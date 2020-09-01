Armistead St. N., 400 block, 7:51 p.m. Aug. 24. An assault was reported.

Ballenger Ave., 1900 block, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 19. An assault was reported.

Cedar St. and Commonwealth Ave., unit block, 12:25 a.m. Aug. 23. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Duke St., 4600 block, 1:44 p.m. Aug. 22. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 1:50 a.m. Aug. 21. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 4:42 a.m. Aug. 22. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 8:20 p.m. Aug. 22. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6200 block, 3:25 a.m. Aug. 21. An assault was reported.

Essex Ct., 5300 block, 11:40 a.m. Aug. 19. An assault was reported.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 4:44 a.m. Aug. 22. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. E., 200 block, 12:30 a.m. Aug. 24. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 9:01 p.m. Aug. 25. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 20. An assault was reported.

Martha Custis Dr., 3300 block, 9:19 p.m. Aug. 19. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 12:30 a.m. Aug. 19. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 6:50 p.m. Aug. 22. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Saint Asaph St. N., 800 block, 6:46 a.m. Aug. 20. An assault was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 800 block, 4:55 p.m. Aug. 22. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 1:20 a.m. Aug. 20. An assault was reported and property was stolen. Property was also damaged. An arrest was made.

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 1:07 a.m. Aug. 21. An assault was reported.

Taney Ave., 4300 block, 3:13 p.m. Aug. 19. An assault was reported.

Wheeler Ave., 3600 block, 8:44 p.m. Aug. 21. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPING

Stevenson Ave., 6300 block, 1:07 a.m. Aug. 21. Kidnapping was reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Mount Vernon Ave., 2200 block, 9:36 p.m. Aug. 25. Indecent exposure was reported.

WEAPON

Fayette St. N., unit block, 2:29 p.m. Aug. 23. Weapon violation was reported.

ROBBERIES

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 3:05 p.m. Aug. 21. A robbery was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3700 block, 2:28 a.m. Aug. 25. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arch Hall Lane, unit block, 11 a.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Braddock Rd. E., 500 block, 3:47 p.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 9:11 a.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Dawes Ave., unit block, 5:34 p.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 7:08 p.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.

Fendall Ave., unit block, 2:20 p.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.

John Ticer Dr., 4900 block, 2:36 p.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.

Kilburn St., 4900 block, 4:49 p.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.

King St., 500 block, 3:18 p.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.

King St., 600 block, 7:57 p.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported.

King St., 800 block, 1:51 p.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.

Knole Ct., 5300 block, 2:42 p.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.

Lincolnia Rd., 6100 block, 3:21 p.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported.

Madison St., 1000 block, 12:21 a.m. Aug. 19. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Mansion Dr., 300 block, 2:19 p.m. Aug. 22. A theft was reported.

Maris Ave., 5200 block, 10:47 a.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported.

Martha Custis Dr., 1200 block, 6:39 p.m. Aug. 18. A theft was reported.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 1:06 p.m. Aug. 21. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3400 block, 8:10 a.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported.

Old Town Ct., 400 block, 11:55 a.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Owen St. N., 500 block, 10:20 a.m. Aug. 22. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2600 block, 9:50 a.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 3000 block, 7:49 a.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 3000 block, 1:55 p.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported.

Pendleton St., 300 block, 3:48 p.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. S., 400 block, 5:27 p.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported.

Pitt St. N., unit block, 10:38 a.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Polk Ave., 4800 block, 2:41 a.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported.

Potomac Greens Dr., 1600 block, 9:12 a.m. Aug. 24. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 9:51 a.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 2:33 p.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 20. Two thefts were reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 20. Five thefts were reported.

Richmond Hwy., 3400 block, 11:58 a.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.

Royal St. N., 1400 block, 1:21 p.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Royal St. S., 500 block, 12:18 p.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 600 block, 3:09 a.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Saint Asaph St. N., 800 block, 1:10 a.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.

Sanger Ave., 5400 block, 4:54 p.m. Aug. 20. A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 4700 block, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 25 A theft was reported.

Taney Ave., 4700 block, 3:35 p.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported.

Thornton Way, 700 block, 3:31 p.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

Valley Forge Dr., 5200 block, 6:12 p.m. Aug. 21. A theft was reported.

Waple Lane, 4900 block, 5:22 p.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 4:25 p.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Wild Turkey Lane, 2600 block, 7:33 p.m. Aug. 19. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Braddock Rd. E., 500 block, 3:29 p.m. Aug. 25. A vehicle was stolen.

Brawner Pl., 5200 block, 4:36 p.m. Aug. 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Duke St., unit block, 1:56 p.m. Aug. 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Owen St. N., 400 block, 10:38 a.m. Aug. 22. A vehicle was stolen.

Pendleton St., 700 block, 5:53 p.m. Aug. 23. A vehicle was stolen.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 4:25 p.m. Aug. 23. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

VANDALISM

Braddock Rd. W., 1400 block, 5:05 p.m. Aug. 21. Property was damaged.

Bradford Ct., 5400 block, 1:17 p.m. Aug. 21. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 5300 block, 9:54 a.m. Aug. 21. Property was damaged.

Glebe Rd. W., 100 block, 10:51 a.m. Aug. 19. Property was damaged.

Lee St. S., 300 block, 6:23 p.m. Aug. 23. Property was damaged.

Park Center Dr., 3000 block, 1:55 p.m. Aug. 25. Property was damaged.

