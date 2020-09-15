Duke St., 5200 block, 11:33 p.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6200 block, 1:28 a.m. Sept. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6200 block, 6:39 a.m. Sept. 2. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Eisenhower Ave., 2000 block, 9:38 p.m. Sept. 6. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 3:08 a.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 7:25 p.m. Sept. 6. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3800 block, 10:57 p.m. Sept. 1. An assault was reported.

Executive Ave., 3900 block, 6:42 a.m. Sept. 6. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Fillmore Ave., 5000 block, 11:35 p.m. Sept. 7. An assault was reported and property was damaged. An arrest was made.

Gibbon St., 900 block, 8:28 p.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Glebe Rd. W., 800 block, 8:26 a.m. Sept. 6. An assault was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 3:39 p.m. Sept. 4. An assault was reported.

Mount Vernon Ave., 4100 block, 2:45 p.m. Sept. 7. An assault was reported. An arrest was made.

Pickett St. S., 300 block, 10:14 a.m. Sept. 8. An assault was reported.

Princess St., 1500 block, 1:15 p.m. Sept. 6. An assault was reported.

Reynolds St. S., 300 block, 3:14 p.m. Sept. 8. An assault was reported.

Saint Asaph St. N., 700 block, 8:33 a.m. Sept. 6. An assault was reported.

Taney Ave., 4400 block, 8:42 p.m. Sept. 5. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., 200 block, 4:52 p.m. Sept. 4. An assault was reported.

Van Dorn St. S., unit block, 4:25 p.m. Sept. 6. An assault was reported.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 2:35 p.m. Sept. 8. An assault was reported.

KIDNAPPINGS

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 9:13 p.m. Sept. 5. Kidnapping was reported.

Edsall Rd., unit block, 12:26 a.m. Sept. 3. Kidnapping was reported. An arrest was made.

Knole Ct., 5300 block, 11:02 p.m. Sept. 4. Kidnapping was reported.

Mill Rd., 2100 block, 1:57 a.m. Sept. 4. Kidnapping was reported.

WEAPON

Madison St., 1200 block, 5:41 p.m. Sept. 2. Weapon violation was reported. An arrest was made.

ROBBERIES

Berkeley St., 3400 block, 5:18 p.m. Sept. 3. A robbery was reported.

Bragg St. S., 100 block, 9:13 p.m. Sept. 5. A robbery was reported.

Russell Rd., unit block, 1:08 a.m. Sept. 8. A robbery was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Armistead St. N., 400 block, 6:41 p.m. Sept. 2. Trespassing was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 5:49 p.m. Sept. 5. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 1400 block, 10:35 p.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 2200 block, 2:45 p.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.

Beauregard St. N., 2200 block, 7:49 a.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

Bellefonte Ave. W., 100 block, 4:25 a.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.

Columbus St. S., 2800 block, 9:45 p.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.

Commonwealth Ave., 1500 block, 6:54 p.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

Crestwood Dr., 900 block, 9:28 a.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.

Custis Ave. E., 100 block, 2:23 p.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

Custis Ave. E., 200 block, 6:04 a.m. Sept. 5. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 12:18 p.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.

Duke St., 3100 block, 3:58 p.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported. An arrest was made.

Edsall Rd., 6100 block, 11:50 a.m. Sept. 5. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 2700 block, 11:50 a.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.

Eisenhower Ave., 4800 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.

Frost St. N., 1600 block, 10:51 p.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.

Holmes Run Pkwy., 5500 block, 4:09 p.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

Juliana Pl., 1400 block, 12:49 p.m. Sept. 8. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 12:05 p.m. Sept. 6. A theft was reported.

Kenmore Ave., 4600 block, 9:50 p.m. Sept. 4. A theft was reported.

King St., 2400 block, 10:09 p.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.

Landover St., 3300 block, 9:11 p.m. Sept. 5. Trespassing was reported.

Merton Ct., 5800 block, 10:28 a.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., 400 block, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported.

Monroe Ave. E., unit block, 7:23 p.m. Sept. 7. A theft was reported.

Pickett St. N., 500 block, 2:09 p.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.

Roberts Lane, 100 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.

Seminary Rd., 4900 block, 9:03 a.m. Sept. 3. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

Seminary Rd., 5000 block, 12:10 p.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 12:36 a.m. Sept. 5. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 11:26 a.m. Sept. 5. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S.,1200 block, 6:50 a.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 1200 block, 10:17 a.m. Sept. 2. A theft was reported.

Whiting St. S., 400 block, 9:17 a.m. Sept. 5. A theft was reported and property was damaged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Beauregard St. N., 2200 block, 7:49 a.m. Sept. 6. A vehicle was stolen.

Calvert Ave., 400 block, 11:08 a.m. Sept. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Cameron Mills Rd., 3100 block, 6:50 a.m. Sept. 5. A vehicle was stolen.

Eisenhower Ave., 4900 block, 4 p.m. Sept. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Gunston Rd., 3600 block, 7 a.m. Sept. 3. A vehicle was stolen.

Henry St. N., 400 block, 12:27 p.m. Sept. 5. A vehicle was stolen.

Park Center Dr., 3000 block, 3:15 p.m. Sept. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Stonnell Pl., 1200 block, 8:55 a.m. Sept. 4. A vehicle was stolen.

Strutfield Lane, 4500 block, 10:42 p.m. Sept. 5. A vehicle was stolen.

