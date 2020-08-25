Braddock Rd. W., 4800 block, 3:07 p.m. Aug. 15. An assault was reported.

Cameron St., 700 block, 4:06 a.m. Aug. 14. An assault was reported.

Colfax Ave., 5400 block, 11:10 p.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 1700 block, 5:20 p.m. Aug. 13. An assault was reported.

Dawes Ave., unit block, 5:29 p.m. Aug. 18. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 7:29 p.m. Aug. 12. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 1:08 a.m. Aug. 15. An assault was reported.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 12:21 a.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 12:52 p.m. Aug. 18. An assault was reported.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 7:33 p.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 2:39 a.m. Aug. 15. An assault was reported.

Gladden St. N., 100 block, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 12. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 1:59 a.m. Aug. 13 An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Hopkins Ct., 300 block, 8:40 p.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Jordan St. N., 400 block, 4:31 a.m. Aug. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 200 block, 1:24 a.m. Aug. 15. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

King St., 1300 block, 8:15 a.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported.

Madison St., 800 block, 6:54 p.m. Aug. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Main Line Blvd., 2900 block, 8:45 a.m. Aug. 16. An assault was reported.

Main Line Blvd., 2900 block, 9:49 a.m. Aug. 16. An assault was reported.

Old Dominion Blvd., 3900 block, 1:45 p.m. Aug. 16. An assault was reported.

Patrick St. N., 800 block, 11:32 p.m. Aug. 16. An assault was reported.

Pickett St. S., 200 block, 12:41 a.m. Aug. 18. An assault was reported.

Port St., 700 block, 10:26 p.m. Aug. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 8:28 p.m. Aug. 14. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Raleigh Ave., unit block, 3:50 p.m. Aug. 16. An assault was reported.

Stevenson Ave., 5800 block, 3:15 p.m. Aug. 13. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Wythe St., 1200 block, 1:24 a.m. Aug. 11. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

First St., 600 block, 2:20 a.m. Aug. 15. An assault was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURES

Duke St., 3500 block, 1:34 a.m. Aug. 17. Indecent exposure was reported.

Glendale Ave. E., 200 block, 11:47 p.m. Aug. 14. Indecent exposure was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 2100 block, 4:10 p.m. Aug. 18. Indecent exposure was reported.

WEAPON

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 11:59 a.m. Aug. 14. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERIES

Fillmore Ave., unit block, 12:19 p.m. Aug. 13. A robbery was reported.

Harrison Cir., 900 block, 7:40 p.m. Aug. 16. A robbery was reported. An arrest was made.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 1:22 p.m. Aug. 16. A robbery was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1600 block, 12:12 a.m. Aug. 16. A robbery was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 4:09 p.m. Aug. 14. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barrett Pl., 100 block, 7:52 a.m. Aug. 17. A theft was reported.

Barrett Pl., 100 block, 1:38 p.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 1400 block, 7:42 a.m. Aug. 18. Trespassing was reported.

Braddock Rd. W., 4800 block, 6:03 p.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

Breckinridge Pl., 200 block, 10:06 a.m. Aug. 17. A theft was reported.

Canterbury Sq., unit block, 9:19 a.m. Aug. 17. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 6200 block, 5:36 p.m. Aug. 12. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 5000 block, 11:48 a.m. Aug. 16. A theft was reported.

Gardner Dr., 5000 block, 6:27 p.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.

Gunston Rd., 3500 block, 6:17 p.m. Aug. 11. A theft was reported.

Harrison Cir., 900 block, 7:40 p.m. Aug. 16. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Henry St. S., 200 block, 12:03 p.m. Aug. 15. A theft was reported.

King St., 1400 block, 3:55 p.m. Aug. 16. A theft was reported.

King St., 3500 block, 10:05 p.m. Aug. 15. A theft was reported.

King St., 4300 block, 8:15 a.m. Aug. 15. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 9:55 a.m. Aug. 13. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 8:38 p.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 9:24 p.m. Aug. 17. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1700 block, 1:46 p.m. Aug. 12. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 1:14 p.m. Aug. 17. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3900 block, 2:56 p.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 3000 block, 11:03 a.m. Aug. 17. A theft was reported.

Parker Gray School Way, 800 block, 10:48 a.m. Aug. 16. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 4:09 p.m. Aug. 14. A theft was reported.

Princess St., 200 block, 8:53 a.m. Aug. 13. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 500 block, 11:23 a.m. Aug. 14. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Seay St., 2800 block, 8:55 p.m. Aug. 15. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 11:33 p.m. Aug. 14. A theft was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 10:36 a.m. Aug. 12. A theft was reported.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 1:32 p.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.

Vernon St., 1000 block, 2:38 p.m. Aug. 16. A theft was reported.

Washington St. N., 700 block, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 16. A theft was reported.

Wheeler Ave., 3600 block, 7:04 a.m. Aug. 14. A theft was reported.

Wheeler Ave., 3600 block, 9:11 a.m. Aug. 12. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 1:32 p.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Braddock Rd. W., 4800 block, 11:10 a.m. Aug. 15. A vehicle was stolen.

Harwich Ct., 5700 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 13. A vehicle was stolen.