Royal St. N., 1400 block, 1:21 p.m. Aug. 25. Property was damaged.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 11:53 a.m. Aug. 19. Property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 3:23 a.m. Aug. 21. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Arlington

For the Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by Arlington County police. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Chesterfield Rd., 5000 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. An assault was reported.

Eads St. S., 2300 block. An assault was reported.

George Mason Dr. N., 12:20 a.m. Aug. 19. Police responding to a report of a stabbing determined that two males were engaged in a verbal dispute when one of the males was stabbed with a knife at an unknown location.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block, 2:20 a.m. Aug. 23. Two men approached a male who exited a restaurant and stabbed him with a knife. Both men fled on foot. The male was hospitalized and treated for serious injuries.

Glebe Rd. N., 600 block. An assault was reported.

Harrison St. N., 2400 block. An assault was reported.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. An assault was reported.

Lee Hwy., 1300 block. An assault was reported.

Thomas St. N., 100 block. An assault was reported.

First St. S., 2700 block. An assault was reported.

11th St. N., 5200 block. An assault was reported.

14th St. S., 3100 block. An assault was reported.

CARJACKING

Crystal Dr., 1500 block, 1:37 p.m. Aug. 25. Two males, one armed with a knife and the other with a firearm, forced a man out of his vehicle. The males threatened him, took his 2013 BMW X3 and fled from the scene.

PEEPING TOM

Veitch St. S., 2700 block, 10:40 p.m. Aug. 18. A male was observed outside the door of a residence. The male fled when a resident opened the door.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Columbia Pike, 3400 block, 9:57 p.m. Aug. 18. A man was observed outside a business with his pants down. A 68-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERIES

Crystal Dr., 1500 block, 3:49 a.m. Aug. 17. A male gave a female pedestrian a bear hug and demanded her cellphone. The female declined to hand over the phone, and the male produced a firearm. After a brief struggle, the male robbed the female of a bag and fled on foot with a second male.

Glebe Rd. S., 600 block, 11:45 a.m. Aug. 24. A man demanded cash from a resident and, after a brief struggle, attempted to grab property. The man demanded additional money and fled. No injuries were reported.

Lee Hwy., 3300 block, 2:54 a.m. Aug. 23. A man assaulted a male acquaintance and robbed him of cash and items. The man later returned the items and fled from the scene. The male sustained minor injuries.

Rhodes St. N., 1600 block, 12:15 a.m. Aug. 21. A vehicle occupied by two males and two females pulled alongside a parked vehicle. One of the males displayed a firearm and demanded the driver exit his vehicle, lie on the ground and empty his pockets. They robbed the driver of items, and all four drove away from the scene.

Richmond Hwy., 2700 block, 12:17 a.m. Aug. 23. During a dispute, a man threw a female to the ground and stole her car keys. He fled in her vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Washington Blvd., 4600 block, 9:29 a.m. Aug. 20. A man displayed a firearm at an employee and robbed a business of cash. He then forced two employees into the rear of the business and fled on foot.

10th Rd. N., 4400 block, July 28. Three male juveniles surrounded a female inside a vehicle, and after attempting to engage in a conversation, one of the males reached into an open window and took her purse. On Aug. 23, the female reported identity theft.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Army Navy Dr., 900 block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2600 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 19 to 5:46 a.m. Aug. 20. Cash was stolen from a business entered by force.

Eads St. S., 1200 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 19 to 8:05 a.m. Aug. 20. Cash was stolen from a business entered by force.

Eads St. S., 1600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Eads St. S., 2000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fern St. S., 1400 block, 2:56 a.m. Aug. 20. was entered by force causing damage. Nothing was reported missing.

Fern St. S., 2700 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fern St. S., 2700 block and S. Eads St., 2000 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 23 to 5:30 a.m. Aug. 24. Air bags were stolen from three vehicles entered by breaking windows.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4000 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 800 block. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block, midnight and 2:30 a.m. Aug. 20. A business was entered by force causing damage. Nothing was reported missing.

Grove St. S., 3100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Four thefts were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Lee Hwy., 3300 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 4200 block. A theft was reported.

Little Falls Rd., 6600 block, 10:49 a.m. Aug. 18. A man was observed entering a vacant residence and fled on foot before police arrived.

Moore St. N., 1800 block. Trespassing was reported.

Piedmont St. N., 500 block. A theft was reported.

Thomas St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

First Rd. N., 4400 block. A theft was reported.

Eighth Rd. and S. Greenbrier St. Property was stolen.

13th St. N., 3400 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

22nd St. N., 3600 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

23rd St. S., 300 block. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Boundary Channel Dr. and Interstate 395 NB. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Columbia Pike, 3200 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Columbia Pike, 3800 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Frederick St. S., 1000 block, Aug. 22. A gray 2016 Toyota Tundra was stolen.

Garfield St. N., 1200 block, Aug. 19. A black 2012 Audi Q5 was stolen.

Highland St. N., 1100 block, Aug. 23. A black 2016 Kia Sorento was stolen.

Rolfe St. N., 2100 block, Aug. 23. A black 2015 Hyundai Elantra was stolen.

Washington Blvd., 3500 block, Aug. 21. A green 2006 Jeep Liberty was stolen.

22nd St. N., 3600 block, Aug. 20. A black 2018 Honda Civic was stolen.

32nd St. N., 4600 block, Aug. 21. A blue 2017 Lexus RX300 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Harrison St. S., 800 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Lorcom Lane and Old Dominion Dr. Graffiti was reported.

Taylor St. S., 1200 block. Property was damaged.

27th St. S., 2100 block. A vehicle was damaged.

28th St. S., 1500 block. A vehicle was damaged.