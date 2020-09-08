Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 10:09 p.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 5:04 p.m. Aug. 28. An assault was reported.

Bruce St., unit block, 10:48 p.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 1500 block, 6:44 a.m. Aug. 31. An assault was reported.

Derby Ct., 5600 block, 9:40 p.m. Aug. 31. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 1600 block, 7:21 p.m. Aug. 28. An assault was reported and property was stolen.

Duke St., 4200 block, 9:47 p.m. Aug. 30. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 6:19 p.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 5300 block, 7:38 p.m. Aug. 31. An assault was reported.

Duke St., 6200 block, 12:30 p.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported.

Edsall Rd., 5700 block, 2:57 p.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 8:52 p.m. Aug. 31. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., unit block, 2:51 a.m. Aug. 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Imboden St. N., 500 block, 4:46 p.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 1:45 p.m. Aug. 30. An assault was reported.

King St., 500 block, 7:35 a.m. Aug. 26. An assault was reported.

King St., unit block, 8:55 p.m. Aug. 30. An assault was reported.

Madison St., 1300 block, 7:31 p.m. Aug. 29. An assault was reported.

Maris Ave., 5100 block, 8:14 a.m. Aug. 26. An assault was reported.

Merton Ct., 5800 block, 9:04 a.m. Aug. 26. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Merton Ct., 5800 block, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 26. An assault was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 4:46 p.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported.

Port St., 700 block, 9:56 p.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported.

Potomac Ave., unit block, 8:37 p.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 9:41 p.m. Aug. 26. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 100 block, 6:12 a.m. Aug. 30. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 7:53 a.m. Aug. 30. An assault was reported.

Royal St. S., 500 block, 12:47 p.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 12:21 p.m. Aug. 29. An assault was reported and property was damaged.

Van Dorn St. N., 2500 block, 9:34 p.m. Aug. 27. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 300 block, 5:41 a.m. Aug. 30. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Virginia Ave., 900 block, 10:48 a.m. Aug. 30. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 12:57 a.m. Aug. 28. A person was assaulted and robbed. Property was also damaged.

Quaker Hill Rd., 1100 block, 7:54 a.m. Sept. 1. A robbery was reported.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 9:10 a.m. Aug. 27. A robbery was reported.

Sanger Ave., 5600 block, 1:51 a.m. Aug. 28. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 4:51 p.m. Aug. 29. A theft was reported.

Ascot Ct., 5500 block, 12:26 p.m. Aug. 28. Trespassing was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Braddock Pl., 1200 block, 3:12 p.m. Aug. 29. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 5:17 p.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported.

Braddock Rd. E., 400 block, 7:01 p.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 2:24 a.m. Aug. 28. Trespassing was reported.

Duke St., 1700 block, 8:16 p.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 2900 block, 5:09 p.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 4300 block, 11:36 p.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5100 block, 4:40 p.m. Aug. 29. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 5700 block, 2:31 p.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.

Dunster Ct., 5700 block, 8:11 a.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 8:27 a.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 2700 block, 7:54 a.m. Sept. 1. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 3:40 p.m. Sept. 1. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 3:40 p.m. Aug. 31. A theft was reported.

Franklin St., unit block, 6:44 a.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. E., 600 block, 9:01 p.m. Aug. 25. A theft was reported.

Glebe Rd. W., 200 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 31. A theft was reported.

Henry St. N., 1000 block, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 29. A theft was reported.

Holly St., 3300 block, 3:10 a.m. Aug. 27. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4800 block, 11:08 a.m. Aug. 31. A theft was reported.

King St., 3600 block, 5:23 a.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.

Morgan St. N., 5400 block, 12:15 p.m. Aug. 29. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 1500 block, 10:16 p.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 5:58 a.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3800 block, 6:40 p.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2700 block, 6:57 p.m. Aug. 31. A theft was reported.

Park Center Dr., 2800 block, 8:57 a.m. Aug. 29. A theft was reported.

Pitt St. N., 800 block, 1:58 p.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.

Princess St., 1400 block, 11:17 a.m. Aug. 27. Trespassing was reported.

Raleigh Ave., 4500 block, 7:16 a.m. Sept. 1. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Rayburn Ave., 5700 block, 11:57 a.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Richmond Hwy., 3100 block, 10:08 a.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Richmond Hwy., 3300 block, 1:18 p.m. Aug. 28. A theft was reported.

Ripley St. N., 200 block, 9:12 a.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 4600 block, 1:20 p.m. Aug. 25. Trespassing was reported and property was damaged.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 9:13 a.m. Sept. 1. A theft was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 1:01 p.m. Sept. 1. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., 400 block, 3:53 p.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. N., unit block, 4:27 a.m. Aug. 31. A theft was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 100 block, 5:42 p.m. Aug. 30. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 4:56 p.m. Aug. 29. A theft was reported.

Yoakum Pkwy., 200 block, 4:08 p.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.

28th St. S., 4900 block, 10:38 a.m. Aug. 26. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Duke St., 5800 block, 11:11 a.m. Sept. 1. A vehicle was stolen.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 9:18 a.m. Aug. 26. A vehicle was stolen.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 4:55 p.m. Aug. 31. A vehicle was stolen.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5300 block, 7:40 a.m. Aug. 28. A vehicle was stolen.

Mount Vernon Ave., 3700 block, 8:27 a.m. Sept. 1. A vehicle was stolen.

Saint Asaph St. N., 800 block, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 30. A vehicle was stolen.