Whiting St. S., 300 block, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 1. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Cameron Station Blvd., 200 block, 9:05 a.m. Sept. 4. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 4600 block, 2:20 p.m. Sept. 8. Property was damaged.

Duke St., 5100 block, 3:32 p.m. Sept. 1. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 2700 block, 7:54 a.m. Sept. 1. Property was damaged.

Eisenhower Ave., 4600 block, 3:40 p.m. Sept. 1. Property was damaged.

Fayette St. N., 700 block, 1:57 p.m. Sept. 3. Property was damaged.

Kenmore Ave., 4700 block, 2:05 p.m. Sept. 4. Property was damaged.

Oronoco St., 500 block, 3:21 p.m. Sept. 4. Property was damaged.

Pendleton St., 400 block, 6:21 p.m. Sept. 5. Property was damaged.

Raleigh Ave., 4500 block, 7:16 a.m. Sept. 1. Property was damaged.

Sheffield Ct., 5400 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 7. Property was damaged.

Arlington

For the Arlington County Police Department Online Police Reporting System, visit police.arlingtonva.us.

These were among incidents reported by Arlington County police. For information, call 703-558-2222 or visit newsroom.arlingtonva.us.

ASSAULTS

Buchanan St. S., 900 block. An assault was reported.

Columbia Pike, 2900 block, 6:25 p.m. Sept. 8. Police responding to a report of a fight inside a business attempted to take a man into custody, who became combative and then assaulted three officers. Two officers suffered head injuries, and another officer was kicked and struck. The man was not injured. The 45-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

George Mason Dr. S., 300 block. An assault was reported.

Glebe Rd. N., 200 block. An assault was reported.

Lee Hwy., 3100 block, 9:50 a.m. Sept. 8. A male grabbed a female pedestrian’s hip and touched her inappropriately. The female yelled, and the male fled on foot. No injuries were reported.

Lynn St. N., 1800 block. An assault was reported.

Rhodes St. N., 1400 block. An assault was reported.

Taylor St. S., 1600 block. Obscenity was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 1600 block. An assault was reported.

Fifth Rd. N., 4000 block. Threats were reported.

10th St. N., 3200 block, 12:28 a.m. Sept. 6. Police responding to a report of an assault determined that a male grabbed a man’s neck and pushed him to the ground. When the man attempted to stand up, the male struck the man with his fist, causing him to lose consciousness.

WEAPON

Jefferson St. S., 700 block. A weapon violation was reported.

MISSILE INTO AN OCCUPIED DWELLING

Buchanan St. S., 900 block, 5:21 a.m. Sept. 5. A cinder block was thrown at a window of a residence, causing it to shatter. A warrant was obtained for a suspect.

ROBBERIES

Columbia Pike, 2300 block, 1:03 p.m. Sept. 5. Three males entered a business and attempted to smash a glass display counter with rocks but were unsuccessful. One of the males grabbed merchandise over the counter and threw it at store employees, then attempted to strike another employee before fleeing on foot. Two District males, ages 18 and 19, were arrested and charged. The third male remains outstanding.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block, 11:28 p.m. Sept. 6. A male passenger robbed a ride-share driver of a cellphone.

Thomas St. N., 500 block, 12:37 a.m. Sept. 5. Two pedestrians walked past two males, and one of the males grabbed a bag from one of the pedestrians. Both males fled on foot.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Eads St. S., 2000 block. A theft was reported.

Eads St. S., 2000 block. Trespassing was reported.

Fern St. S., 1200 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Four Mile Run Dr. S., 4600 block, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 5. Property was stolen from a residence.

Glebe Rd. N., 4200 block. Trespassing was reported.

Glebe Rd. S., 2900 block, 3:08 a.m. Sept. 7. Police responding to an alarm determined that four males stole items from a business entered by force and causing damage.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Three thefts were reported.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. An item was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Merchandise was stolen.

Hayes St. S., 1100 block. Shoplifting was reported.

Hayes St. S., 1200 block. A theft was reported.

Potomac Ave., 2800 block. A theft was reported.

Quincy St. S., 800 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 7. An attempt was made to enter a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 1700 block. A theft was reported.

Washington Blvd., 3000 block. A theft was reported.

10th St. N., 3200 block. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Columbia Pike and S. Highland St., 2:15 a.m. Sept. 6. During a traffic stop, a police officer determined that a vehicle was reported stolen from the District. A 27-year-old District man was arrested and charged.

Columbia Pike, 4700 block, Sept. 8. A gray 2004 Ford F-250 was stolen.

Lee Hwy., 3200 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

Marshall Dr. and N. Meade St., Sept. 5. A tan 2003 Honda Odyssey was stolen.

Nelson St. N., 600 block, Sept. 2. A silver 2004 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

Quebec St. N., 300 block. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

11th St. N., 2300 block, Sept. 6. A gold 2001 Dodge Caravan was stolen.

VANDALISM

Arlington Ridge Rd. S., 1200 block. Property was damaged.

Columbia Pike, 3700 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Crystal Dr., 1300 block. Property was damaged.

Stuart St. N., 900 block. A vehicle was damaged.

Thomas St. N., 300 block. A vehicle was tampered with.

Ninth and S. Veitch streets. A vehicle was tampered with.

10th and N. Edgewood streets. Property was damaged.

10th Rd. and N. Frederick St. A vehicle was tampered with.