Jordan St. N., 100 block, 5:39 a.m. Aug. 17. A vehicle was stolen.

King St., 1000 block, 3:06 p.m. Aug. 18. A vehicle was stolen.

Russell Rd., 3800 block, 11:31 a.m. Aug. 13. A vehicle was stolen.

Wheeler Ave., 4400 block, 7:45 a.m. Aug. 14. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 8:45 a.m. Aug. 13. Property was damaged.

Braddock Rd. W., 1400 block, 2:19 p.m. Aug. 16. Property was damaged.

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 6:32 p.m. Aug. 12. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 5200 block, 4:41 p.m. Aug. 17. Property was damaged.

Gary Ave., 5500 block, 4:23 p.m. Aug. 12. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 12:17 a.m. Aug. 13. Property was damaged.

King St., 1300 block, 8:15 a.m. Aug. 17. Property was damaged.

Madison St., 1300 block, 10:01 p.m. Aug. 16. Property was damaged.

Pickett St. S., 300 block, 9:25 p.m. Aug. 16. Property was damaged.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 2:18 a.m. Aug. 17. Property was damaged.

Tennessee Ave., 700 block, 10:07 a.m. Aug. 12. Property was damaged.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 11:34 p.m. Aug. 13. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Columbia Pike and S. George Mason Dr. An assault was reported.

Frederick St. S., 800 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. An assault was reported.

King St. S., 4600 block. An assault was reported.

Lexington St. N., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Washington Blvd., 3000 block. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 6000 block, 12:15 a.m. Aug. 14. Responding to an attempted theft, police located a man already involved in two service calls. The man bit an officer while being taken into custody. A 33-year-old Georgia man was arrested and charged.

PEEPING TOM

Veitch St. S., 2700 block, 10:40 p.m. Aug. 18. A man was observed outside the door of a residence. When a resident opened the door, the man fled on foot.

INDECENT EXPOSURES

Columbia Pike, 3400 block, 9:57 p.m. Aug. 18. A man exposed himself outside a business. A 68-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd. and N. Lynn St., 1:37 p.m. Aug. 14. A man was observed fondling himself in an alley near a business. A 38-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

ROBBERY

Crystal Dr., 1500 block, 3:49 a.m. Aug. 17. A male hugged a female pedestrian and demanded her cellphone. When the female declined, the male displayed a firearm and demanded the phone. After a brief struggle, the male robbed her of a purse. The male fled with a female lookout on foot. No injuries were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Campbell Ave., 4000 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Colonial Terr. N., 1500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. N., 200 block. Identity theft was reported.

Courthouse Rd. N., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 1400 block, 4:13 p.m. Aug. 9. A man took items from a business.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block, 10:30 a.m. Five males took merchandise and attempted to assault an employee when they were confronted. The males reentered the store and took additional merchandise. They fled in a vehicle. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, which was determined stolen. The vehicle was recovered after it crashed into another vehicle. All the males fled from the area on foot.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Employee theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Little Falls Rd., 6600 block, 10:49 a.m. Aug. 18. Police responding to a burglary attempted to contact a man inside a residence but the man was able to flee from the scene on foot.

Old Dominion Dr., 4900 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quincy St. S., 2900 block. A theft was reported.

Taylor St. N., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Thomas St. N., 300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Thomas St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Vermont St. N., 1900 block. Property was stolen.

Washington Blvd. and Columbia Pike. Identity theft was reported.

Washington Blvd., 4800 block. A theft was reported.

Wayne St. S., 400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 1600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

Second St. N., 5900 block, 7:16 a.m. Aug. 16. Police responding to a theft determined that a man who had been issued a banning notice entered a residence. A 27-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Ninth Rd. S., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

14th St. N., 4800 block, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 12. A man entered a residence by force and told a resident to get in a closet. The man took an item and fled from the residence.

19th and N. Kent streets. A theft was reported.

23rd St. S., 300 block. Trespassing was reported.

26th St. N., 4500 block, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 14. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force and damage was caused.

27th Rd. N., 4000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

34th St. N., 4700 block, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Aug. 14. Property was stolen from a residence entered by force and damage was caused.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Crystal Dr., 2400 block, Aug. 16. A white 2013 Hyundai Elantra was stolen.

Greenbrier St. S., 800 block, Aug. 12. An orange 2004 Honda Element was stolen.

Henderson Rd. and N. Thomas St., 4:12 p.m. Aug. 12. A vehicle idling unattended was stolen. After a police chase and multiple attempts to have the driver exit the vehicle, police forced entry and took a female into custody. A 27-year-old female of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Old Dominion Dr., 4900 block, Aug. 15. A black 2018 Volkswagen Atlas was stolen.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block. Two vehicles reported stolen were recovered at this location.

33rd St. N., 5100 block, Aug. 12. A gray 2017 Volvo XC90 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Crystal Dr., 1300 block. Graffiti was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4200 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Lorcom Lane and Old Dominion Dr. Graffiti was reported.

Taylor St. S., 1200 block. Property was damaged.

28th St. S., 1500 block. A vehicle was damaged.

34th and S. Utah streets. Graffiti was reported.