Stevens St. N., 2600 block, 5:30 a.m. Sept. 1. A vehicle was stolen.

Taney Ave., 5400 block, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29. A vehicle was stolen.

Telek Pl., 2800 block, 7:04 p.m. Aug. 26. A vehicle was stolen.

Van Dorn St. N., 400 block, 4:34 p.m. Aug. 29. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 5:39 p.m. Aug. 29. Property was damaged.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 1:56 a.m. Aug. 28. Property was damaged.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 9:11 a.m. Aug. 25. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4200 block, 9:47 p.m. Aug. 30. Property was damaged.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 9:56 p.m. Aug. 27. Property was damaged.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 5:14 p.m. Aug. 30. Property was damaged.

Florence Dr., 3800 block, 6:19 p.m. Aug. 30. Property was damaged.

Four Mile Rd., 500 block, 4:55 p.m. Aug. 31. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 4:08 p.m. Aug. 31. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Landover St., 3200 block, 7:13 p.m. Aug. 31. Property was damaged.

Oakcrest Dr., 1500 block, 10:13 p.m. Aug. 27. Property was damaged.

Quantrell Ave., 5800 block, 9:10 a.m. Aug. 27. Property was damaged.

Saint Asaph St. N., 600 block, 3:09 a.m. Aug. 25. Property was damaged.

Taney Ave., 5400 block, 12:02 p.m. Aug. 31. Property was damaged.

Wheeler Ave., 3900 block, 6:12 p.m. Aug. 27. Property was damaged.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 9:29 a.m. Sept. 1. Property was damaged.

Wythe St., 300 block, 10:41 a.m. Aug. 31. Property was damaged. An arrest was made.

28th St. S., 4900 block, 10:38 a.m. Aug. 26. Property was damaged.

Arlington

These were among incidents reported by the Arlington County Police Department. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Columbia Pike, 4200 block. Threats were reported.

Park Dr. and S. Columbus St. An assault was reported.

Quincy St. N., 800 block. An assault was reported.

Washington Blvd., 2100 block. An assault was reported.

Washington Blvd., 3000 block. An assault was reported.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block. An assault was reported.

15th St. N., 2000 block. Threats were reported.

23rd St. S., 300 block. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Columbia Pike and S. Walter Reed Dr., 3:21 a.m. Aug. 28. A male secured a vehicle before towing it when a man brandished a firearm, threatened the male, and demanded that he release the vehicle, which he then fled in. Police located the man at S. Ninth and Monroe streets, and after a brief foot pursuit, a 29-year-old District man was arrested and charged.

Columbia Pike, 2300 block, 11 p.m. Aug. 30. A man reached inside a window counter of a business and attempted to take merchandise. The man was able to take cash on the counter. After a brief struggle with an employee, the male fled on foot. The employee sustained minor injuries.

Lincoln St. N., 800 block, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 26. After a verbal dispute inside a business, two males threatened a man before leaving a business. The males followed the man into the parking lot, and one of them brandished a knife, cut the man’s bag, and took cash and items before fleeing.

18th St. S. and Crystal Dr., 10:35 p.m. Aug. 30. A male asked for cash from a man inside a commercial building, and when he declined, the male struck the man, implied he had a firearm and fled. When the man exited the building, the male sprayed him with a fire extinguisher and fled on foot. Police located the male and determined that he had also thrown a wine bottle at a window, causing it to break. A 26-year-old male, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1200 block, 1:10 a.m. Aug. 30. A man entered a residence by force. A 40-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Carlin Springs Rd. S., unit block. A theft was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2000 block, 8:20 a.m. Aug. 28. A male was found asleep inside a residence. The male fled on foot before police arrived.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Dr., 3500 block. A theft was reported.

Frederick St. S., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Property was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block, 3:28 a.m. Aug. 29. Property was stolen from a business.

Joyce St. S., 1100 block. A theft was reported.

Lee Hwy., 2500 block. A theft was reported.

McKinley Rd., 800 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Randolph St. N., 1000 block. A theft was reported.

Richmond Hwy., 2700 block. Identity theft was reported.

Taylor St. N., 900 block. Identity theft was reported.

Tazewell Ct. N., 2100 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Thomas St. S., 1200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block. A theft was reported.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block. Property was stolen.

Eighth Pl. and S. Carlin Springs Rd. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

10th St. S., 5000 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

24th Rd. S., 2400 block. A theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Columbia Pike, 2000 block, Aug. 28. A red 2003 Saab 93B was stolen.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block, Sept. 1. A 2019 Ford Expedition was stolen.

Glebe Rd. N., 700 block, Sept. 1. A 2020 Cadillac Escalade was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Moore St. N., 1800 block, Aug. 27. A silver 2015 Hyundai Sonata was stolen.

Randolph St. N., 900 block, Aug. 31. A 2012 Mercedes-Benz ML-350 was stolen.

Randolph St. N., 1000 block, Aug. 29. A gray 2018 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 1500 block, Aug. 31. A 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA-250 was stolen.

10th St. N., 3200 block, Aug. 31. A silver 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen.

14th and S. Quincy streets. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Army Navy Dr., 800 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Bedford St. N., 100 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Crystal Dr. N., 1300 block. Graffiti was reported.

Crystal Dr., 2300 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Fairfax Dr., 3900 block. Graffiti was reported.

Frederick St. S., 800 block. Property was damaged.

George Mason Dr. N., 1600 block. Property was damaged.

19th Court N., 2200 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

31st and S. Woodrow streets. A vehicle was damaged.