylor streets. Property was damaged.

23rd St. S., 400 block. Property was damaged.